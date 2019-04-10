quick-react-ts is a collection of useful React components. You will find different components ranging from commonly used checkbox components to highly focused dashboard components. The working examples can be found here

Installation

We recommend to clone this repository locally and build the current quick-react-ts version. The quick-react-ts is also available on npm but there will not be any updates until we achieve beta stage. You can build the library using the following commands:

npm install

npm run dev

Showcase

To view currently available React components, clone this repository and run the following commands:

This will run webpack dev server on http://localhost:3000. There you can see the showcase page and all currently available React components.

Note

The quick-react-ts is in alpha stage, meaning some of the components are still work in progress.