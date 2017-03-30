A module for Quill rich text editor to allow images to be pasted and drag/dropped into the editor.
import Quill from 'quill';
import { ImageDrop } from 'quill-image-drop-module';
Quill.register('modules/imageDrop', ImageDrop);
const quill = new Quill(editor, {
// ...
modules: {
// ...
imageDrop: true
}
});
Copy image-drop.min.js into your web root or include from node_modules
<script src="/node_modules/quill-image-drop-module/image-drop.min.js"></script>
var quill = new Quill(editor, {
// ...
modules: {
// ...
imageDrop: true
}
});