quickhull3d

A robust quickhull implementation to find the convex hull of a set of 3d points in O(n log n) ported from John Lloyd implementation

Additional implementation material:

Dirk Gregorius presentation: http://box2d.org/files/GDC2014/DirkGregorius_ImplementingQuickHull.pdf

Convex Hull Generation with Quick Hull by Randy Gaul: http://www.randygaul.net/wp-content/uploads/2013/11/QuickHull.pdf

This library was incorporated into ThreeJS!. Thanks to https://github.com/Mugen87 for his work to move the primitives to ThreeJS primitives, the quickhull3d library will always be library agnostic and will operate with raw arrays.

Features

Key functions are well documented (including ascii graphics)

Faster than other JavaScript implementations of convex hull

Installation

$ npm install --save quickhull3d

Usage

var qh = require ( 'quickhull3d' )

params

points {Array} an array of 3d points whose convex hull needs to be computed

{Array} an array of 3d points whose convex hull needs to be computed options {Object} (optional)

{Object} (optional) options.skipTriangulation {Boolean} True to skip the triangulation of the faces (returning n-vertex faces)

returns An array of 3 element arrays, each subarray has the indices of 3 points which form a face whose normal points outside the polyhedra

Constructor

var QuickHull = require ( 'quickhull3d/dist/QuickHull' )

instance = new QuickHull(points)

params

points {Array} an array of 3d points whose convex hull needs to be computed

Computes the quickhull of all the points stored in the instance

time complexity O(n log n)

params

skipTriangulation {Boolean} (default: false) True to skip the triangulation and return n-vertices faces

returns

An array of 3-element arrays (or n-element arrays if skipTriangulation = true ) which are the faces of the convex hull

Example

import qh from 'quickhull3d' const points = [ [ 0 , 1 , 0 ], [ 1 , -1 , 1 ], [ -1 , -1 , 1 ], [ 0 , -1 , -1 ] ] qh(points)

Using the constructor:

import QuickHull from 'quickhull3d/dist/QuickHull' const points = [ [ 0 , 1 , 0 ], [ 1 , -1 , 1 ], [ -1 , -1 , 1 ], [ 0 , -1 , -1 ] ]; const instance = new QuickHull(points) instance.build() instance.collectFaces()

Benchmarks

Specs:

MacBook Pro (Retina, Mid 2012 ) 2.3 GHz Intel Core i7 8 GB 1600 MHz DDR3 NVIDIA GeForce GT 650M 1024 MB

Versus convex-hull

// LEGEND: program:numberOfPoints quickhull3d:100 x 6 ,212 ops/sec 1.24 % (92 runs sampled) convexhull:100 x 2 ,507 ops/sec 1.20 % (89 runs sampled) quickhull3d:1000 x 1 ,171 ops/sec 0.93 % (97 runs sampled) convexhull:1000 x 361 ops/sec 1.38 % (88 runs sampled) quickhull3d:10000 x 190 ops/sec 1.33 % (87 runs sampled) convexhull:10000 x 32.04 ops/sec 2.37 % (56 runs sampled) quickhull3d:100000 x 11.90 ops/sec 6.34 % (34 runs sampled) convexhull:100000 x 2.81 ops/sec 2.17 % (11 runs sampled) quickhull3d:200000 x 5.11 ops/sec 10.05 % (18 runs sampled) convexhull:200000 x 1.23 ops/sec 3.33 % (8 runs sampled)

License

Copyright (c) 2015 Mauricio Poppe. Licensed under the MIT license.