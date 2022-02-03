quicktype generates strongly-typed models and serializers from JSON, JSON Schema, TypeScript, and GraphQL queries, making it a breeze to work with JSON type-safely in many programming languages.

Supported Inputs

JSON JSON API URLs JSON Schema

TypeScript GraphQL queries

Target Languages

Missing your favorite language? Please implement it!

Installation

There are many ways to use quicktype . app.quicktype.io is the most powerful and complete UI. The web app also works offline and doesn't send your sample data over the Internet, so paste away!

For the best CLI, we recommend installing quicktype globally via npm :

npm install -g quicktype

Other options:

* limited functionality

Using quicktype

quicktype echo '{ "name": "David" }' | quicktype -l csharp echo '[1, 2, 3]' | quicktype -o ints.go quicktype person.json -o Person.swift quicktype \ --src person.json \ --src-lang json \ --lang swift \ --top-level Person \ --out Person.swift quicktype ./blockchain -o blockchain-api.cpp quicktype https://api.somewhere.com/data -o Data.java

Generating code from JSON schema

The recommended way to use quicktype is to generate a JSON schema from sample data, review and edit the schema, commit the schema to your project repo, then generate code from the schema as part of your build process:

quicktype pokedex.json -l schema -o schema.json quicktype -s schema schema.json -o src/ios/models.swift quicktype -s schema schema.json -o src/android/Models.java quicktype -s schema schema.json -o src/nodejs/Models.ts

Generating code from TypeScript (Experimental)

You can achieve a similar result by writing or generating a TypeScript file, then quicktyping it. TypeScript is a typed superset of JavaScript with simple, succinct syntax for defining types:

interface Person { name: string ; nickname?: string ; luckyNumber: number ; }

You can use TypeScript just like JSON schema was used in the last example:

quicktype pokedex.json -o pokedex.ts --just-types quicktype pokedex.ts -o src/ios/models.swift

Calling quicktype from JavaScript

You can use quicktype as a JavaScript function within node or browsers. First add the quicktype-core package:

$ npm install quicktype-core

In general, first you create an InputData value with one or more JSON samples, JSON schemas, TypeScript sources, or other supported input types. Then you call quicktype , passing that InputData value and any options you want.

const { quicktype, InputData, jsonInputForTargetLanguage, JSONSchemaInput, FetchingJSONSchemaStore, } = require ( "quicktype-core" ); async function quicktypeJSON ( targetLanguage, typeName, jsonString ) { const jsonInput = jsonInputForTargetLanguage(targetLanguage); await jsonInput.addSource({ name : typeName, samples : [jsonString], }); const inputData = new InputData(); inputData.addInput(jsonInput); return await quicktype({ inputData, lang : targetLanguage, }); } async function quicktypeJSONSchema ( targetLanguage, typeName, jsonSchemaString ) { const schemaInput = new JSONSchemaInput( new FetchingJSONSchemaStore()); await schemaInput.addSource({ name : typeName, schema : jsonSchemaString }); const inputData = new InputData(); inputData.addInput(schemaInput); return await quicktype({ inputData, lang : targetLanguage, }); } async function main ( ) { const { lines : swiftPerson } = await quicktypeJSON( "swift" , "Person" , jsonString ); console .log(swiftPerson.join( "

" )); const { lines : pythonPerson } = await quicktypeJSONSchema( "python" , "Person" , jsonSchemaString ); console .log(pythonPerson.join( "

" )); } main();

The argument to quicktype is a complex object with many optional properties. Explore its definition to understand what options are allowed.

Contributing

quicktype is Open Source and we love contributors! In fact, we have a list of issues that are low-priority for us, but for which we'd happily accept contributions. Support for new target languages is also strongly desired. If you'd like to contribute, need help with anything at all, or would just like to talk things over, come join us on Slack.

Setup, Build, Run

quicktype is implemented in TypeScript and requires nodejs and npm to build and run.

First, install typescript globally via npm :

Clone this repo and do:

macOS / Linux

npm install script/quicktype

Windows

npm install --ignore-scripts npm install -g typescript tsc --project src/cli node dist\cli\index.js

Edit

Install Visual Studio Code, open this workspace, and install the recommended extensions:

code .

Live-reloading for quick feedback

When working on an output language, you'll want to view generated output as you edit. Use npm start to watch for changes and recompile and rerun quicktype for live feedback. For example, if you're developing a new renderer for fortran , you could use the following command to rebuild and reinvoke quicktype as you implement your renderer:

npm start -- "--lang fortran pokedex.json"

The command in quotes is passed to quicktype , so you can render local .json files, URLs, or add other options.

Test

quicktype has many complex test dependencies:

crystal compiler

compiler dotnetcore SDK

SDK Java, Maven

elm tools

tools g++ C++ compiler

C++ compiler golang stack

stack swift compiler

compiler clang and Objective-C Foundation (must be tested separately on macOS)

and Objective-C Foundation (must be tested separately on macOS) rust tools

tools pike interpreter

interpreter Bundler for Ruby

haskell stack

We've assembled all of these tools in a Docker container that you build and test within: