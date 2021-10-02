A robust quickhull implementation to find the convex hull of a set of 3d points in
O(n log n) ported from John Lloyd implementation
Additional implementation material:
This library was incorporated into ThreeJS!. Thanks to https://github.com/Mugen87 for his work to move the primitives to ThreeJS primitives, the quickhull3d library will always be library agnostic and will operate with raw arrays.
$ npm install --save quickhull3d
var qh = require('quickhull3d')
qh(points, options)
params
points {Array} an array of 3d points whose convex hull needs to be computed
options {Object} (optional)
options.skipTriangulation {Boolean} True to skip the triangulation of the faces
(returning n-vertex faces)
returns An array of 3 element arrays, each subarray has the indices of 3 points which form a face whose normal points outside the polyhedra
var QuickHull = require('quickhull3d/dist/QuickHull')
instance = new QuickHull(points)
params
points {Array} an array of 3d points whose convex hull needs to be computed
instance.build()
Computes the quickhull of all the points stored in the instance
time complexity
O(n log n)
instance.collectFaces(skipTriangulation)
params
skipTriangulation {Boolean} (default: false) True to skip the triangulation
and return n-vertices faces
returns
An array of 3-element arrays (or n-element arrays if
skipTriangulation = true)
which are the faces of the convex hull
import qh from 'quickhull3d'
const points = [
[0, 1, 0],
[1, -1, 1],
[-1, -1, 1],
[0, -1, -1]
]
qh(points)
// output:
// [ [ 2, 0, 3 ], [ 0, 1, 3 ], [ 2, 1, 0 ], [ 2, 3, 1 ] ]
// 1st face:
// points[2] = [-1, -1, 1]
// points[0] = [0, 1, 0]
// points[3] = [0, -1, -1]
// normal = (points[0] - points[2]) x (points[3] - points[2])
Using the constructor:
import QuickHull from 'quickhull3d/dist/QuickHull'
const points = [
[0, 1, 0],
[1, -1, 1],
[-1, -1, 1],
[0, -1, -1]
];
const instance = new QuickHull(points)
instance.build()
instance.collectFaces() // returns an array of 3-element arrays
Specs:
MacBook Pro (Retina, Mid 2012)
2.3 GHz Intel Core i7
8 GB 1600 MHz DDR3
NVIDIA GeForce GT 650M 1024 MB
Versus
convex-hull
// LEGEND: program:numberOfPoints
quickhull3d:100 x 6,212 ops/sec 1.24% (92 runs sampled)
convexhull:100 x 2,507 ops/sec 1.20% (89 runs sampled)
quickhull3d:1000 x 1,171 ops/sec 0.93% (97 runs sampled)
convexhull:1000 x 361 ops/sec 1.38% (88 runs sampled)
quickhull3d:10000 x 190 ops/sec 1.33% (87 runs sampled)
convexhull:10000 x 32.04 ops/sec 2.37% (56 runs sampled)
quickhull3d:100000 x 11.90 ops/sec 6.34% (34 runs sampled)
convexhull:100000 x 2.81 ops/sec 2.17% (11 runs sampled)
quickhull3d:200000 x 5.11 ops/sec 10.05% (18 runs sampled)
convexhull:200000 x 1.23 ops/sec 3.33% (8 runs sampled)
Copyright (c) 2015 Mauricio Poppe. Licensed under the MIT license.