openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
qid

quill-image-drop-module

by Ken Snyder
1.0.3 (see all)

A module for Quill rich text editor to allow images to be pasted and drag/dropped into the editor.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

8.1K

GitHub Stars

187

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

0

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Quill ImageDrop Module

A module for Quill rich text editor to allow images to be pasted and drag/dropped into the editor.

Demo

Plunker

Usage

Webpack/ES6

import Quill from 'quill';
import { ImageDrop } from 'quill-image-drop-module';

Quill.register('modules/imageDrop', ImageDrop);

const quill = new Quill(editor, {
    // ...
    modules: {
        // ...
        imageDrop: true
    }
});

Script Tag

Copy image-drop.min.js into your web root or include from node_modules

<script src="/node_modules/quill-image-drop-module/image-drop.min.js"></script>

var quill = new Quill(editor, {
    // ...
    modules: {
        // ...
        imageDrop: true
    }
});

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial