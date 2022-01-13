Tiny microtask queue scheduler for all environments
npm install --save quicktask
Inspired by
yoshuawuyts/nanotask, this function manages a queue of microtasks, but focuses on being cross environment (not just browser) and with a tiny implementation. It returns a "scheduleMicrotask" helper.
In JavaScript / Node.js:
const quicktask = require('quicktask').default
const schedule = quicktask()
schedule(function () {
console.log('resolved at the start of the next frame')
})
In TypeScript:
import quicktask from 'quicktask';
const schedule = quicktask();
schedule(() => {
console.log('resolved at the start of the next frame');
});
const schedule = quicktask()
Create a new Quicktask instance.
schedule(fn)
Queue a function to run before the end of the current event loop.