Useful when you need to cache something and limit memory usage.
Inspired by the
hashlru algorithm, but instead uses
Map to support keys of any type, not just strings, and values can be
undefined.
$ npm install quick-lru
import QuickLRU from 'quick-lru';
const lru = new QuickLRU({maxSize: 1000});
lru.set('🦄', '🌈');
lru.has('🦄');
//=> true
lru.get('🦄');
//=> '🌈'
Returns a new instance.
Type:
object
Required\
Type:
number
The maximum number of items before evicting the least recently used items.
Type:
number\
Default:
Infinity
The maximum number of milliseconds an item should remain in cache. By default maxAge will be Infinity, which means that items will never expire.
Lazy expiration happens upon the next
write or
read call.
Individual expiration of an item can be specified by the
set(key, value, options) method.
Optional\
Type:
(key, value) => void
Called right before an item is evicted from the cache.
Useful for side effects or for items like object URLs that need explicit cleanup (
revokeObjectURL).
The instance is an
Iterable of
[key, value] pairs so you can use it directly in a
for…of loop.
Both
key and
value can be of any type.
Set an item. Returns the instance.
Individual expiration of an item can be specified with the
maxAge option. If not specified, the global
maxAge value will be used in case it is specified on the constructor, otherwise the item will never expire.
Get an item.
Check if an item exists.
Get an item without marking it as recently used.
Delete an item.
Returns
true if the item is removed or
false if the item doesn't exist.
Delete all items.
Update the
maxSize, discarding items as necessary. Insertion order is mostly preserved, though this is not a strong guarantee.
Useful for on-the-fly tuning of cache sizes in live systems.
Iterable for all the keys.
Iterable for all the values.
Iterable for all entries, starting with the oldest (ascending in recency).
Iterable for all entries, starting with the newest (descending in recency).
The stored item count.