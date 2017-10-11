angular-library-seed - the starter for Angular libraries
Seed project for Angular libraries that are AOT/JIT compatible and that use external SCSS-styles and HTML-templates.
This project contains TickTock library example. The library itself is small and the only thing it does is displaying current time (Plunker example). But what most important is that the project contains reusable environment for the libraries that allows to build, test, lint, document, explore and publish them.
Read more about architectural challenges and solutions used in this repository.
# Clone the repository
git clone https://github.com/trekhleb/angular-library-seed.git
# Go to repository folder
cd angular-library-seed
# Install all dependencies
yarn install
# Build the library
yarn build
angular-library-seed
├─ demo * Folder for demo applications (MAY BE DELETED if not required)
| ├─ esm * AOT/JIT demo project
| ├─ umd * UMD demo project
| └─ ... * More details about this folder may be found in demo folder README file.
|
├─ src * Library sources home folder (THE PLACE FOR YOUR LIBRARY SOURCES)
| ├─ components * Example of library components with tests
| ├─ services * Example of library services with tests
| ├─ index.ts * Library entry point that is used by builders
| └─ tick-tock.module.ts * Example of library module
|
├─ .editorconfig * Common IDE configuration
├─ .gitignore * List of files that are ignored while publishing to git repo
├─ .npmignore * List of files that are ignored while publishing to npm
├─ .travis.yml * Travic CI configuration
├─ LICENSE * License details
├─ README.md * README for you library
├─ gulpfile.js * Gulp helper scripts
├─ karma-test-entry.ts * Entry script for Karma tests
├─ karma.conf.ts * Karma configuration for our unit tests
├─ package.json * NPM dependencies, scripts and package configuration
├─ tsconfig-aot.json * TypeScript configuration for AOT build
├─ tsconfig.json * TypeScript configuration for UMD and Test builds
├─ tslint.json * TypeScript linting configuration
├─ webpack-test.config.ts * Webpack configuration for building test version of the library
├─ webpack-umd.config.ts * Webpack configuration for building UMD bundle
└─ yarn.lock * Yarn lock file that locks dependency versions
Install latest Node and NPM following the instructions. Make sure you have Node version ≥ 7.0 and NPM ≥ 4.
brew install node for Mac.
Yarn package manager is optional but highly recommended. If you prefer to work with
npm directly you may ignore this step.
Yarn installs library dependencies faster and also locks theirs versions. It has more advantages but these two are already pretty attractive.
Install Yarn by following the instructions.
brew install yarn for Mac.
fork this repository.
clone your fork to your local environment.
yarn install to install required dependencies (or
npm i).
TickTock library with your own library
This step may be optional at first since you might just want to play with existing library example.
Once you're ready to develop your own library you should do the following.
package.json fields like
name,
version,
keywords,
description etc. You may read about specifics of npm's package.json handling to do that.
src folder with your library sources. Your library must have
index.ts file as an entry point for further building.
demo sources to make them consume your library in case if you want to keep the demo folder.
yarn build for building the library once (both ESM and AOT versions).
yarn build:watch for building the library (both ESM and AOT versions) and watch for file changes.
You may also build UMD bundle and ESM files separately:
yarn build:esm - for building AOT/JIT compatible versions of files.
yarn build:esm:watch - the same as previous command but in watch-mode.
yarn build:umd - for building UMD bundle only.
yarn build:umd:watch - the same as previous command but in watch-mode.
yarn lint for performing static code analysis.
yarn test for running all your
*.spec.ts tests once. Generated code coverage report may be found in
coverage folder.
yarn test:watch for running all you
*.spec.ts and watch for file changes.
yarn docs for generating documentation locally.
yarn gh-pages for generating documentation and uploading it to GitHub Pages. Documentation example.
yarn explorer to find out where all your code in bundle is coming from.
npm version patch to increase library version. More on bumping.
preversion script in this case will automatically run project testing and linting in prior in order to check that the library is ready for publishing.
npm publish to publish your library sources on npmjs.com. Once the library is published it will be available for usage in npm packages.
prepublishOnly script in this case will automatically run project testing and linting in prior in order to check that the library is ready for publishing.
yarn clean:tmp command will clean up all temporary files like
docs,
dist,
coverage etc.
yarn clean:all command will clean up all temporary files along with
node_modules folder.
In order to debug your library in browser you need to have Angular project that will consume your library, build the application and display it. For your convenience all of that should happen automatically in background so once you change library source code you should instantly see the changes in browser.
There are several ways to go here:
yarn link command (see below).
yarn link to link your library to it.
You may take advantage of watch-modes for both library build and demo-projects builds in order to see changes to your library's source code immediately in your browser.
To do so you need to:
yarn build:watch (assuming that you're in
angular-library-seed root folder).
yarn start in second console instance (assuming that you're in
angular-library-seed/demo folder).
As a result once you change library source code it will be automatically re-compiled and in turn your JIT demo-project will be automatically re-built and you will be able to see that changes in your browser instantly.
For more details about demo projects, their folder structure and npm commands please take a look at demo projects README.
yarn link
In you library root folder:
# Create symbolic link
yarn link
# Build library in watch mode
yarn build:watch
In you project folder that should consume the library:
# Link you library to the project
yarn link "angular-library-seed"
# Build your project. In case of Angular-CLI use the following command.
ng serve --aot
Then you need to import your library into your project's source code.
Now, once you update your library source code it will automatically be re-compiled and your project will be re-built so you may see library changes instantly.
More information about
yarn link command.
At the moment of publishing this project there is a bug exists when using
yarn link in combination with Angular CLI. The issue is caused by having
node_modules folder inside linked library. There is a workaround has been provided that suggests to add a
paths property with all Angular dependencies to the
tsconfig.json file of the Angular CLI project like it is shown below:
{
"compilerOptions": {
"paths": { "@angular/*": ["../node_modules/@angular/*"] }
}
}