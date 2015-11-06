AngularJS directive for much more quicker lists rendering

Features

Shallow list watch (ngRepeat uses deep watch)

Animations support

Special service to cause list render outside of digest cycle

Smooth scrolling even on heavy compited lists (check example)

About 200% performance boost

Still hesitating? Try to scroll page with ng-repeat list and a page with quick-ng-repeat

Usage example:

Require quick-ng-repeat.js to your project and use this syntax in your templates:

< ul > < li quick-ng-repeat = "item in list" quick-repeat-list = "items" > {{ item.name }} </ li > </ ul >

Installation

Using bower package manager:

bower i quick-ngrepeat --save

Note the single hyphen in the package name

Using the browser:

< script src = "quick-ng-repeat.js" > </ script >

Why we need the 'quick-repeat-list' attribute?

In quick-ng-repeat directive everything is done to make is really fast. So we store a special callback with name of this attribute. This is a full answer

Compared to usual ngRepeat

Compare example/index.html (uses quickNgRepeat) and example/index_classic.html (uses classic NgRepeat)

Example

Directive live example in ./example

Try out the demo (try to scroll): page with ng-repeat list and page with quick-ng-repeat

To run example