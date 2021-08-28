Quill.js Module which allows you to quickly view/edit the HTML in the editor

Install

yarn add quill-html-edit-button

Quickstart (Javascript)

import Quill from 'quill/core' ; import Toolbar from 'quill/modules/toolbar' ; import Snow from 'quill/themes/snow' ; import htmlEditButton from "quill-html-edit-button" ; Quill.register({ 'modules/toolbar' : Toolbar, 'themes/snow' : Snow, "modules/htmlEditButton" : htmlEditButton }) const quill = new Quill(editor, { modules : { htmlEditButton : {} } });

Quickstart (typescript)

Due to Quill's implementation, typescript integration is not trivial:

Follow the demo example here src/demos/typescript/demo.ts

The file setup.js is to use the library without types (as they aren't implemented with quill modules).

is to use the library without types (as they aren't implemented with quill modules). Your tsconfig.json needs the following properties, to prevent errors:

"compilerOptions" : { "allowJs" : true , "checkJs" : false }

Quickstart (script tag)

< script src = "https://unpkg.com/quill@1.3.7/dist/quill.js" > </ script > < script src = "https://unpkg.com/quill-html-edit-button@2.2.7/dist/quill.htmlEditButton.min.js" > </ script > < script > Quill.register( "modules/htmlEditButton" , htmlEditButton); const quill = new Quill(editor, { modules: { htmlEditButton: {} } }); </ script >

Options

modules: { htmlEditButton : { debug : true , msg : "Edit the content in HTML format" , okText : "Ok" , cancelText : "Cancel" , buttonHTML : "<>" , buttonTitle : "Show HTML source" , syntax : false , prependSelector : 'div#myelement' , editorModules : {} } }

Syntax Highlighting

By default syntax highlighting is off, if you want to enable it use syntax: true in the options (as shown above) and make sure you add the following script tags:

< link rel = "stylesheet" href = "https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/highlight.js/10.1.2/styles/github.min.css" /> < script src = "https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/highlight.js/10.1.2/highlight.min.js" > </ script > < script charset = "UTF-8" src = "https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/highlight.js/10.1.2/languages/xml.min.js" > </ script >

Alternatively, include these scripts in your package bundler, as long as highlightjs is available in the global space at window.hljs .

Customising The HTML Editor

The editor itself is actually a Quill Editor instance too! So you can pass in custom modules like this:

htmlEditButton: { debug?: boolean ; syntax?: boolean ; closeOnClickOverlay: boolean ; prependSelector: string ; buttonHTML?: string ; buttonTitle?: string ; msg: string ; okText: string ; cancelText: string ; editorModules?: { keyboard: { bindings: { custom: { key: 'a' , handler: function ( range, context ) { console .log( 'A KEY PRESSED!' ); } }, }, }, }, },

Thanks

This project is based on quill-image-uploader, thanks mate!