openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

quickblox

by QuickBlox
2.13.10 (see all)

JavaScript SDK of QuickBlox cloud backend platform

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.7K

GitHub Stars

96

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

32

Package

Dependencies

8

License

(Apache-2.0)

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

QuickBlox JavaScript SDK

travis-ci Code Climate npm npm

The QuickBlox JavaScript SDK provides a JavaScript library making it even easier to access the QuickBlox cloud communication backend platform.

QuickBlox is a suite of communication features & data services (APIs, SDKs, code samples, admin panel, tutorials) which help digital agencies, mobile developers and publishers to add great communication functionality to smartphone applications like in Skype, WhatsApp, Viber.

Check out our API Reference for more detailed information about our SDK.

Install

Dependencies for browser

<script src="https://unpkg.com/quickblox/quickblox.min.js"></script>

Bower and RequireJS

If you use the bower package manager for your project, you can install the JS SDK through bower:

bower install quickblox --save

When you use RequireJS, you are able to use QuickBlox as an AMD compliant module. The SDK supports the UMD (Universal Module Definition) pattern for JavaScript modules, so it is possible to use the SDK everywhere (as a global variable in the browser via an AMD module loader like RequireJS or as a CommonJS module in a Node.js environment).

Node.js and NPM integration

Also you can use QuickBlox JavaScript SDK with server-side applications on NodeJS through the native node package. Just install the package in your application project like this:

npm install quickblox --save

And you're ready to go:

var QB = require('quickblox');

// OR to create many QB instances
var QuickBlox = require('quickblox').QuickBlox;
var QB1 = new QuickBlox();
var QB2 = new QuickBlox();

Download ZIP archive

QuickBlox JavaScript SDK, zip archive

Browsers support

EdgeFirefoxChromeSafariOperaNode.js
14+52+50+11.1+36+6+

Documentation

You can look at it here https://docs.quickblox.com/docs/js-quick-start

Questions and feedback

Please raise questions, requests for help etc. via https://stackoverflow.com/questions/tagged/quickblox

Feedback and suggestions for improvement always welcome :)

How to contribute

See more information at contributing.md

License

Apache 2.0

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial