Quicktask

Tiny microtask queue scheduler for all environments

npm install --save quicktask

Inspired by yoshuawuyts/nanotask , this function manages a queue of microtasks, but focuses on being cross environment (not just browser) and with a tiny implementation. It returns a "scheduleMicrotask" helper.

Uses MutationObserver in the browser, supported by many browsers, including IE11.

Uses setImmediate if available.

Uses process.nextTick in Node.js.

Uses setTimeout otherwise.

Usage

In JavaScript / Node.js:

const quicktask = require ( 'quicktask' ).default const schedule = quicktask() schedule( function ( ) { console .log( 'resolved at the start of the next frame' ) })

In TypeScript:

import quicktask from 'quicktask' ; const schedule = quicktask(); schedule( () => { console .log( 'resolved at the start of the next frame' ); });

API

const schedule = quicktask()

Create a new Quicktask instance.

Queue a function to run before the end of the current event loop.

License

MIT