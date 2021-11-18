Quill Emoji Selector

Module extension for Quill.js that handles emojis in the toolbar. Through this extension, you can add emojis through the toolbar at the top, or by typing the emoji code.

To add an emoji via emoji code, type : followed by the first few letters, and an autocomplete menu will appear. You can then select or tab to the preferred emoji.

This module is still in active development

Installation

yarn add quill-emoji

Usage

const toolbarOptions = { container : [ [ 'bold' , 'italic' , 'underline' , 'strike' ], [ 'emoji' ], ], handlers : { 'emoji' : function ( ) {}} } const quill = new Quill(editor, { modules : { toolbar : toolbarOptions, "emoji-toolbar" : true , "emoji-textarea" : true , "emoji-shortname" : true , } });

or

import * as Emoji from "quill-emoji" ; Quill.register( "modules/emoji" , Emoji); < Quill defaultValue = "" theme = "snow" modules = {{ toolbar: toolbarOptions , " emoji-toolbar " : true , " emoji-textarea " : true , " emoji-shortname " : true , }} value = {quill_data.delta} />

Import styles

Styles are present under

import "quill-emoji/dist/quill-emoji.css" ;

Examples

Options

See emoji-list.js for emoji list example

Example options

const emojiList = [ ]; const emojiIcon = '<svg class="i" viewBox="0 0 24 24"><use href="#emoticon-happy"></use></svg>' ; const quill = new Quill(editor, { modules : { "emoji-shortname" : { emojiList : emojiList, fuse : { shouldSort : true , threshold : 0.1 , location : 0 , distance : 100 , maxPatternLength : 32 , minMatchCharLength : 1 , keys : [ "shortname" ] }, onOpen : function ( ) { }, onClose : function ( emojiListItem ) { } }, "emoji-toolbar" : { buttonIcon : emojiIcon }, "emoji-textarea" : { buttonIcon : emojiIcon } } });

Custom Emoji Blot

If you need to display the emojis in a different way, you can customize the emoji blot by creating a new blot or extending the default emoji blot.

New emoji blot

import Quill from 'quill' ; const Embed = Quill.import( 'blots/embed' ); class EmojiBlot extends Embed { } EmojiBlot.blotName = 'emoji' ; EmojiBlot.tagName = 'span' ; Quill.register({ 'formats/emoji' : EmojiBlot }, true );

Contributing

Please check out our contributing guidelines. )