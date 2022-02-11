openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

quill

by quilljs
1.3.7 (see all)

Quill is a modern WYSIWYG editor built for compatibility and extensibility.

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

717K

GitHub Stars

31.9K

Maintenance

Last Commit

3d ago

Contributors

137

Package

Dependencies

6

License

BSD-3-Clause

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Vanilla JavaScript WYSIWYG Editor

Reviews

Average Rating

4.5/567
Read All Reviews
mrkwdwrd
shrpande
sowmyapalani
hsource

Top Feedback

3Poor Documentation
2Bleeding Edge
2Buggy
1Easy to Use
1Performant
1Responsive Maintainers

Readme

Note: This branch and README covers the upcoming 2.0 release. View 1.x docs here.

Quill Rich Text Editor

Quill Logo

QuickstartDocumentationDevelopmentContributingInteractive Playground

Build Status Version Downloads

Test Status

Quill is a modern rich text editor built for compatibility and extensibility. It was created by Jason Chen and Byron Milligan and actively maintained by Slab.

To get started, check out https://quilljs.com/ for documentation, guides, and live demos!

Quickstart

Instantiate a new Quill object with a css selector for the div that should become the editor.

<!-- Include Quill stylesheet -->
<link href="https://cdn.quilljs.com/1.0.0/quill.snow.css" rel="stylesheet" />

<!-- Create the toolbar container -->
<div id="toolbar">
  <button class="ql-bold">Bold</button>
  <button class="ql-italic">Italic</button>
</div>

<!-- Create the editor container -->
<div id="editor">
  <p>Hello World!</p>
</div>

<!-- Include the Quill library -->
<script src="https://cdn.quilljs.com/1.0.0/quill.js"></script>

<!-- Initialize Quill editor -->
<script>
  var editor = new Quill('#editor', {
    modules: { toolbar: '#toolbar' },
    theme: 'snow',
  });
</script>

Take a look at the Quill website for more documentation, guides and live playground!

Download

CDN

<!-- Main Quill library -->
<script src="//cdn.quilljs.com/1.0.0/quill.js"></script>
<script src="//cdn.quilljs.com/1.0.0/quill.min.js"></script>

<!-- Theme included stylesheets -->
<link href="//cdn.quilljs.com/1.0.0/quill.snow.css" rel="stylesheet" />
<link href="//cdn.quilljs.com/1.0.0/quill.bubble.css" rel="stylesheet" />

<!-- Core build with no theme, formatting, non-essential modules -->
<link href="//cdn.quilljs.com/1.0.0/quill.core.css" rel="stylesheet" />
<script src="//cdn.quilljs.com/1.0.0/quill.core.js"></script>

Community

Get help or stay up to date.

License

BSD 3-clause

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use1
Performant1
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge2
Responsive Maintainers1
Poor Documentation3
Hard to Use0
Slow1
Buggy2
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community1
100
Mark Woodward5 Ratings1 Review
2 months ago
Buggy
Poor Documentation

Seemed great at first, but it produces semantically incorrect html when trying to create nested lists. Instead of actually nesting HTML list elements, it adds classes to the <li> elements and uses css to indent these to give the illusion that the lists are actually nested. This makes this editor unusable for any purpose where you don't have complete control over the css where the content is displayed, or where semantic HTML is essential (arguably EVERYWHERE).

0
shrpande45 Ratings39 Reviews
4 months ago
Easy to Use
Performant
Buggy

This tool is a great text editor. In the web applications we have used this and found that text editing was great however there are less options to manage the attachments which comes as a part of the editing. When, I started using this with Java script then it was realised that script was breaking as it is less compatible with Angular and the React.

0
sowmyapalaniRome42 Ratings61 Reviews
Busy coding life.
November 6, 2020

Well, I would say it is the best available open source rich text editor. I chose this when I wanted to select one rich text editor for my app among others. It is customizable but not to that level that we think. I felt a lot of difficulties while implementing this to my app. As we don't have many options, go for it.

0
Harry YuSan Francisco8 Ratings7 Reviews
Cofounder of Wanderlog - YC W19. We're hiring! Former PM for the Google Assistant (Actions on Google) and Google Chrome
August 4, 2020

One of the best rich text editors for the web. Decently well-maintained, works on Android/iOS, and supports collaborative editing. This is what we ended up choosing over Slate, DraftJS, and Prosemirror.

0
Ivan TomCameroun, Yaoundé38 Ratings0 Reviews
Python Programmer | UI Designer
6 days ago

Alternatives

@ckeditor/ckeditor5-build-classicPowerful rich text editor framework with a modular architecture, modern integrations, and features like collaborative editing.
GitHub Stars
6K
Weekly Downloads
85K
User Rating
4.3/ 5
3
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
sun
suneditorPure javascript based WYSIWYG html editor, with no dependencies.
GitHub Stars
834
Weekly Downloads
15K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
summernoteSuper simple WYSIWYG editor
GitHub Stars
11K
Weekly Downloads
75K
User Rating
4.5/ 5
4
Top Feedback
froala-editorFroala wysiwyg editor release
GitHub Stars
21
Weekly Downloads
130K
User Rating
4.5/ 5
2
Top Feedback
2Easy to Use
2Performant
1Great Documentation
draft-js-table-pluginReact Plugin Architecture for Draft.js including Slack-Like Emojis, FB-Like Mentions and Stickers
GitHub Stars
4K
Weekly Downloads
69
User Rating
1.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
See 10 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial