The QuickBlox JavaScript SDK provides a JavaScript library making it even easier to access the QuickBlox cloud communication backend platform.
QuickBlox is a suite of communication features & data services (APIs, SDKs, code samples, admin panel, tutorials) which help digital agencies, mobile developers and publishers to add great communication functionality to smartphone applications like in Skype, WhatsApp, Viber.
Check out our API Reference for more detailed information about our SDK.
<script src="https://unpkg.com/quickblox/quickblox.min.js"></script>
If you use the bower package manager for your project, you can install the JS SDK through bower:
bower install quickblox --save
When you use RequireJS, you are able to use QuickBlox as an AMD compliant module. The SDK supports the UMD (Universal Module Definition) pattern for JavaScript modules, so it is possible to use the SDK everywhere (as a global variable in the browser via an AMD module loader like RequireJS or as a CommonJS module in a Node.js environment).
Also you can use QuickBlox JavaScript SDK with server-side applications on NodeJS through the native node package. Just install the package in your application project like this:
npm install quickblox --save
And you're ready to go:
var QB = require('quickblox');
// OR to create many QB instances
var QuickBlox = require('quickblox').QuickBlox;
var QB1 = new QuickBlox();
var QB2 = new QuickBlox();
QuickBlox JavaScript SDK, zip archive
|Edge
|Firefox
|Chrome
|Safari
|Opera
|Node.js
|14+
|52+
|50+
|11.1+
|36+
|6+
You can look at it here https://docs.quickblox.com/docs/js-quick-start
Please raise questions, requests for help etc. via https://stackoverflow.com/questions/tagged/quickblox
Feedback and suggestions for improvement always welcome :)
See more information at contributing.md
Apache 2.0