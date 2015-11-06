Require
quick-ng-repeat.js to your project and use this syntax in your templates:
<ul>
<li quick-ng-repeat="item in list" quick-repeat-list="items">
{{ item.name }}
</li>
</ul>
bower i quick-ngrepeat --save
Note the single hyphen in the package name
<script src="quick-ng-repeat.js"></script>
In quick-ng-repeat directive everything is done to make is really fast. So we store a special callback with name of this attribute. This is a full answer
example/index.html (uses quickNgRepeat) and
example/index_classic.html (uses classic NgRepeat)
Directive live example in ./example
Try out the demo (try to scroll): page with ng-repeat list and page with quick-ng-repeat
cd example && python -m SimpleHTTPServer