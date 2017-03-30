Quill ImageDrop Module

A module for Quill rich text editor to allow images to be pasted and drag/dropped into the editor.

Demo

Plunker

Usage

import Quill from 'quill' ; import { ImageDrop } from 'quill-image-drop-module' ; Quill.register( 'modules/imageDrop' , ImageDrop); const quill = new Quill(editor, { modules : { imageDrop : true } });

Script Tag

Copy image-drop.min.js into your web root or include from node_modules

< script src = "/node_modules/quill-image-drop-module/image-drop.min.js" > </ script >