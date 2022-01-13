openbase logo
qui

quicktask

by André Staltz
1.1.0 (see all)

Tiny microtask queue scheduler for all environments

Popularity

Downloads/wk

3K

GitHub Stars

14

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

Quicktask

Tiny microtask queue scheduler for all environments

npm install --save quicktask

Inspired by yoshuawuyts/nanotask, this function manages a queue of microtasks, but focuses on being cross environment (not just browser) and with a tiny implementation. It returns a "scheduleMicrotask" helper.

  • Uses MutationObserver in the browser, supported by many browsers, including IE11.
  • Uses setImmediate if available.
  • Uses process.nextTick in Node.js.
  • Uses setTimeout otherwise.

Usage

In JavaScript / Node.js:

const quicktask = require('quicktask').default
const schedule = quicktask()

schedule(function () {
  console.log('resolved at the start of the next frame')
})

In TypeScript:

import quicktask from 'quicktask';
const schedule = quicktask();

schedule(() => {
  console.log('resolved at the start of the next frame');
});

API

const schedule = quicktask()

Create a new Quicktask instance.

schedule(fn)

Queue a function to run before the end of the current event loop.

License

MIT

