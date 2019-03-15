Say you have this example data set:
With this tool you can pivot the data given a particular row and column category:
Or given multiple rows and a column category:
Or multiple columns and a row category:
Or any combination of rows and/or columns
Install with npm:
npm install --save quick-pivot
import Pivot from 'quick-pivot';
const dataArray = [
['name', 'gender', 'house', 'age'],
['Jon', 'm', 'Stark', 14],
['Arya', 'f', 'Stark', 10],
['Cersei', 'f', 'Baratheon', 38],
['Tywin', 'm', 'Lannister', 67],
['Tyrion', 'm', 'Lannister', 34],
['Joffrey', 'm', 'Baratheon', 18],
['Bran', 'm', 'Stark', 8],
['Jaime', 'm', 'Lannister', 32],
['Sansa', 'f', 'Stark', 12]
];
const rowsToPivot = ['name'];
const colsToPivot = ['house', 'gender'];
const aggregationDimension = 'age';
const aggregator = 'sum';
const pivot = new Pivot(dataArray, rowsToPivot, colsToPivot, aggregationDimension, aggregator);
console.log('pivot.data', pivot.data, 'pivot.data.table', pivot.data.table);
console logs:
pivot.data
{ table:
[ { value: [Object], depth: 0, type: 'colHeader', row: 0 },
{ value: [Object], depth: 1, type: 'colHeader', row: 1 },
{ value: [Object], type: 'data', depth: 0, row: 2 },
{ value: [Object], type: 'data', depth: 0, row: 3 },
{ value: [Object], type: 'data', depth: 0, row: 4 },
{ value: [Object], type: 'data', depth: 0, row: 5 },
{ value: [Object], type: 'data', depth: 0, row: 6 },
{ value: [Object], type: 'data', depth: 0, row: 7 },
{ value: [Object], type: 'data', depth: 0, row: 8 },
{ value: [Object], type: 'data', depth: 0, row: 9 },
{ value: [Object], type: 'data', depth: 0, row: 10 },
{ value: [Object], type: 'aggregated' } ],
rawData:
[ { value: [Object], depth: 0, type: 'colHeader', row: 0 },
{ value: [Object], depth: 1, type: 'colHeader', row: 1 },
{ value: [Object], type: 'data', depth: 0 },
{ value: [Object], type: 'data', depth: 0 },
{ value: [Object], type: 'data', depth: 0 },
{ value: [Object], type: 'data', depth: 0 },
{ value: [Object], type: 'data', depth: 0 },
{ value: [Object], type: 'data', depth: 0 },
{ value: [Object], type: 'data', depth: 0 },
{ value: [Object], type: 'data', depth: 0 },
{ value: [Object], type: 'data', depth: 0 } ] }
pivot.data.table
[ { value:
[ 'sum age',
'Stark',
'Stark',
'Baratheon',
'Baratheon',
'Lannister',
'Totals' ],
depth: 0,
type: 'colHeader',
row: 0 },
{ value: [ 'sum age', 'f', 'm', 'f', 'm', 'm', '' ],
depth: 1,
type: 'colHeader',
row: 1 },
{ value: [ 'Arya', 10, '', '', '', '', 10 ],
type: 'data',
depth: 0,
row: 2 },
{ value: [ 'Bran', '', 8, '', '', '', 8 ],
type: 'data',
depth: 0,
row: 3 },
{ value: [ 'Cersei', '', '', 38, '', '', 38 ],
type: 'data',
depth: 0,
row: 4 },
{ value: [ 'Jaime', '', '', '', '', 32, 32 ],
type: 'data',
depth: 0,
row: 5 },
{ value: [ 'Joffrey', '', '', '', 18, '', 18 ],
type: 'data',
depth: 0,
row: 6 },
{ value: [ 'Jon', '', 14, '', '', '', 14 ],
type: 'data',
depth: 0,
row: 7 },
{ value: [ 'Sansa', 12, '', '', '', '', 12 ],
type: 'data',
depth: 0,
row: 8 },
{ value: [ 'Tyrion', '', '', '', '', 34, 34 ],
type: 'data',
depth: 0,
row: 9 },
{ value: [ 'Tywin', '', '', '', '', 67, 67 ],
type: 'data',
depth: 0,
row: 10 },
{ value: [ 'Totals', 22, 22, 38, 18, 133, '' ], type: 'aggregated' } ]
data value
The
data value returns an object with keys
table and
rawData.
table is an array of objects with each object containing four keys (except for the last object which is an aggregated row of all the previous data rows based on the selected aggregation function):
value - Array which contains the result of the pivot to be rendered
type - Enumerated string describing what this data row contains, [
data,
rowHeader, or
colHeader]
depth - Number describing how deeply nested the row is within a parent row
row - Number describing the original row index within the table
rawData is an array of objects with three keys:
value - Array which contains the data that makes up that particular row
type - Enumerated string describing what this data row contains, [
data,
rowHeader, or
colHeader]
depth - Number describing how deeply nested the row is within a parent row
Note: If modules are not supported in your environment, you can also require
var Pivot = require('quick-pivot');
import Pivot from 'quick-pivot';
const pivot = new Pivot(dataArray, rows, columns, [aggregationDimension or CBfunction], [aggregator or initialValue], rowHeader, sortFunction, columnSortFunction);
dataArray required is one of the following:
rows is an array of strings (the rows you want to pivot on) or an empty array required
columns is an array of strings (the columns you want to pivot on) or an empty array required
aggregationDimension is a string (the category you want to accumulate values for) required
aggregator is an enumerated string - either
'sum',
'count',
'min',
'max', or
'average' (the type of accumulation you want to perform). If no type is selected,
'count' is chosen by default
rowHeader is a string (this value will appear above the rows)
sortFunction is a custom sorting function for rows. Default sorting used if null
(row) => (a,b) => Number. This Function will be called for each row pivoted on (right to left) and must return
a traditional Array.sort function as a result.
A Function equaling
() => {} will direct the Pivot to skip the sorting phase.
columnSortFunction is a custom sorting function for columns. No sorting used if undefined
(data, columns, columnIndex) => (a,b) => Number. This Function will be called for each column pivoted on and must return
a traditional Array.sort function as a result.
Parameters are the same as the first except for two,
aggregationDimension and
aggregator. Instead of
aggregationDimension and
aggregator, you can use the following:
CBfunction is a callback function that receives four parameters
CBfunction(acc, curr, index, arr) where
acc is an accumulation value,
curr is the current element being processed,
index is the index of the current element being processed and
arr is the array that is being acted on. This function must return the accumulation value (this is very similar to javascript's
.reduce) required
initialValue is the starting value for the callback function. If no starting value is selected,
0 is used by default.
.data
Instance variable that returns the data array shown above
.update(dataArray, rows, columns, [aggregationDimension or CBfunction], [aggregator or initialValue], rowHeader)
Updates the
.data instance variable. The
update method is chainable.
.collapse(rowNum)
Collapses data into the specified row header provided.
rowNum is the row header's current index within the table (Not the original row index that is provided in the object). The
collapse method is chainable
.expand(rowNum)
Expands collapsed data that has previously been collapsed. The
expand method is chainable.
.collapseAll()
Collapses all data. The
collapseAll method is chainable.
.expandAll()
Expands all data. The
expandAll method is chainable.
.toggle(rowNum)
Toggles data from collapsed to expanded or vice-versa. The
toggle method is chainable.
.getData(rowNum)
Returns the data that comprises a collapsed row
.getUniqueValues(fieldName)
Returns all the unique values for a particular field as an array
.filter([fieldName or CBfunction], filterValues, [filterType])
Filters out values based on either:
fieldName field to filter on, array
filterValues values to filter, string
filterType optional enumerated string either
'include' or
'exclude' (defaults to exclude if not provided)
CBfunction(element, index, array) which iterates over each element in array (similar to Javascript array
.filter method)
Check out the test spec for more examples.
import Pivot from 'quick-pivot';
function cbFunc(acc, curr, index, arr){
acc += curr.age;
if(index === arr.length - 1) return acc / arr.length;
return acc;
}
const pivot = new Pivot(dataArray, ['gender'], ['house'], cbFunc, 0, 'average age');
console.log(pivot.data.table);
/*
[ { value: [ 'average age', 'Stark', 'Baratheon', 'Lannister', 'Totals' ],
depth: 0,
type: 'colHeader',
row: 0 },
{ value: [ 'f', 11, 38, '', 20 ], type: 'data', depth: 0, row: 1 },
{ value: [ 'm', 11, 18, 44.333333333333336, 28.833333333333332 ],
type: 'data',
depth: 0,
row: 2 },
{ value: [ 'Totals', 11, 28, 44.333333333333336, '' ],
type: 'aggregated' } ]
*/
pivot.update(dataArray, ['gender', 'name'], ['house'], cbFunc, 0, 'average age')
console.log(pivot.data.table);
/*
[ { value: [ 'average age', 'Stark', 'Baratheon', 'Lannister', 'Totals' ],
depth: 0,
type: 'colHeader',
row: 0 },
{ value: [ 'f', 11, 38, '', '' ],
depth: 0,
type: 'rowHeader',
row: 1 },
{ value: [ 'Arya', 10, '', '', 10 ],
type: 'data',
depth: 1,
row: 2 },
{ value: [ 'Cersei', '', 38, '', 38 ],
type: 'data',
depth: 1,
row: 3 },
{ value: [ 'Sansa', 12, '', '', 12 ],
type: 'data',
depth: 1,
row: 4 },
{ value: [ 'm', 11, 18, 44.333333333333336, '' ],
depth: 0,
type: 'rowHeader',
row: 5 },
{ value: [ 'Bran', 8, '', '', 8 ],
type: 'data',
depth: 1,
row: 6 },
{ value: [ 'Jaime', '', '', 32, 32 ],
type: 'data',
depth: 1,
row: 7 },
{ value: [ 'Joffrey', '', 18, '', 18 ],
type: 'data',
depth: 1,
row: 8 },
{ value: [ 'Jon', 14, '', '', 14 ],
type: 'data',
depth: 1,
row: 9 },
{ value: [ 'Tyrion', '', '', 34, 34 ],
type: 'data',
depth: 1,
row: 10 },
{ value: [ 'Tywin', '', '', 67, 67 ],
type: 'data',
depth: 1,
row: 11 },
{ value: [ 'Totals', 11, 28, 44.333333333333336, '' ],
type: 'aggregated' } ]
*/
pivot.collapse(1);
console.log(pivot.data.table);
/*
[ { value: [ 'average age', 'Stark', 'Baratheon', 'Lannister', 'Totals' ],
depth: 0,
type: 'colHeader',
row: 0 },
{ value: [ 'f', 11, 38, '', '' ],
depth: 0,
type: 'rowHeader',
row: 1 },
{ value: [ 'm', 11, 18, 44.333333333333336, '' ],
depth: 0,
type: 'rowHeader',
row: 5 },
{ value: [ 'Bran', 8, '', '', 8 ],
type: 'data',
depth: 1,
row: 6 },
{ value: [ 'Jaime', '', '', 32, 32 ],
type: 'data',
depth: 1,
row: 7 },
{ value: [ 'Joffrey', '', 18, '', 18 ],
type: 'data',
depth: 1,
row: 8 },
{ value: [ 'Jon', 14, '', '', 14 ],
type: 'data',
depth: 1,
row: 9 },
{ value: [ 'Tyrion', '', '', 34, 34 ],
type: 'data',
depth: 1,
row: 10 },
{ value: [ 'Tywin', '', '', 67, 67 ],
type: 'data',
depth: 1,
row: 11 },
{ value: [ 'Totals', 11, 28, 44.333333333333336, '' ],
type: 'aggregated' } ]
*/
console.log(pivot.getData(1));
/*
[ { value: [ 'Arya', [Array], '', '' ], type: 'data', depth: 1 },
{ value: [ 'Cersei', '', [Array], '' ], type: 'data', depth: 1 },
{ value: [ 'Sansa', [Array], '', '' ], type: 'data', depth: 1 } ]
*/
console.log(pivot.getData(1)[0].value)
/*
[ 'Arya',
[ { name: 'Arya', gender: 'f', house: 'Stark', age: 10 } ],
'',
'' ]
*/
pivot.collapse(2);
console.log(pivot.data.table);
/*
[ { value: [ 'average age', 'Stark', 'Baratheon', 'Lannister', 'Totals' ],
depth: 0,
type: 'colHeader',
row: 0 },
{ value: [ 'f', 11, 38, '', '' ],
depth: 0,
type: 'rowHeader',
row: 1 },
{ value: [ 'm', 11, 18, 44.333333333333336, '' ],
depth: 0,
type: 'rowHeader',
row: 5 },
{ value: [ 'Totals', 11, 28, 44.333333333333336, '' ],
type: 'aggregated' } ]
*/
pivot.expand(1);
console.log(pivot.data.table);
/*
[ { value: [ 'average age', 'Stark', 'Baratheon', 'Lannister', 'Totals' ],
depth: 0,
type: 'colHeader',
row: 0 },
{ value: [ 'f', 11, 38, '', '' ],
depth: 0,
type: 'rowHeader',
row: 1 },
{ value: [ 'Arya', 10, '', '', 10 ],
type: 'data',
depth: 1,
row: 2 },
{ value: [ 'Cersei', '', 38, '', 38 ],
type: 'data',
depth: 1,
row: 3 },
{ value: [ 'Sansa', 12, '', '', 12 ],
type: 'data',
depth: 1,
row: 4 },
{ value: [ 'm', 11, 18, 44.333333333333336, '' ],
depth: 0,
type: 'rowHeader',
row: 5 },
{ value: [ 'Totals', 11, 28, 44.333333333333336, '' ],
type: 'aggregated' } ]
