A module for better table in Quill, more useful features are supported. There is a list of features below. Thanks quilljs for its awesome extensibility. Hope that quill-better-table could help you.
quill-better-table Codepen Demo
Replace TableCellLine.tagName from `DIV` to `P`. Using `DIV` to implement TableCellLine led a copy/paste issue: Pasting plain text also changes to table format. There are many more similar situations. When the user pastes the DIV tag into the editor, the DIV will be treated as a TableCellLine. Using `P` is more appropriate and fixes the mentioned issue. If this update caused any other new issues, tell me as soon as possible please, thanks！ Best wishes.
Clicking on tables in quill editor will initialize the tools for table, all features are based on it.
Press Enter to add new lines in the table cell now.
Right-click on table to open context menu, you can see the button.
Dragging over the table cells could select the tableCells surrounded by the highlight borders.
Dragging lines between the top tool for columns could resize width of columns.
quilljs v2.0.0-dev.3
Since I use webpack externals to bundle, you must expose
Quill to window object, like load quill.js by script tag globally. Or you may need to fork this repo and build what you need.
npm install quill-better-table
Load quill and style dependencies
<script src="https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/quill/2.0.0-dev.3/quill.min.js" type="text/javascript"></script>
<link href="https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/quill/2.0.0-dev.3/quill.snow.min.css" rel="stylesheet">
<link href="https://unpkg.com/quill-better-table@1.2.8/dist/quill-better-table.css" rel="stylesheet">
ES6
import QuillBetterTable from 'quill-better-table'
Quill.register({
'modules/better-table': QuillBetterTable
}, true)
window.onload = () => {
const quill = new Quill('#editor-wrapper', {
theme: 'snow',
modules: {
table: false, // disable table module
'better-table': {
operationMenu: {
items: {
unmergeCells: {
text: 'Another unmerge cells name'
}
}
}
},
keyboard: {
bindings: QuillBetterTable.keyboardBindings
}
}
})
document.body.querySelector('#insert-table')
.onclick = () => {
let tableModule = quill.getModule('better-table')
tableModule.insertTable(3, 3)
}
}
first, you can get quill-better-table module by
quill.getModule
let module = quill.getModule('better-table')
get an array with TableContainer, TableRow, TableCell, offset through the given range.
module.getTable() // current selection
module.getTable(range)
// [TableContainer, TableRow, TableCell, 0]
insert table at current position
module.insertTable(3, 3)
quill-better-table only provide operation options now.
const quill = new Quill('#editor', {
theme: 'snow',
modules: {
table: false, // disable table module
'better-table': {
operationMenu: {
items: {
unmergeCells: {
text: 'Another unmerge cells name'
}
},
color: {
colors: ['#fff', 'red', 'rgb(0, 0, 0)'], // colors in operationMenu
text: 'Background Colors' // subtitle
}
}
},
keyboard: {
bindings: QuillBetterTable.keyboardBindings
}
}
})
OperationMenu configures the operation list in right-click menu.
operationMenu show all operations as default.
false will remove the operation.
{
operationKey: {
text: 'foo'
},
operationKey: false
}
operationKey is the name of operation, there is a list below:
You may need to modify the menu text,
operationKey.text will do that.
Background colors is optional, the default is hidden. If you need this feature, use this configure.
{
colors: ['#fff', 'red', 'rgb(0, 0, 0)'], // colors you need in operationMenu, ['white', 'red', 'yellow', 'blue'] as default
text: 'Background Colors' // subtitle, 'Background Colors' as default
}
Send me an email(lw54760187@hotmail.com) or Contribute on Issues, I glad to hear your suggestion.