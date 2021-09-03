Checks for URLs and mail addresses during typing and pasting and automatically converts them to links and normalizes the links URL.

Thanks to @LFDM for the groundwork with quill-auto-links.

You can find a demo page here.

Install

From CDN

< script src = "https://unpkg.com/quill-magic-url@3.0.0/dist/index.js" > </ script >

With NPM

npm install quill-magic-url --save

import Quill from 'quill' import MagicUrl from 'quill-magic-url' Quill.register( 'modules/magicUrl' , MagicUrl)

Usage

Basic usage with default options:

const quill = new Quill(editor, { modules : { magicUrl : true , }, })

Usage with custom options:

const quill = new Quill(editor, { modules : { magicUrl : { urlRegularExpression : /(https?:\/\/[\S]+)|(www.[\S]+)|(tel:[\S]+)/g , globalRegularExpression : /(https?:\/\/|www\.|tel:)[\S]+/g , }, }, })

Options

urlRegularExpression

Regex used to check for URLs during typing.

Default: /(https?:\/\/|www\.)[\w-\.]+\.[\w-\.]+(\/([\S]+)?)?/gi

Example with custom Regex

magicUrl: { urlRegularExpression : /(https?:\/\/[\S]+)|(www.[\S]+)|(tel:[\S]+)/g }

globalRegularExpression

Regex used to check for URLs on paste.

Default: /(https?:\/\/|www\.)[\w-\.]+\.[\w-\.]+(\/([\S]+)?)?/gi

Example with custom Regex

magicUrl: { globalRegularExpression : /(https?:\/\/|www\.|tel:)[\S]+/g }

mailRegularExpression

Regex used to check for mail addresses during typing. Set to null to disable conversion of mail addresses.

Default: /([\w-\.]+@[\w-\.]+\.[\w-\.]+)/gi

Example with custom Regex

magicUrl: { mailRegularExpression : /([\w-\.]+@[\w-\.]+\.[\w-\.]+)/gi }

globalMailRegularExpression

Regex used to check for mail addresses on paste. Set to null to disable conversion of mail addresses.

Default: /([\w-\.]+@[\w-\.]+\.[\w-\.]+)/gi

Example with custom Regex

magicUrl: { globalMailRegularExpression : /([\w-\.]+@[\w-\.]+\.[\w-\.]+)/gi }

normalizeRegularExpression

Regex used to check for URLs to be normalized.

Default: /(https?:\/\/|www\.)[\S]+/i

You will most likely want to keep this options default value.

normalizeUrlOptions

Options for normalizing the URL

Default:

{ stripWWW : false }

Example with custom options

magicUrl: { normalizeUrlOptions : { stripHash : true , stripWWW : false , normalizeProtocol : false } }

Available options

We use normalize-url for normalizing URLs. You can find a detailed description of the possible options here.

More infos on URL Regex

For some advanced URL Regex check this out.