qui

quickbase

by Tristian Flanagan
4.3.0 (see all)

A lightweight, very flexible QuickBase API for Node.js

Downloads/wk

796

GitHub Stars

31

Maintenance

Last Commit

9mos ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

4

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

quickbase

npm license npm version npm downloads

A lightweight, promise based Quickbase API.

Written in TypeScript, targets Nodejs and the Browser

This library targets the new RESTful JSON-based API, not the old XML-based API. If you want to use the old XML-based API, then please use v2.x of this library.

IE 11 Users, if you are receiving this error:
XMLHttpRequest: Network Error 0x80070005, Access is denied.

This is not a limitation of the library, just how Quickbase's new API works.
In order to use the new RESTful JSON-based API in Internet Explorer, you must
change a security setting:

- Go to Internet Options -> Security -> Custom Level
- Scroll down to and find the "Miscellaneous" section
- Ensure "Access data sources across domains" is set to "Enable"
- Click "OK", "Yes", "OK"

Install

# Install
$ npm install quickbase

# Also available via Bower
$ bower install quickbase

Documentation

TypeDoc Documentation Quickbase Documentation

Server-Side Example

import { QuickBase } from 'quickbase';

const quickbase = new QuickBase({
    realm: 'www',
    userToken: 'xxxxxx_xxx_xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx'
    // Use tempToken if utilizing an authentication token sent
    // up from client-side code. If possible, this is preferred.
    // tempToken: 'xxxxxx_xxx_xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx',
    // appToken: 'xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx'
});

(async () => {
    try {
        const results = await quickbase.getApp({
            appId: 'xxxxxxxxx'
        });

        console.log(results.name);
    }catch(err){
        console.error(err);
    }
})();

Client-Side Example

Import QuickBase by loading quickbase.browserify.min.js

var quickbase = new QuickBase({
    realm: 'www',
    appToken: 'xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx'
});

// Using a Temporary Token
quickbase.getTempToken({
    dbid: 'xxxxxxxxx'
}).then(function(results){
    return quickbase.getApp({
        appId: 'xxxxxxxxx'
    });
}).then(function(results){
    console.log(results.name);
}).catch(function(err){
    console.error(err);
});

Debugging

Server-side, set the environment variable DEBUG to quickbase:*

In the browser, open the dev console and enter: window.localStorage.debug = 'quickbase:*'

License

Copyright 2014 Tristian Flanagan

Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License"); you may not use this file except in compliance with the License. You may obtain a copy of the License at

http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0

Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied. See the License for the specific language governing permissions and limitations under the License.

