Module extension for Quill.js that handles emojis in the toolbar. Through this extension, you can add emojis through the toolbar at the top, or by typing the emoji code.
To add an emoji via emoji code, type
: followed by the first few letters, and an autocomplete menu will appear. You can then select or
tab to the preferred emoji.
yarn add quill-emoji
const toolbarOptions = {
container: [
['bold', 'italic', 'underline', 'strike'],
['emoji'],
],
handlers: {'emoji': function() {}}
}
const quill = new Quill(editor, {
// ...
modules: {
// ...
toolbar: toolbarOptions,
"emoji-toolbar": true,
"emoji-textarea": true,
"emoji-shortname": true,
}
});
or
import * as Emoji from "quill-emoji";
Quill.register("modules/emoji", Emoji);
<Quill
defaultValue=""
theme="snow"
modules={{
toolbar: toolbarOptions,
"emoji-toolbar": true,
"emoji-textarea": true,
"emoji-shortname": true,
}}
value={quill_data.delta}
/>
Styles are present under
import "quill-emoji/dist/quill-emoji.css";
See emoji-list.js for emoji list example
// Custom emoji-list
const emojiList = [ /* emojiList */ ];
// MDI emojicon instead of default icon
const emojiIcon = '<svg class="i" viewBox="0 0 24 24"><use href="#emoticon-happy"></use></svg>';
const quill = new Quill(editor, {
// ...
modules: {
// ...
"emoji-shortname": {
emojiList: emojiList,
fuse: {
shouldSort: true,
threshold: 0.1,
location: 0,
distance: 100,
maxPatternLength: 32,
minMatchCharLength: 1,
keys: [
"shortname"
]
},
onOpen: function() { /* ... */ },
onClose: function(emojiListItem) { /* ... */ }
},
"emoji-toolbar": {
buttonIcon: emojiIcon
},
"emoji-textarea": {
buttonIcon: emojiIcon
}
}
});
If you need to display the emojis in a different way, you can customize the emoji blot by creating a new blot or extending the default emoji blot.
import Quill from 'quill';
const Embed = Quill.import('blots/embed');
class EmojiBlot extends Embed {
// Customized version of src/format-emoji-blot.js
// ...
}
EmojiBlot.blotName = 'emoji';
EmojiBlot.tagName = 'span';
Quill.register({
'formats/emoji': EmojiBlot
}, true);
Please check out our contributing guidelines. )