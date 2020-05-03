Runs on node.js v10+.
npm install -g quickshot
Quickshot is written in JavaScript and needs nodejs to run.
Quickshot recommends getting nodejs with NVM.
Once you have nodejs installed you can run
npm install -g quickshot.
Quickshot is run from the command line (terminal). You can start quickshot with
quickshot or
qs.
For the remainder of the docs we will give examples using the
qsshortcut.
Run
qs by itself to see all the possible commands.
Quickshot 3.5.0
==============================
Commands:
quickshot config Creates/Updates the configuration file in current directory
quickshot blogs Manage Shopify blogs
quickshot pages Manage Shopify pages
quickshot products Manage Shopify products
quickshot theme Manage Shopify themes
quickshot Show this screen.
Run
qs config to run the configuration wizard, which will guide you through creating your Configuration file.
You do not need to make or edit this file by hand.
Targets allow you to direct Quickshot to send files to one of multiple locations. Almost every command in qs requires a target. A target is basically a specific theme at a specific shop.
Targets have a name, shop, and theme. This is very powerful as you can direct Shopify information wherever you wish.
For example, you could download all the theme files from your live store, and then upload them to your development shop in just 2 commands.
Run
qs config
Go to
targets >
Create target
You will then be asked for all of the following information.
After configuring a target, you are returned to the Manage targets menu. From there you can edit, delete, and display a list of all configured targets. If you are finished adding targets select
< Go Back to continue.
Run
qs config
Go to
targets >
Edit target
You will then be asked for all of the following information. However, previous values will be pre-filled in for you. To keep the previous value press Enter.
Run
qs config
Go to
targets >
Delete target
Select the target you wish to delete and press enter.
Run
qs config
Go to
targets >
List targets
you can use a
.quickshot-ignore file to prevent quickshot from uploading files you don't want in Shopify.
.quickshot-ignore uses gitignore syntax
For gitignore syntax see the (Gitignore Docs)[https://git-scm.com/docs/gitignore]
qs theme download
Downloads theme files from the chosen target.
|Option
|Description
|target
|Explicitly select target. Allows you to bypass "Select target" prompt.
|filter
|Only transfer files matching specified filter.
qs theme upload
Uploads theme files to the chosen target.
|Option
|Description
|target
|Explicitly select target. Allows you to bypass "Select target" prompt.
|filter
|Only transfer files matching specified filter.
qs theme watch [--sync]
Watches files for changes and uploads them to Shopify.
|Option
|Description
|target
|Explicitly select target. Allows you to bypass "Select target" prompt.
|--sync
|Enable two-way sync. Quickshot will also watch remote files on Shopify and download them when they change.
qs pages download
Downloads pages from the chosen target.
|Option
|Description
|target
|Explicitly select target. Allows you to bypass "Select target" prompt.
|filter
|Only transfer pages matching specified filter.
qs pages upload
Uploads pages to the chosen target.
|Option
|Description
|target
|Explicitly select target. Allows you to bypass "Select target" prompt.
|filter
|Only transfer pages matching specified filter.
The format of
quickshot.json has changed.
The API URL used to be constructed from three separate settings.
"api_key": "123abc",
"password": "789xyz",
"domain": "shop",
Now it only uses one.
url": "https://123abc:789xyz@shop.myshopify.com/admin/api",
.quickshotignore has been renamed to
.quickshot-ignore
Quickshot no longer reads your
.gitignore file. Put files you need to ignore in your
.quickshot-ignore file instead.