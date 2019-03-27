Quill Autoformat

Module for transforming and formatting text as you type or paste in Quill. Using RegExp to find and trigger transformations for text such as links, mentions, hashtags or emojis. Out of the box support for:

Links

Hashtags

Mentions

Note: Requires Quill 2.0

Usage

To add quill-autoformat to your Quill, simply add the javascript after quill or import it in your project. Use the provided quill-formats or define your own parchments.

< body > ... < form action = "#" method = "get" > < div id = "editor-container" > </ div > </ form > ... < script src = "/path/to/quill.min.js" > </ script > < script src = "/path/to/quill-autoformat.js" > </ script > < script > var editor = new Quill( '#editor-container' , { modules: { autoformat: true } }); </ script > ... </ body >

Transforms

You can specify as many transforms as you like, just give each transform a unique name. Three transforms are enabled by default; hashtag, mention and link. Just set the default types to false to disable them or change any property you like to a custom value.

Each transform may have the following properties:

transform: { trigger : RegExp , find : RegExp , extract : RegExp , transform : String || Function , insert : String || {...}, format : String || {...} }

Reference

Default Options

Specify one option or more to override defaults.