Javascript/Typescript bindings for QuickJS, a modern Javascript interpreter written in C by Fabrice Bellard compiled to WebAssembly.
import { getQuickJS } from 'quickjs-emscripten'
async function main() {
const QuickJS = await getQuickJS()
const vm = QuickJS.createVm()
const world = vm.newString('world')
vm.setProp(vm.global, 'NAME', world)
world.dispose()
const result = vm.evalCode(`"Hello " + NAME + "!"`)
if (result.error) {
console.log('Execution failed:', vm.dump(result.error))
result.error.dispose()
} else {
console.log('Success:', vm.dump(result.value))
result.value.dispose()
}
vm.dispose()
}
main()
Install from
npm:
npm install --save quickjs-emscripten or
yarn add quickjs-emscripten.
The root entrypoint of this library is the
getQuickJS function, which returns
a promise that resolves to a QuickJS singleton when
the Emscripten WASM module is ready.
Once
getQuickJS has been awaited at least once, you also can use the
getQuickJSSync
function to directly access the singleton engine in your synchronous code.
See QuickJS.evalCode
import { getQuickJS, shouldInterruptAfterDeadline } from 'quickjs-emscripten'
getQuickJS().then(QuickJS => {
const result = QuickJS.evalCode('1 + 1', {
shouldInterrupt: shouldInterruptAfterDeadline(Date.now() + 1000),
memoryLimitBytes: 1024 * 1024,
})
console.log(result)
})
You can use QuickJSVm to build a scripting environment by modifying globals and exposing functions into the QuickJS interpreter.
Each
QuickJSVm instance has its own environment, CPU limit, and memory
limit. See the documentation for details.
const vm = QuickJS.createVm()
let state = 0
const fnHandle = vm.newFunction('nextId', () => {
return vm.newNumber(++state)
})
vm.setProp(vm.global, 'nextId', fnHandle)
fnHandle.dispose()
const nextId = vm.unwrapResult(vm.evalCode(`nextId(); nextId(); nextId()`))
console.log('vm result:', vm.getNumber(nextId), 'native state:', state)
nextId.dispose()
vm.dispose()
Many methods in this library return handles to memory allocated inside the
WebAssembly heap. These types cannot be garbage-collected as usual in
Javascript. Instead, you must manually manage their memory by calling a
.dispose() method to free the underlying resources. Once a handle has been
disposed, it cannot be used anymore. Note that in the example above, we call
.dispose() on each handle once it is no longer needed.
Calling
QuickJSVm.dispose() will throw a RuntimeError if you've forgotten to
dispose any handles associated with that VM, so it's good practice to create a
new VM instance for each of your tests, and to call
vm.dispose() at the end
of every test.
const vm = QuickJS.createVm()
const numberHandle = vm.newNumber(42)
// Note: numberHandle not disposed, so it leaks memory.
vm.dispose()
// throws RuntimeError: abort(Assertion failed: list_empty(&rt->gc_obj_list), at: quickjs/quickjs.c,1963,JS_FreeRuntime)
Here are some strategies to reduce the toil of calling
.dispose() on each
handle you create:
A
Scope
instance manages a set of disposables and calls their
.dispose()
method in the reverse order in which they're added to the scope. Here's the
"Interfacing with the interpreter" example re-written using
Scope:
Scope.withScope(scope => {
const vm = scope.manage(QuickJS.createVm())
let state = 0
const fnHandle = scope.manage(
vm.newFunction('nextId', () => {
return vm.newNumber(++state)
})
)
vm.setProp(vm.global, 'nextId', fnHandle)
const nextId = scope.manage(vm.unwrapResult(vm.evalCode(`nextId(); nextId(); nextId()`)))
console.log('vm result:', vm.getNumber(nextId), 'native state:', state)
// When the withScope block exits, it calls scope.dispose(), which in turn calls
// the .dispose() methods of all the disposables managed by the scope.
})
You can also create
Scope instances with
new Scope() if you want to manage
calling
scope.dispose() yourself.
Lifetime.consume(fn)
Lifetime.consume
is sugar for the common pattern of using a handle and then
immediately disposing of it.
Lifetime.consume takes a
map function that
produces a result of any type. The
map fuction is called with the handle,
then the handle is disposed, then the result is returned.
Here's the "Interfacing with interpreter" example re-written using
.consume():
const vm = QuickJS.createVm()
let state = 0
vm.newFunction('nextId', () => {
return vm.newNumber(++state)
}).consume(fnHandle => vm.setProp(vm.global, 'nextId', fnHandle))
vm.unwrapResult(vm.evalCode(`nextId(); nextId(); nextId()`)).consume(nextId =>
console.log('vm result:', vm.getNumber(nextId), 'native state:', state)
)
vm.dispose()
Generally working with
Scope leads to more straight-forward code, but
Lifetime.consume can be handy sugar as part of a method call chain.
This was inspired by seeing https://github.com/maple3142/duktape-eval on Hacker News and Figma's blogposts about using building a Javascript plugin runtime:
Both the original project quickjs and this project are still in the early stage of development. There are tests, but I haven't built anything on top of this. Please use this project carefully in a production environment.
Because the version number of this project is below
1.0.0, expect occasional
breaking API changes.
Ideas for future work:
LowLevelJavascriptVm interface and definition. Those types
provide no value, since there is no other implementations, and complicate the
types and documentation for quickjs-emscripten.
This library is implemented in two languages: C (compiled to WASM with Emscripten), and Typescript.
The ./c directory contains C code that wraps the QuickJS C library (in ./quickjs).
Public functions (those starting with
QTS_) in ./c/interface.c are
automatically exported to native code (via a generated header) and to
Typescript (via a generated FFI class). See ./generate.ts for how this works.
The C code builds as both with
emscripten (using
emcc), to produce WASM (or
ASM.js) and with
clang. Build outputs are checked in, so
Intermediate object files from QuickJS end up in ./build/quickjs/{wasm,native}.
This project uses
emscripten 1.39.19. The install should be handled automatically
if you're working from Linux or OSX (if using Windows, the best is to use WSL to work
on this repository). If everything is right, running
yarn embin emcc -v should print
something like this:
emcc (Emscripten gcc/clang-like replacement + linker emulating GNU ld) 1.39.18
clang version 11.0.0 (/b/s/w/ir/cache/git/chromium.googlesource.com-external-github.com-llvm-llvm--project 613c4a87ba9bb39d1927402f4dd4c1ef1f9a02f7)
Related NPM scripts:
yarn update-quickjs will sync the ./quickjs folder with a
github repo tracking the upstream QuickJS.
yarn make-debug will rebuild C outputs into ./build/wrapper
yarn run-n builds and runs ./c/test.c
The ./ts directory contains Typescript types and wraps the generated Emscripten FFI in a more usable interface.
You'll need
node and
npm or
yarn. Install dependencies with
npm install
or
yarn install.
yarn build produces ./dist.
yarn test runs the tests.
yarn test --watch watches for changes and re-runs the tests.
Just run
yarn set version from sources to upgrade the Yarn release.