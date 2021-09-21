Sometimes you want to embed the results of quick-format into another string, and then escape the whole string.
var format = require('quick-format-unescaped')
format('hello %s %j %d', ['world', [{obj: true}, 4, {another: 'obj'}]])
A
printf-like format string. Example:
'hello %s %j %d'
Array of values to be inserted into the
format string. Example:
['world', {obj:true}]
Passing an options object as the third parameter with a
stringify will mean
any objects will be passed to the supplied function instead of an the
internal
tryStringify function. This can be useful when using augmented
capability serializers such as
fast-safe-stringify or
fast-redact.
By default
quick-format-unescaped uses
JSON.stringify instead of
util.inspect, this means functions will not be serialized.
util*100000: 350.325ms
quick*100000: 268.141ms
utilWithTailObj*100000: 586.387ms
quickWithTailObj*100000: 280.200ms
util*100000: 325.735ms
quick*100000: 270.251ms
utilWithTailObj*100000: 492.270ms
quickWithTailObj*100000: 261.797ms
util*100000: 301.035ms
quick*100000: 217.005ms
utilWithTailObj*100000: 404.778ms
quickWithTailObj*100000: 236.176ms
util*100000: 286.349ms
quick*100000: 214.646ms
utilWithTailObj*100000: 388.574ms
quickWithTailObj*100000: 226.036ms
Sponsored by nearForm