QuillImageDropAndPaste

A quill editor module for drop and paste image, with a callback hook before inserting image into the editor.

This module supported drop and paste image into the quill editor, by default, it would insert a image with a base64 url. Because of a base64 string was too large, if we saved it into the database, it could easilly out of the size of the column, the best practice was to save the image on our server and returned the image's url, and finally we inserted the image with the returned url into the editor.



Examples

React Demo

Vue Demo

Angular Demo

Next.js Demo (full example with client and server side image upload implementation)

Script Demo

Install

npm install quill-image-drop-and-paste --save

Usage

ES6

import Quill from 'quill' import QuillImageDropAndPaste from 'quill-image-drop-and-paste' Quill.register( 'modules/imageDropAndPaste' , QuillImageDropAndPaste) const quill = new Quill( '#editor-container' , { modules : { imageDropAndPaste : { handler : imageHandler } } }) function imageHandler ( imageDataUrl, type, imageData ) { const blob = imageData.toBlob() const file = imageData.toFile() const formData = new FormData() formData.append( 'file' , blob) formData.append( 'file' , file) callUploadAPI(your_upload_url, formData, (err, res) => { if (err) return let index = (quill.getSelection() || {}).index; if (index === undefined || index < 0 ) index = quill.getLength(); quill.insertEmbed(index, 'image' , res.data.image_url, 'user' ) }) }

Minify image before upload to the server.

function imageHandler ( imageDataUrl, type, imageData ) { imageData.minify({ maxWidth : 320 , maxHeight : 320 , quality : 0.7 }).then( miniImageData => { const blob = miniImageData.toBlob() const file = miniImageData.toFile() }) }

Additional, you could rewrite the toolbar's insert image button with our image handler.

import { ImageData } from 'quill-image-drop-and-paste' quill.getModule( 'toolbar' ).addHandler( 'image' , function ( clicked ) { if (clicked) { let fileInput = this .container.querySelector( 'input.ql-image[type=file]' ) if (fileInput == null ) { fileInput = document .createElement( 'input' ) fileInput.setAttribute( 'type' , 'file' ) fileInput.setAttribute( 'accept' , 'image/png, image/gif, image/jpeg, image/bmp, image/x-icon' ) fileInput.classList.add( 'ql-image' ) fileInput.addEventListener( 'change' , function ( e ) { const files = e.target.files let file if (files.length > 0 ) { file = files[ 0 ] const type = file.type const reader = new FileReader() reader.onload = ( e ) => { const dataUrl = e.target.result imageHandler(dataUrl, type, new ImageData(dataUrl, type, file.name)) fileInput.value = '' } reader.readAsDataURL(file) } }) } fileInput.click() } })

Script Tag

Copy dist/quill-image-drop-and-paste.min.js into your web root or include from node_modules

< script src = "/node_modules/quill-image-drop-and-paste/quill-image-drop-and-paste.min.js" > </ script >

const quill = new Quill(editorSelector, { modules : { imageDropAndPaste : { handler : imageHandler } } }); const QuillImageData = QuillImageDropAndPaste.ImageData

Finally

If you didnot config a image handler, it will insert the image with dataURL into the quill editor directory after your drop/paste.