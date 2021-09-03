openbase logo
Readme

quill-magic-url

tests publish

Checks for URLs and mail addresses during typing and pasting and automatically converts them to links and normalizes the links URL.

Thanks to @LFDM for the groundwork with quill-auto-links.

You can find a demo page here.

quill-magic-url in action

Install

From CDN

<!-- After quill script includes -->
<script src="https://unpkg.com/quill-magic-url@3.0.0/dist/index.js"></script>

With NPM

npm install quill-magic-url --save

import Quill from 'quill'
import MagicUrl from 'quill-magic-url'

Quill.register('modules/magicUrl', MagicUrl)

Usage

Basic usage with default options:

const quill = new Quill(editor, {
  modules: {
    magicUrl: true,
  },
})

Usage with custom options:

const quill = new Quill(editor, {
  modules: {
    magicUrl: {
      // Regex used to check URLs during typing
      urlRegularExpression: /(https?:\/\/[\S]+)|(www.[\S]+)|(tel:[\S]+)/g,
      // Regex used to check URLs on paste
      globalRegularExpression: /(https?:\/\/|www\.|tel:)[\S]+/g,
    },
  },
})

Options

urlRegularExpression

Regex used to check for URLs during typing.

Default: /(https?:\/\/|www\.)[\w-\.]+\.[\w-\.]+(\/([\S]+)?)?/gi

Example with custom Regex

magicUrl: {
  urlRegularExpression: /(https?:\/\/[\S]+)|(www.[\S]+)|(tel:[\S]+)/g
}

globalRegularExpression

Regex used to check for URLs on paste.

Default: /(https?:\/\/|www\.)[\w-\.]+\.[\w-\.]+(\/([\S]+)?)?/gi

Example with custom Regex

magicUrl: {
  globalRegularExpression: /(https?:\/\/|www\.|tel:)[\S]+/g
}

mailRegularExpression

Regex used to check for mail addresses during typing. Set to null to disable conversion of mail addresses.

Default: /([\w-\.]+@[\w-\.]+\.[\w-\.]+)/gi

Example with custom Regex

magicUrl: {
  mailRegularExpression: /([\w-\.]+@[\w-\.]+\.[\w-\.]+)/gi
}

globalMailRegularExpression

Regex used to check for mail addresses on paste. Set to null to disable conversion of mail addresses.

Default: /([\w-\.]+@[\w-\.]+\.[\w-\.]+)/gi

Example with custom Regex

magicUrl: {
  globalMailRegularExpression: /([\w-\.]+@[\w-\.]+\.[\w-\.]+)/gi
}

normalizeRegularExpression

Regex used to check for URLs to be normalized.

Default: /(https?:\/\/|www\.)[\S]+/i

You will most likely want to keep this options default value.

normalizeUrlOptions

Options for normalizing the URL

Default:

{
  stripWWW: false
}

Example with custom options

magicUrl: {
  normalizeUrlOptions: {
    stripHash: true,
    stripWWW: false,
    normalizeProtocol: false
  }
}

Available options

We use normalize-url for normalizing URLs. You can find a detailed description of the possible options here.

More infos on URL Regex

For some advanced URL Regex check this out.

