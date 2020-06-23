Converts Quill's Delta format to HTML (insert ops only) with properly nested lists.
You can try a live demo of the conversion by opening the
demo-browser.html file after cloning the repo.
import/require has changed as of
v0.10.0. See Usage below
Installation
npm install quill-delta-to-html
Usage
var QuillDeltaToHtmlConverter = require('quill-delta-to-html').QuillDeltaToHtmlConverter;
// TypeScript / ES6:
// import { QuillDeltaToHtmlConverter } from 'quill-delta-to-html';
var deltaOps = [
{insert: "Hello\n"},
{insert: "This is colorful", attributes: {color: '#f00'}}
];
var cfg = {};
var converter = new QuillDeltaToHtmlConverter(deltaOps, cfg);
var html = converter.convert();
QuillDeltaToHtmlConverter accepts a few configuration options as shown below:
|Option
|Type
|Default
|Description
paragraphTag
|string
|'p'
|Custom tag to wrap inline html elements
encodeHtml
|boolean
|true
|If true,
<, >, /, ', ", & characters in content will be encoded.
classPrefix
|string
|'ql'
|A css class name to prefix class generating styles such as
size,
font, etc.
inlineStyles
|boolean or object
|false
|If true or an object, use inline styles instead of classes. See Rendering Inline Styles section below for using an object
multiLineBlockquote
|boolean
|true
|Instead of rendering multiple
blockquote elements for quotes that are consecutive and have same styles(
align,
indent, and
direction), it renders them into only one
multiLineHeader
|boolean
|true
|Same deal as
multiLineBlockquote for headers
multiLineCodeblock
|boolean
|true
|Same deal as
multiLineBlockquote for code-blocks
multiLineParagraph
|boolean
|true
|Set to false to generate a new paragraph tag after each enter press (new line)
linkRel
|string
|none generated
|Specifies a value to put on the
rel attr on all links. This can be overridden by an individual link op by specifying the
rel attribute in the respective op's attributes
linkTarget
|string
|'_blank'
|Specifies target for all links; use
'' (empty string) to not generate
target attribute. This can be overridden by an individual link op by specifiying the
target with a value in the respective op's attributes.
allowBackgroundClasses
|boolean
|false
|If true, css classes will be added for background attr
urlSanitizer
|function
(url: string): string \| undefined
|undefined
|A function that is called once per url in the ops (image, video, link) for you to do custom sanitization. If your function returns a string, it is assumed that you sanitized the url and no further sanitization will be done by the library; when anything other than a string is returned (e.g.
undefined), it is assumed that no sanitization has been done and the library's own function will be used to clean up the url
customTag
|function
(format: string, op: DeltaInsertOp): string \| undefined
|undefined
|Callback allows to provide custom html tag for some format
customTagAttributes
|function
(op: DeltaInsertOp): { [key: string]: string } \| undefined
|undefined
|Allows to provide custom html tag attributes
customCssClasses
|function
(op: DeltaInsertOp): string \| string[] \| undefined
|undefined
|Allows to provide custom css classes
customCssStyles
|function
(op: DeltaInsertOp): string \| string[] \| undefined
|undefined
|Allows to provide custom css styles
You can customize the rendering of Quill formats by registering to the render events before calling the
convert() method.
There are
beforeRender and
afterRender events and they are called multiple times before and after rendering each group. A group is one of:
beforeRender event is called with raw operation objects for you to generate and return your own html. If you return a
falsy value, system will return its own generated html.
afterRender event is called with generated html for you to inspect, maybe make some changes and return your modified or original html.
converter.beforeRender(function(groupType, data){
// ... generate your own html
// return your html
});
converter.afterRender(function(groupType, htmlString){
// modify if you wish
// return the html
});
html = converter.convert();
Following shows the parameter formats for
beforeRender event:
|groupType
|data
video
|{op:
op object}
block
|{op:
op object: ops: Array<
op object>}
list
|{items: Array<{item:
block, innerList:
list or
null }> }
inline-group
|{ops: Array<
op object>}
op object will have the following format:
{
insert: {
type: '' // one of 'text' | 'image' | 'video' | 'formula',
value: '' // some string value
},
attributes: {
// ... quill delta attributes
}
}
If you are rendering to HTML that you intend to include in an email, using classes and a style sheet are not recommended, as not all browsers support style sheets. quill-delta-to-html supports rendering inline styles instead. The easiest way to enable this is to pass the option
inlineStyles: true.
You can customize styles by passing an object to
inlineStyles instead:
inlineStyles: {
font: {
'serif': 'font-family: Georgia, Times New Roman, serif',
'monospace': 'font-family: Monaco, Courier New, monospace'
},
size: {
'small': 'font-size: 0.75em',
'large': 'font-size: 1.5em',
'huge': 'font-size: 2.5em'
},
indent: (value, op) => {
var indentSize = parseInt(value, 10) * 3;
var side = op.attributes['direction'] === 'rtl' ? 'right' : 'left';
return 'padding-' + side + ':' + indentSize + 'em';
},
direction: (value, op) => {
if (value === 'rtl') {
return 'direction:rtl' + ( op.attributes['align'] ? '' : '; text-align: inherit' );
} else {
return '';
}
}
};
Keys to this object are the names of attributes from Quill. The values are either a simple lookup table (like in the 'font' example above) used to map values to styles, or a
fn(value, op) which returns a style string.
You need to tell system how to render your custom blot by registering a renderer callback function to
renderCustomWith method before calling the
convert() method.
If you would like your custom blot to be rendered as a block (not inside another block or grouped as part of inlines), then add
renderAsBlock: true to its attributes.
Example:
let ops = [
{insert: {'my-blot': {id: 2, text: 'xyz'}}, attributes: {renderAsBlock: true|false}}
];
let converter = new QuillDeltaToHtmlConverter(ops);
// customOp is your custom blot op
// contextOp is the block op that wraps this op, if any.
// If, for example, your custom blot is located inside a list item,
// then contextOp would provide that op.
converter.renderCustomWith(function(customOp, contextOp){
if (customOp.insert.type === 'my-blot') {
let val = customOp.insert.value;
return `<span id="${val.id}">${val.text}</span>`;
} else {
return 'Unmanaged custom blot!';
}
});
html = converter.convert();
customOp object will have the following format:
{
insert: {
type: string //whatever you specified as key for insert, in above example: 'my-blot'
value: any // value for the custom blot
},
attributes: {
// ... any attributes custom blot may have
}
}
If you want to do the full rendering yourself, you can do so by getting the processed & grouped ops.
let groupedOps = converter.getGroupedOps();
Each element in groupedOps array will be an instance of the following types:
|type
|properties
InlineGroup
|ops: Array<
op object>
VideoItem
|op:
op object
BlockGroup
|op:
op object, ops: Array<
op object>
ListGroup
|items: Array<
ListItem>
|ListItem: {item:
BlockGroup, innerList:
ListGroup}
BlotBlock
|op:
op object
BlotBlock represents custom blots with
renderAsBlock:true property pair in its attributes
See above for
op object format.