Quill Blot Formatter

A quill module to format document blots. Heavily inspired by quill-image-resize-module. Out of the box supports resizing and realigning images and iframe videos, but can be easily extended using BlotSpec and Action .

Demo

demo

Installation

Using yarn :

yarn add quill-blot-formatter

Using npm :

npm install --save quill-blot-formatter

Usage

As Module

import Quill from 'quill' ; import BlotFormatter from 'quill-blot-formatter' ; import BlotFormatter from 'quill-blot-formatter/dist/BlotFormatter' ; Quill.register( 'modules/blotFormatter' , BlotFormatter); const quill = new Quill(..., { modules : { ... blotFormatter: { } } });

Script Tag

quill-blot-formatter.min.js is provided which exports the same modules as index.js under the global QuillBlotFormatter .

< script src = "<quill>" > </ script > < script src = "node_modules/quill-blot-formatter/dist/quill-blot-formatter.min.js" > </ script > < script > Quill.register( 'modules/blotFormatter' , QuillBlotFormatter.default); const quill = new Quill(..., { modules: { ... blotFormatter: { } } } }); </ script >

BlotSpec

The BlotSpec classes define how BlotFormatter interacts with blots. They take the BlotFormatter as a constructor arg and have the following functions:

init(): void

Called after all specs have been constructed. Use this to bind to quill events to determine when to activate a specific spec.

The actions that are allowed on this blot. The default is [AlignAction, ResizeAction, DeleteAction] .

When the spec is active this should return the element that is to be formatter

When the spec is active this should return the element to display the formatting overlay. This defaults to return getTargetElement() since they will typically be the same element.

setSelection(): void

After the spec is activated this should set the quill selection using setSelection . Defaults to quill.setSelection(null) .

onHide(): void

Called when the spec is deactivated by the user clicking away from the blot. Use this to clean up any state in the spec during activation.

Notes

Each spec should call this.formatter.show(this); to request activation. See specs/ for the built-in specs.

Action

The Action classes define the actions available to a blot once its spec is activated. They take the BlotFormatter as a constructor arg and have the following functions:

onCreate(): void

Called immediately after the action is created. Use this to bind quill events and create elements to attach to the overlay.

Called when the formatter has changed something on the blot. Use this to update any internal state.

onDestroy(): void

Called when the formatter is hidden by the user.

See actions/ for the existing actions.

Options

Using quill module options it's easy to disable existing specs, actions, or to override any of the styles provided by this module. For example: if you wanted to remove resizing, support only images, and change the overlay border the following config would work:

import Quill from 'quill' ; import BlotFormatter, { AlignAction, DeleteAction, ImageSpec } from 'quill-blot-formatter' import BlotFormatter from 'quill-blot-formatter/dist/BlotFormatter' ; import AlignAction from 'quill-blot-formatter/dist/actions/align/AlignAction' ; import DeleteAction from 'quill-blot-formatter/dist/actions/DeleteAction' ; import ImageSpec from 'quill-blot-formatter/dist/specs/ImageSpec' ; Quill.register( 'modules/blotFormatter' , BlotFormatter); class CustomImageSpec extends ImageSpec { getActions() { return [AlignAction, DeleteAction]; } } const quill = new Quill(..., { modules : { ... blotFormatter: { specs : [ CustomImageSpec, ], overlay : { style : { border : '2px solid red' , } } } } });

Notes