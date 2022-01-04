QuickBlox JavaScript SDK

The QuickBlox JavaScript SDK provides a JavaScript library making it even easier to access the QuickBlox cloud communication backend platform.

QuickBlox is a suite of communication features & data services (APIs, SDKs, code samples, admin panel, tutorials) which help digital agencies, mobile developers and publishers to add great communication functionality to smartphone applications like in Skype, WhatsApp, Viber.

Check out our API Reference for more detailed information about our SDK.

Install

Dependencies for browser

< script src = "https://unpkg.com/quickblox/quickblox.min.js" > </ script >

Bower and RequireJS

If you use the bower package manager for your project, you can install the JS SDK through bower:

bower install quickblox --save

When you use RequireJS, you are able to use QuickBlox as an AMD compliant module. The SDK supports the UMD (Universal Module Definition) pattern for JavaScript modules, so it is possible to use the SDK everywhere (as a global variable in the browser via an AMD module loader like RequireJS or as a CommonJS module in a Node.js environment).

Node.js and NPM integration

Also you can use QuickBlox JavaScript SDK with server-side applications on NodeJS through the native node package. Just install the package in your application project like this:

npm install quickblox --save

And you're ready to go:

var QB = require ( 'quickblox' ); var QuickBlox = require ( 'quickblox' ).QuickBlox; var QB1 = new QuickBlox(); var QB2 = new QuickBlox();

Download ZIP archive

QuickBlox JavaScript SDK, zip archive

Browsers support

Edge Firefox Chrome Safari Opera Node.js 14+ 52+ 50+ 11.1+ 36+ 6+

Documentation

You can look at it here https://docs.quickblox.com/docs/js-quick-start

Questions and feedback

Please raise questions, requests for help etc. via https://stackoverflow.com/questions/tagged/quickblox

Feedback and suggestions for improvement always welcome :)

How to contribute

See more information at contributing.md

License

Apache 2.0