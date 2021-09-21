unescaped ?

Sometimes you want to embed the results of quick-format into another string, and then escape the whole string.

usage

var format = require ( 'quick-format-unescaped' ) format( 'hello %s %j %d' , [ 'world' , [{ obj : true }, 4 , { another : 'obj' }]])

fmt

A printf -like format string. Example: 'hello %s %j %d'

parameters

Array of values to be inserted into the format string. Example: ['world', {obj:true}]

Passing an options object as the third parameter with a stringify will mean any objects will be passed to the supplied function instead of an the internal tryStringify function. This can be useful when using augmented capability serializers such as fast-safe-stringify or fast-redact .

caveats

By default quick-format-unescaped uses JSON.stringify instead of util.inspect , this means functions will not be serialized.

Benchmarks

Node 8.11.2

util *100000: 350 .325ms quick *100000: 268 .141ms utilWithTailObj *100000: 586 .387ms quickWithTailObj *100000: 280 .200ms util *100000: 325 .735ms quick *100000: 270 .251ms utilWithTailObj *100000: 492 .270ms quickWithTailObj *100000: 261 .797ms

Node 10.4.0

util *100000: 301 .035ms quick *100000: 217 .005ms utilWithTailObj *100000: 404 .778ms quickWithTailObj *100000: 236 .176ms util *100000: 286 .349ms quick *100000: 214 .646ms utilWithTailObj *100000: 388 .574ms quickWithTailObj *100000: 226 .036ms

Acknowledgements

Sponsored by nearForm