Solves a problem with util.format
var format = require('quick-format')
var options = {lowres: false} // <--default
format(['hello %s %j %d', 'world', {obj: true}, 4, {another: 'obj'}], options)
Passing an options object with
lowres: true will cause quick-format any object with a circular as a string with the value '"[Circular]"'. The default behaviour is to label
circular references in an object, instead of abandoning the entire object. Naturally,
lowres is a faster mode, and assumes you have made the decision to ensure the objects
you're passing have no circular references.
We use
JSON.stringify instead of
util.inspect, this means object
methods (functions) will not be serialized.
In
util.format for Node 5.9, performance is significantly affected
when we pass in more arguments than interpolation characters, e.g
util.format('hello %s %j %d', 'world', {obj: true}, 4, {another: 'obj'})
This is mostly due to the use of
util.inspect. Use
JSON.stringify
(safely) instead which is significantly faster.
It also takes an array instead of arguments, which helps us
avoid the use of
apply in some cases.
Also - for speed purposes, we ignore symbol.
Whilst exact matching of objects to interpolation characters is slower,
the case of additional objects is 3x faster. Further, using
lowres mode
brings us closer to
util.inspect speeds.
util*100000: 205.978ms
quickLowres*100000: 236.337ms
quick*100000: 292.018ms
utilWithTailObj*100000: 1054.592ms
quickWithTailObjLowres*100000: 267.992ms
quickWithTailObj*100000: 343.048ms
util*100000: 212.011ms
quickLowres*100000: 226.441ms
quick*100000: 296.600ms
utilWithTailObj*100000: 1020.195ms
quickWithTailObjLowres*100000: 267.331ms
quickWithTailObj*100000: 343.867ms
