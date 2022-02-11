Note: This branch and README covers the upcoming 2.0 release. View 1.x docs here.
Quill is a modern rich text editor built for compatibility and extensibility. It was created by Jason Chen and Byron Milligan and actively maintained by Slab.
To get started, check out https://quilljs.com/ for documentation, guides, and live demos!
Instantiate a new Quill object with a css selector for the div that should become the editor.
<!-- Include Quill stylesheet -->
<link href="https://cdn.quilljs.com/1.0.0/quill.snow.css" rel="stylesheet" />
<!-- Create the toolbar container -->
<div id="toolbar">
<button class="ql-bold">Bold</button>
<button class="ql-italic">Italic</button>
</div>
<!-- Create the editor container -->
<div id="editor">
<p>Hello World!</p>
</div>
<!-- Include the Quill library -->
<script src="https://cdn.quilljs.com/1.0.0/quill.js"></script>
<!-- Initialize Quill editor -->
<script>
var editor = new Quill('#editor', {
modules: { toolbar: '#toolbar' },
theme: 'snow',
});
</script>
Take a look at the Quill website for more documentation, guides and live playground!
npm install quill
<!-- Main Quill library -->
<script src="//cdn.quilljs.com/1.0.0/quill.js"></script>
<script src="//cdn.quilljs.com/1.0.0/quill.min.js"></script>
<!-- Theme included stylesheets -->
<link href="//cdn.quilljs.com/1.0.0/quill.snow.css" rel="stylesheet" />
<link href="//cdn.quilljs.com/1.0.0/quill.bubble.css" rel="stylesheet" />
<!-- Core build with no theme, formatting, non-essential modules -->
<link href="//cdn.quilljs.com/1.0.0/quill.core.css" rel="stylesheet" />
<script src="//cdn.quilljs.com/1.0.0/quill.core.js"></script>
BSD 3-clause
Seemed great at first, but it produces semantically incorrect html when trying to create nested lists. Instead of actually nesting HTML list elements, it adds classes to the <li> elements and uses css to indent these to give the illusion that the lists are actually nested. This makes this editor unusable for any purpose where you don't have complete control over the css where the content is displayed, or where semantic HTML is essential (arguably EVERYWHERE).
This tool is a great text editor. In the web applications we have used this and found that text editing was great however there are less options to manage the attachments which comes as a part of the editing. When, I started using this with Java script then it was realised that script was breaking as it is less compatible with Angular and the React.
Well, I would say it is the best available open source rich text editor. I chose this when I wanted to select one rich text editor for my app among others. It is customizable but not to that level that we think. I felt a lot of difficulties while implementing this to my app. As we don't have many options, go for it.
One of the best rich text editors for the web. Decently well-maintained, works on Android/iOS, and supports collaborative editing. This is what we ended up choosing over Slate, DraftJS, and Prosemirror.