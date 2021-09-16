Delta

Deltas are a simple, yet expressive format that can be used to describe contents and changes. The format is JSON based, and is human readable, yet easily parsible by machines. Deltas can describe any rich text document, includes all text and formatting information, without the ambiguity and complexity of HTML.

A Delta is made up of an Array of Operations, which describe changes to a document. They can be an insert , delete or retain . Note operations do not take an index. They always describe the change at the current index. Use retains to "keep" or "skip" certain parts of the document.

Don’t be confused by its name Delta—Deltas represents both documents and changes to documents. If you think of Deltas as the instructions from going from one document to another, the way Deltas represent a document is by expressing the instructions starting from an empty document.

Quick Example

const delta = new Delta([ { insert : 'Gandalf' , attributes : { bold : true } }, { insert : ' the ' }, { insert : 'Grey' , attributes : { color : '#ccc' } } ]); const death = new Delta().retain( 12 ) .insert( 'White' , { color : '#fff' }) .delete( 4 ); const restored = delta.compose(death);

This README describes Deltas in its general form and API functionality. Additional information on the way Quill specifically uses Deltas can be found on its own Delta docs. A walkthough of the motivation and design thinking behind Deltas are on Designing the Delta Format.

This format is suitable for Operational Transform and defines several functions to support this use case.

Contents

Operations

Construction

Documents

These methods called on or with non-document Deltas will result in undefined behavior.

Utility

Operational Transform

Operations

Insert Operation

Insert operations have an insert key defined. A String value represents inserting text. Any other type represents inserting an embed (however only one level of object comparison will be performed for equality).

In both cases of text and embeds, an optional attributes key can be defined with an Object to describe additonal formatting information. Formats can be changed by the retain operation.

{ insert : "Text" , attributes : { bold : true } } { insert : "Google" , attributes : { link : 'https://www.google.com' } } { insert : { image : 'https://octodex.github.com/images/labtocat.png' }, attributes : { alt : "Lab Octocat" } } { insert : { video : 'https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dMH0bHeiRNg' }, attributes : { width : 420 , height : 315 } }

Delete Operation

Delete operations have a Number delete key defined representing the number of characters to delete. All embeds have a length of 1.

{ delete : 10 }

Retain Operation

Retain operations have a Number retain key defined representing the number of characters to keep (other libraries might use the name keep or skip). An optional attributes key can be defined with an Object to describe formatting changes to the character range. A value of null in the attributes Object represents removal of that key.

Note: It is not necessary to retain the last characters of a document as this is implied.

{ retain : 5 } { retain : 5 , attributes : { bold : true } } { retain : 5 , attributes : { bold : null } }

Construction

constructor

Creates a new Delta object.

Methods

new Delta()

new Delta(ops)

new Delta(delta)

Parameters

ops - Array of operations

- Array of operations delta - Object with an ops key set to an array of operations

Note: No validity/sanity check is performed when constructed with ops or delta. The new delta's internal ops array will also be assigned from ops or delta.ops without deep copying.

Example

const delta = new Delta([ { insert : 'Hello World' }, { insert : '!' , attributes : { bold : true }} ]); const packet = JSON .stringify(delta); const other = new Delta( JSON .parse(packet)); const chained = new Delta().insert( 'Hello World' ).insert( '!' , { bold : true });

Appends an insert operation. Returns this for chainability.

Methods

insert(text, attributes)

insert(embed, attributes)

Parameters

text - String representing text to insert

- String representing text to insert embed - Object representing embed type to insert

- Object representing embed type to insert attributes - Optional attributes to apply

Example

delta.insert( 'Text' , { bold : true , color : '#ccc' }); delta.insert({ image : 'https://octodex.github.com/images/labtocat.png' });

Appends a delete operation. Returns this for chainability.

Methods

delete(length)

Parameters

length - Number of characters to delete

Example

delta.delete( 5 );

Appends a retain operation. Returns this for chainability.

Methods

retain(length, attributes)

Parameters

length - Number of characters to retain

- Number of characters to retain attributes - Optional attributes to apply

Example

delta.retain( 4 ).retain( 5 , { color : '#0c6' });

Documents

Returns a new Delta representing the concatenation of this and another document Delta's operations.

Methods

concat(other)

Parameters

other - Document Delta to concatenate

Returns

Delta - Concatenated document Delta

Example

const a = new Delta().insert( 'Hello' ); const b = new Delta().insert( '!' , { bold : true }); const concat = a.concat(b);

Returns a Delta representing the difference between two documents. Optionally, accepts a suggested index where change took place, often representing a cursor position before change.

Methods

diff(other)

diff(other, index)

Parameters

other - Document Delta to diff against

- Document Delta to diff against index - Suggested index where change took place

Returns

Delta - difference between the two documents

Example

const a = new Delta().insert( 'Hello' ); const b = new Delta().insert( 'Hello!' ); const diff = a.diff(b);

Iterates through document Delta, calling a given function with a Delta and attributes object, representing the line segment.

Methods

eachLine(predicate, newline)

Parameters

predicate - function to call on each line group

- function to call on each line group newline - newline character, defaults to



Example

const delta = new Delta().insert( 'Hello



' ) .insert( 'World' ) .insert({ image : 'octocat.png' }) .insert( '

' , { align : 'right' }) .insert( '!' ); delta.eachLine( ( line, attributes, i ) => { console .log(line, attributes, i); });

Returned an inverted delta that has the opposite effect of against a base document delta. That is base.compose(delta).compose(inverted) === base .

Methods

invert(base)

Parameters

base - Document delta to invert against

Returns

Delta - inverted delta against the base delta

Example

const base = new Delta().insert( 'Hello

' ) .insert( 'World' ); const delta = new Delta().retain( 6 , { bold : true }).insert( '!' ).delete( 5 ); const inverted = delta.invert(base);

Utility

Returns an array of operations that passes a given function.

Methods

filter(predicate)

Parameters

predicate - Function to test each operation against. Return true to keep the operation, false otherwise.

Returns

Array - Filtered resulting array

Example

const delta = new Delta().insert( 'Hello' , { bold : true }) .insert({ image : 'https://octodex.github.com/images/labtocat.png' }) .insert( 'World!' ); const text = delta .filter( ( op ) => typeof op.insert === 'string' ) .map( ( op ) => op.insert) .join( '' );

Iterates through operations, calling the provided function for each operation.

Methods

forEach(predicate)

Parameters

predicate - Function to call during iteration, passing in the current operation.

Example

delta.forEach( ( op ) => { console .log(op); });

Returns length of a Delta, which is the sum of the lengths of its operations.

Methods

length()

Example

new Delta().insert( 'Hello' ).length(); new Delta().insert( 'A' ).retain( 2 ).delete( 1 )

Returns a new array with the results of calling provided function on each operation.

Methods

map(predicate)

Parameters

predicate - Function to call, passing in the current operation, returning an element of the new array to be returned

Returns

Array - A new array with each element being the result of the given function.

Example

const delta = new Delta().insert( 'Hello' , { bold : true }) .insert({ image : 'https://octodex.github.com/images/labtocat.png' }) .insert( 'World!' ); const text = delta .map( ( op ) => { if ( typeof op.insert === 'string' ) { return op.insert; } else { return '' ; } }) .join( '' );

Create an array of two arrays, the first with operations that pass the given function, the other that failed.

Methods

partition(predicate)

Parameters

predicate - Function to call, passing in the current operation, returning whether that operation passed

Returns

Array - A new array of two Arrays, the first with passed operations, the other with failed operations

Example

const delta = new Delta().insert( 'Hello' , { bold : true }) .insert({ image : 'https://octodex.github.com/images/labtocat.png' }) .insert( 'World!' ); const results = delta.partition( ( op ) => typeof op.insert === 'string' ); const passed = results[ 0 ]; const failed = results[ 1 ];

Applies given function against an accumulator and each operation to reduce to a single value.

Methods

reduce(predicate, initialValue)

Parameters

predicate - Function to call per iteration, returning an accumulated value

- Function to call per iteration, returning an accumulated value initialValue - Initial value to pass to first call to predicate

Returns

any - the accumulated value

Example

const delta = new Delta().insert( 'Hello' , { bold : true }) .insert({ image : 'https://octodex.github.com/images/labtocat.png' }) .insert( 'World!' ); const length = delta.reduce( ( length, op ) => ( length + (op.insert.length || 1 ); ), 0 );

Returns copy of delta with subset of operations.

Methods

slice()

slice(start)

slice(start, end)

Parameters

start - Start index of subset, defaults to 0

- Start index of subset, defaults to 0 end - End index of subset, defaults to rest of operations

Example

const delta = new Delta().insert( 'Hello' , { bold : true }).insert( ' World' ); const copy = delta.slice(); const world = delta.slice( 6 ); const space = delta.slice( 5 , 6 );

Operational Transform

Returns a Delta that is equivalent to applying the operations of own Delta, followed by another Delta.

Methods

compose(other)

Parameters

other - Delta to compose

Example

const a = new Delta().insert( 'abc' ); const b = new Delta().retain( 1 ).delete( 1 ); const composed = a.compose(b);

Transform given Delta against own operations.

Methods

transform(other, priority = false)

transform(index, priority = false) - Alias for transformPosition

Parameters

other - Delta to transform

- Delta to transform priority - Boolean used to break ties. If true , then this takes priority over other , that is, its actions are considered to happen "first."

Returns

Delta - transformed Delta

Example

const a = new Delta().insert( 'a' ); const b = new Delta().insert( 'b' ).retain( 5 ).insert( 'c' ); a.transform(b, true ); a.transform(b, false );

Transform an index against the delta. Useful for representing cursor/selection positions.

Methods

transformPosition(index, priority = false)

Parameters

index - index to transform

Returns

Number - transformed index

Example