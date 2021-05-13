quickbase

A lightweight, promise based Quickbase API.

Written in TypeScript, targets Nodejs and the Browser

This library targets the new RESTful JSON-based API, not the old XML-based API. If you want to use the old XML-based API, then please use v2.x of this library.

IE 11 Users , if you are receiving this error: XMLHttpRequest : Network Error 0x80070005 , Access is denied. This is not a limitation of the library, just how Quickbase's new API works. In order to use the new RESTful JSON -based API in Internet Explorer , you must change a security setting: - Go to Internet Options -> Security -> Custom Level - Scroll down to and find the "Miscellaneous" section - Ensure "Access data sources across domains" is set to "Enable" - Click "OK" , "Yes" , "OK"

Install

Install npm install quickbase Also available via Bower bower install quickbase

Documentation

TypeDoc Documentation Quickbase Documentation

Server-Side Example

import { QuickBase } from 'quickbase' ; const quickbase = new QuickBase({ realm: 'www' , userToken: 'xxxxxx_xxx_xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx' }); ( async ( ) => { try { const results = await quickbase.getApp( { appId: 'xxxxxxxxx' } ); console .log( results.name ); } catch ( err ){ console .error( err ); } } ) () ;

Client-Side Example

Import QuickBase by loading quickbase.browserify.min.js

var quickbase = new QuickBase({ realm : 'www' , appToken : 'xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx' }); quickbase.getTempToken({ dbid : 'xxxxxxxxx' }).then( function ( results ) { return quickbase.getApp({ appId : 'xxxxxxxxx' }); }).then( function ( results ) { console .log(results.name); }).catch( function ( err ) { console .error(err); });

Debugging

Server-side, set the environment variable DEBUG to quickbase:*

In the browser, open the dev console and enter: window.localStorage.debug = 'quickbase:*'

