Quill ImageUpload Module

A module for Quill rich text editor to upload images to be selected from toolbar editor.

Usage

import Quill from 'quill' ; import { ImageUpload } from 'quill-image-upload' ; Quill.register( 'modules/imageUpload' , ImageUpload); const quill = new Quill(editor, { modules : { imageUpload : { url : '' , method : 'POST' , name : 'image' , withCredentials : false , headers : {}, csrf : { token : 'token' , hash : '' }, customUploader : () => {}, callbackOK : ( serverResponse, next ) => { next(serverResponse); }, callbackKO : serverError => { alert(serverError); }, checkBeforeSend : ( file, next ) => { console .log(file); next(file); } } } });

Script Tag

Copy image-upload.min.js into your web root or include from node_modules

< script src = "/node_modules/quill-image-upload/image-upload.min.js" > </ script >