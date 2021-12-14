openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

quick.db

by plexidev
7.1.3 (see all)

An easy, open-source, Node.js database designed for complete beginners getting into the concept of coding.

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

28.2K

GitHub Stars

221

Maintenance

Last Commit

2mos ago

Contributors

40

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Average Rating

4.0/51
Read All Reviews

Top Feedback

1Great Documentation
1Performant

Readme

Quick.db

Documentation: quickdb.js.org
Support: discord.gg/plexidev
NPM: npmjs.com/quick.db

Quick.db is an open-source package meant to provide an easy way for beginners and people of all levels to access & store data in a low to medium volume environment. All data is stored persistently via better-sqlite3 and comes way various other quality-of-life features.

  • Persistent Storage - Data doesn't disappear through restarts
  • Works out of the box - No need to set up a database server, all the data is stored locally in the same project
  • Beginner Friendly - Originally created for use in tutorials, the documentation is straightforward and jargon-free
  • & more...

Example

Below is a demo for v7.1.3, which is available on NPM by doing npm install quick.db
The current version of this GitHub repo is v8.0.0

Code Sandbox Demo

const db = require('quick.db');

// Setting an object in the database:
db.set('userInfo', { difficulty: 'Easy' })
// -> { difficulty: 'Easy' }

// Pushing an element to an array (that doesn't exist yet) in an object:
db.push('userInfo.items', 'Sword')
// -> { difficulty: 'Easy', items: ['Sword'] }

// Adding to a number (that doesn't exist yet) in an object:
db.add('userInfo.balance', 500)
// -> { difficulty: 'Easy', items: ['Sword'], balance: 500 }

// Repeating previous examples:
db.push('userInfo.items', 'Watch')
// -> { difficulty: 'Easy', items: ['Sword', 'Watch'], balance: 500 }
db.add('userInfo.balance', 500)
// -> { difficulty: 'Easy', items: ['Sword', 'Watch'], balance: 1000 }

// Fetching individual properties
db.get('userInfo.balance') // -> 1000
db.get('userInfo.items') // ['Sword', 'Watch']

Installation

If you're having troubles installing, please follow this troubleshooting guide.

Linux & Windows

  • npm i quick.db

*Note: Windows users may need to do additional steps listed here.*

Mac

  1. Install: XCode
  2. Run: npm i -g node-gyp in terminal
  3. Run: node-gyp --python /path/to/python2.7 (skip this step if you didn't install python 3.x)
  4. Run: npm i quick.db

Support

I work on these projects in my spare time, if you'd like to support me, you can do so via Patreon! ❤️

Rate & Review

Great Documentation1
Easy to Use0
Performant1
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial