Documentation: quickdb.js.org
Support: discord.gg/plexidev
NPM: npmjs.com/quick.db
Quick.db is an open-source package meant to provide an easy way for beginners and people of all levels to access & store data in a low to medium volume environment. All data is stored persistently via better-sqlite3 and comes way various other quality-of-life features.
Below is a demo for v7.1.3, which is available on NPM by doing
npm install quick.db
The current version of this GitHub repo is v8.0.0
const db = require('quick.db');
// Setting an object in the database:
db.set('userInfo', { difficulty: 'Easy' })
// -> { difficulty: 'Easy' }
// Pushing an element to an array (that doesn't exist yet) in an object:
db.push('userInfo.items', 'Sword')
// -> { difficulty: 'Easy', items: ['Sword'] }
// Adding to a number (that doesn't exist yet) in an object:
db.add('userInfo.balance', 500)
// -> { difficulty: 'Easy', items: ['Sword'], balance: 500 }
// Repeating previous examples:
db.push('userInfo.items', 'Watch')
// -> { difficulty: 'Easy', items: ['Sword', 'Watch'], balance: 500 }
db.add('userInfo.balance', 500)
// -> { difficulty: 'Easy', items: ['Sword', 'Watch'], balance: 1000 }
// Fetching individual properties
db.get('userInfo.balance') // -> 1000
db.get('userInfo.items') // ['Sword', 'Watch']
If you're having troubles installing, please follow this troubleshooting guide.
Linux & Windows
npm i quick.db
*Note: Windows users may need to do additional steps listed here.*
Mac
npm i -g node-gyp in terminal
node-gyp --python /path/to/python2.7 (skip this step if you didn't install python 3.x)
npm i quick.db
I work on these projects in my spare time, if you'd like to support me, you can do so via Patreon! ❤️