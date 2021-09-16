Deltas are a simple, yet expressive format that can be used to describe contents and changes. The format is JSON based, and is human readable, yet easily parsible by machines. Deltas can describe any rich text document, includes all text and formatting information, without the ambiguity and complexity of HTML.
A Delta is made up of an Array of Operations, which describe changes to a document. They can be an
insert,
delete or
retain. Note operations do not take an index. They always describe the change at the current index. Use retains to "keep" or "skip" certain parts of the document.
Don’t be confused by its name Delta—Deltas represents both documents and changes to documents. If you think of Deltas as the instructions from going from one document to another, the way Deltas represent a document is by expressing the instructions starting from an empty document.
// Document with text "Gandalf the Grey"
// with "Gandalf" bolded, and "Grey" in grey
const delta = new Delta([
{ insert: 'Gandalf', attributes: { bold: true } },
{ insert: ' the ' },
{ insert: 'Grey', attributes: { color: '#ccc' } }
]);
// Change intended to be applied to above:
// Keep the first 12 characters, insert a white 'White'
// and delete the next four characters ('Grey')
const death = new Delta().retain(12)
.insert('White', { color: '#fff' })
.delete(4);
// {
// ops: [
// { retain: 12 },
// { insert: 'White', attributes: { color: '#fff' } },
// { delete: 4 }
// ]
// }
// Applying the above:
const restored = delta.compose(death);
// {
// ops: [
// { insert: 'Gandalf', attributes: { bold: true } },
// { insert: ' the ' },
// { insert: 'White', attributes: { color: '#fff' } }
// ]
// }
This README describes Deltas in its general form and API functionality. Additional information on the way Quill specifically uses Deltas can be found on its own Delta docs. A walkthough of the motivation and design thinking behind Deltas are on Designing the Delta Format.
This format is suitable for Operational Transform and defines several functions to support this use case.
These methods called on or with non-document Deltas will result in undefined behavior.
Insert operations have an
insert key defined. A String value represents inserting text. Any other type represents inserting an embed (however only one level of object comparison will be performed for equality).
In both cases of text and embeds, an optional
attributes key can be defined with an Object to describe additonal formatting information. Formats can be changed by the retain operation.
// Insert a bolded "Text"
{ insert: "Text", attributes: { bold: true } }
// Insert a link
{ insert: "Google", attributes: { link: 'https://www.google.com' } }
// Insert an embed
{
insert: { image: 'https://octodex.github.com/images/labtocat.png' },
attributes: { alt: "Lab Octocat" }
}
// Insert another embed
{
insert: { video: 'https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dMH0bHeiRNg' },
attributes: {
width: 420,
height: 315
}
}
Delete operations have a Number
delete key defined representing the number of characters to delete. All embeds have a length of 1.
// Delete the next 10 characters
{ delete: 10 }
Retain operations have a Number
retain key defined representing the number of characters to keep (other libraries might use the name keep or skip). An optional
attributes key can be defined with an Object to describe formatting changes to the character range. A value of
null in the
attributes Object represents removal of that key.
Note: It is not necessary to retain the last characters of a document as this is implied.
// Keep the next 5 characters
{ retain: 5 }
// Keep and bold the next 5 characters
{ retain: 5, attributes: { bold: true } }
// Keep and unbold the next 5 characters
// More specifically, remove the bold key in the attributes Object
// in the next 5 characters
{ retain: 5, attributes: { bold: null } }
Creates a new Delta object.
new Delta()
new Delta(ops)
new Delta(delta)
ops - Array of operations
delta - Object with an
ops key set to an array of operations
Note: No validity/sanity check is performed when constructed with ops or delta. The new delta's internal ops array will also be assigned from ops or delta.ops without deep copying.
const delta = new Delta([
{ insert: 'Hello World' },
{ insert: '!', attributes: { bold: true }}
]);
const packet = JSON.stringify(delta);
const other = new Delta(JSON.parse(packet));
const chained = new Delta().insert('Hello World').insert('!', { bold: true });
Appends an insert operation. Returns
this for chainability.
insert(text, attributes)
insert(embed, attributes)
text - String representing text to insert
embed - Object representing embed type to insert
attributes - Optional attributes to apply
delta.insert('Text', { bold: true, color: '#ccc' });
delta.insert({ image: 'https://octodex.github.com/images/labtocat.png' });
Appends a delete operation. Returns
this for chainability.
delete(length)
length - Number of characters to delete
delta.delete(5);
Appends a retain operation. Returns
this for chainability.
retain(length, attributes)
length - Number of characters to retain
attributes - Optional attributes to apply
delta.retain(4).retain(5, { color: '#0c6' });
Returns a new Delta representing the concatenation of this and another document Delta's operations.
concat(other)
other - Document Delta to concatenate
Delta - Concatenated document Delta
const a = new Delta().insert('Hello');
const b = new Delta().insert('!', { bold: true });
// {
// ops: [
// { insert: 'Hello' },
// { insert: '!', attributes: { bold: true } }
// ]
// }
const concat = a.concat(b);
Returns a Delta representing the difference between two documents. Optionally, accepts a suggested index where change took place, often representing a cursor position before change.
diff(other)
diff(other, index)
other - Document Delta to diff against
index - Suggested index where change took place
Delta - difference between the two documents
const a = new Delta().insert('Hello');
const b = new Delta().insert('Hello!');
const diff = a.diff(b); // { ops: [{ retain: 5 }, { insert: '!' }] }
// a.compose(diff) == b
Iterates through document Delta, calling a given function with a Delta and attributes object, representing the line segment.
eachLine(predicate, newline)
predicate - function to call on each line group
newline - newline character, defaults to
\n
const delta = new Delta().insert('Hello\n\n')
.insert('World')
.insert({ image: 'octocat.png' })
.insert('\n', { align: 'right' })
.insert('!');
delta.eachLine((line, attributes, i) => {
console.log(line, attributes, i);
// Can return false to exit loop early
});
// Should log:
// { ops: [{ insert: 'Hello' }] }, {}, 0
// { ops: [] }, {}, 1
// { ops: [{ insert: 'World' }, { insert: { image: 'octocat.png' } }] }, { align: 'right' }, 2
// { ops: [{ insert: '!' }] }, {}, 3
Returned an inverted delta that has the opposite effect of against a base document delta. That is
base.compose(delta).compose(inverted) === base.
invert(base)
base - Document delta to invert against
Delta - inverted delta against the base delta
const base = new Delta().insert('Hello\n')
.insert('World');
const delta = new Delta().retain(6, { bold: true }).insert('!').delete(5);
const inverted = delta.invert(base); // { ops: [
// { retain: 6, attributes: { bold: null } },
// { insert: 'World' },
// { delete: 1 }
// ]}
// base.compose(delta).compose(inverted) === base
Returns an array of operations that passes a given function.
filter(predicate)
predicate - Function to test each operation against. Return
true to keep the operation,
false otherwise.
Array - Filtered resulting array
const delta = new Delta().insert('Hello', { bold: true })
.insert({ image: 'https://octodex.github.com/images/labtocat.png' })
.insert('World!');
const text = delta
.filter((op) => typeof op.insert === 'string')
.map((op) => op.insert)
.join('');
Iterates through operations, calling the provided function for each operation.
forEach(predicate)
predicate - Function to call during iteration, passing in the current operation.
delta.forEach((op) => {
console.log(op);
});
Returns length of a Delta, which is the sum of the lengths of its operations.
length()
new Delta().insert('Hello').length(); // Returns 5
new Delta().insert('A').retain(2).delete(1) // Returns 4
Returns a new array with the results of calling provided function on each operation.
map(predicate)
predicate - Function to call, passing in the current operation, returning an element of the new array to be returned
Array - A new array with each element being the result of the given function.
const delta = new Delta().insert('Hello', { bold: true })
.insert({ image: 'https://octodex.github.com/images/labtocat.png' })
.insert('World!');
const text = delta
.map((op) => {
if (typeof op.insert === 'string') {
return op.insert;
} else {
return '';
}
})
.join('');
Create an array of two arrays, the first with operations that pass the given function, the other that failed.
partition(predicate)
predicate - Function to call, passing in the current operation, returning whether that operation passed
Array - A new array of two Arrays, the first with passed operations, the other with failed operations
const delta = new Delta().insert('Hello', { bold: true })
.insert({ image: 'https://octodex.github.com/images/labtocat.png' })
.insert('World!');
const results = delta.partition((op) => typeof op.insert === 'string');
const passed = results[0]; // [{ insert: 'Hello', attributes: { bold: true }},
// { insert: 'World'}]
const failed = results[1]; // [{ insert: { image: 'https://octodex.github.com/images/labtocat.png' }}]
Applies given function against an accumulator and each operation to reduce to a single value.
reduce(predicate, initialValue)
predicate - Function to call per iteration, returning an accumulated value
initialValue - Initial value to pass to first call to predicate
any - the accumulated value
const delta = new Delta().insert('Hello', { bold: true })
.insert({ image: 'https://octodex.github.com/images/labtocat.png' })
.insert('World!');
const length = delta.reduce((length, op) => (
length + (op.insert.length || 1);
), 0);
Returns copy of delta with subset of operations.
slice()
slice(start)
slice(start, end)
start - Start index of subset, defaults to 0
end - End index of subset, defaults to rest of operations
const delta = new Delta().insert('Hello', { bold: true }).insert(' World');
// {
// ops: [
// { insert: 'Hello', attributes: { bold: true } },
// { insert: ' World' }
// ]
// }
const copy = delta.slice();
// { ops: [{ insert: 'World' }] }
const world = delta.slice(6);
// { ops: [{ insert: ' ' }] }
const space = delta.slice(5, 6);
Returns a Delta that is equivalent to applying the operations of own Delta, followed by another Delta.
compose(other)
other - Delta to compose
const a = new Delta().insert('abc');
const b = new Delta().retain(1).delete(1);
const composed = a.compose(b); // composed == new Delta().insert('ac');
Transform given Delta against own operations.
transform(other, priority = false)
transform(index, priority = false) - Alias for
transformPosition
other - Delta to transform
priority - Boolean used to break ties. If
true, then
this takes priority
over
other, that is, its actions are considered to happen "first."
Delta - transformed Delta
const a = new Delta().insert('a');
const b = new Delta().insert('b').retain(5).insert('c');
a.transform(b, true); // new Delta().retain(1).insert('b').retain(5).insert('c');
a.transform(b, false); // new Delta().insert('b').retain(6).insert('c');
Transform an index against the delta. Useful for representing cursor/selection positions.
transformPosition(index, priority = false)
index - index to transform
Number - transformed index
const delta = new Delta().retain(5).insert('a');
delta.transformPosition(4); // 4
delta.transformPosition(5); // 6