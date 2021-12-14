Documentation: quickdb.js.org

Support: discord.gg/plexidev

NPM: npmjs.com/quick.db

Quick.db is an open-source package meant to provide an easy way for beginners and people of all levels to access & store data in a low to medium volume environment. All data is stored persistently via better-sqlite3 and comes way various other quality-of-life features.

Persistent Storage - Data doesn't disappear through restarts

- Data doesn't disappear through restarts Works out of the box - No need to set up a database server, all the data is stored locally in the same project

- No need to set up a database server, all the data is stored locally in the same project Beginner Friendly - Originally created for use in tutorials, the documentation is straightforward and jargon-free

- Originally created for use in tutorials, the documentation is straightforward and jargon-free & more...

Example

Below is a demo for v7.1.3, which is available on NPM by doing npm install quick.db

The current version of this GitHub repo is v8.0.0

Code Sandbox Demo

const db = require ( 'quick.db' ); db.set( 'userInfo' , { difficulty : 'Easy' }) db.push( 'userInfo.items' , 'Sword' ) db.add( 'userInfo.balance' , 500 ) db.push( 'userInfo.items' , 'Watch' ) db.add( 'userInfo.balance' , 500 ) db.get( 'userInfo.balance' ) db.get( 'userInfo.items' )

Installation

If you're having troubles installing, please follow this troubleshooting guide.

Linux & Windows

npm i quick.db

*Note: Windows users may need to do additional steps listed here.*

Mac

Install: XCode Run: npm i -g node-gyp in terminal Run: node-gyp --python /path/to/python2.7 (skip this step if you didn't install python 3.x) Run: npm i quick.db

Support

I work on these projects in my spare time, if you'd like to support me, you can do so via Patreon! ❤️