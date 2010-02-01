A module for better table in Quill, more useful features are supported. There is a list of features below. Thanks quilljs for its awesome extensibility. Hope that quill-better-table could help you.

Online Demo

quill-better-table Codepen Demo

Replace TableCellLine.tagName from `DIV` to `P`. Using `DIV` to implement TableCellLine led a copy/paste issue: Pasting plain text also changes to table format. There are many more similar situations. When the user pastes the DIV tag into the editor, the DIV will be treated as a TableCellLine. Using `P` is more appropriate and fixes the mentioned issue. If this update caused any other new issues, tell me as soon as possible please, thanks！ Best wishes.

Features

Clicking on tables in quill editor will initialize the tools for table, all features are based on it.

Multiple lines in table cell Press Enter to add new lines in the table cell now.

Add table column left/right Right-click on table to open context menu, you can see the button.

Add table row top/bottom Right-click on table to open context menu, you can see the button.

Remove selected table columns Right-click on table to open context menu, you can see the button.

Remove selected table rows Right-click on table to open context menu, you can see the button.

Selects multiple table cells Dragging over the table cells could select the tableCells surrounded by the highlight borders.

Merge/Unmerge table cells Right-click on table to open context menu, you can see the button.

Resize the width of column Dragging lines between the top tool for columns could resize width of columns.

Delete table Right-click on table to open context menu, you can see the button.

Requirements

quilljs v2.0.0-dev.3

Since I use webpack externals to bundle, you must expose Quill to window object, like load quill.js by script tag globally. Or you may need to fork this repo and build what you need.

Installation

npm install quill-better-table

Usage

Load quill and style dependencies

< script src = "https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/quill/2.0.0-dev.3/quill.min.js" type = "text/javascript" > </ script >

< link href = "https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/quill/2.0.0-dev.3/quill.snow.min.css" rel = "stylesheet" > < link href = "https://unpkg.com/quill-better-table@1.2.8/dist/quill-better-table.css" rel = "stylesheet" >

ES6

import QuillBetterTable from 'quill-better-table' Quill.register({ 'modules/better-table' : QuillBetterTable }, true ) window .onload = () => { const quill = new Quill( '#editor-wrapper' , { theme : 'snow' , modules : { table : false , 'better-table' : { operationMenu : { items : { unmergeCells : { text : 'Another unmerge cells name' } } } }, keyboard : { bindings : QuillBetterTable.keyboardBindings } } }) document .body.querySelector( '#insert-table' ) .onclick = () => { let tableModule = quill.getModule( 'better-table' ) tableModule.insertTable( 3 , 3 ) } }

Module methods

first, you can get quill-better-table module by quill.getModule

let module = quill.getModule( 'better-table' )

get an array with TableContainer, TableRow, TableCell, offset through the given range.

module .getTable() module .getTable(range)

insert table at current position

module .insertTable (3, 3)

Module Options

quill-better-table only provide operation options now.

const quill = new Quill( '#editor' , { theme: 'snow' , modules: { table : false , // disable table module 'better-table' : { operationMenu: { items: { unmergeCells: { text : 'Another unmerge cells name' } }, color: { colors: [ '#fff' , 'red' , 'rgb(0, 0, 0)' ], // colors in operationMenu text : 'Background Colors' // subtitle } } }, keyboard: { bindings: QuillBetterTable.keyboardBindings } } })

operationMenu

OperationMenu configures the operation list in right-click menu.

operationMenu show all operations as default. false will remove the operation.

{ operationKey : { text: 'foo' }, operationKey : false }

operationKey is the name of operation, there is a list below:

insertColumnRight

insertColumnLeft

insertRowUp

insertRowDown

mergeCells

unmergeCells

deleteColumn

deleteRow

deleteTable

You may need to modify the menu text, operationKey.text will do that.

Background colors is optional, the default is hidden. If you need this feature, use this configure.

{ colors: [ '#fff' , 'red' , 'rgb(0, 0, 0)' ], // colors you need in operationMenu, [ 'white' , 'red' , 'yellow' , 'blue' ] as default text : 'Background Colors' // subtitle, 'Background Colors' as default }

Community

Send me an email(lw54760187@hotmail.com) or Contribute on Issues, I glad to hear your suggestion.

License

MIT License