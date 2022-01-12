Quibble is a terser (and more magical) alternative to packages like
proxyquire,
sandboxed-module and
mockery for mocking out dependencies
in tests of Node.js modules. Using
quibble you can replace
how
require() will behave for a given path. Its intended use is squarely
focused on unit testing. It is almost-but-not-quite a private dependency of
testdouble.js, as it
implements the
td.replace() function's module-replacement behavior.
Say we're testing pants:
quibble = require('quibble')
describe('pants', function(){
var subject, legs;
beforeEach(function(){
legs = quibble('./../lib/legs', function(){ return 'a leg';});
subject = require('./../lib/pants');
});
it('contains legs', function() {
expect(subject().left).toContain('a leg')
expect(subject().right).toContain('a leg')
})
});
That way, when the
subject loaded from
lib/pants runs
require('./legs'),
it will get back the function that returns
'a leg'. The fake value is also
returned by
quibble, which makes it easy to set and assign a test double in a
one-liner.
For more info on how this module is really intended to be used, check out its inclusion in testdouble.js
There's only one option: what you want to do with quibbled modules by default.
Say you're pulling in testdouble.js and you want every quibbled module to default to a single test double function with a name that matches its absolute path. You could do this:
quibble = require('quibble')
beforeEach(function(){
quibble.config({
defaultFakeCreator: function(path) {
return require('testdouble').create(path);
}
});
});
With this set up, running
quibble('./some/path') will default to replacing all
require('../anything/that/matches/some/path') invocations with a test double named
after the absolute path resolved to by
'./some/path'.
Spiffy!
Note:
defaultFakeCreatoris not supported for ES Module stubbing
Quibble supports ES Modules. Quibble implements ES module support using ES Module Loaders which are the official way to "patch" Node.js' module loading mechanism for ESM.
Note that Loader support is currently experimental and unstable. We will be doing our best to track the changes in the specification for the upcoming Node.js versions. Also note that Quibble ESM support is tested only for versions 13 and above.
To use Quibble support, you must run Node with the
quibble package as the loader:
node --loader=quibble ...
Most test runners allow you to specify this in their command line, e.g. for Mocha:
mocha --loader=quibble ...
The
quibble loader will enable the replacement of the ES modules with the stubs you specify, and
without it, the stubbing will be ignored.
defaultFakeCreator is not yet supported.
quibble ESM API
The API is similar to the CommonJS API, but uses
quibble.esm function, and is async:
// a-module.mjs (ESM)
export const life = 42;
export default 'universe';
// uses-a-module.mjs
import universe, {life} from './a-module.mjs';
console.log(life, universe);
(async function () {
await quibble.esm('./a-module.mjs', {life: 41}, 'replacement universe');
await import('./uses-some-module.mjs');
// ==> logs: 41, replacement universe
})();
The parameters to
quibble for ESM modules are:
quibble.reset works the same as for CommonJS modules
ESM support also exposes the function
quibble.esmImportWithPath which both imports a module and
resolves the path to the module that is the package's entry point:
async quibble.esmImportWithPath(importPath): imports a module, just like
import(importPath),
but returns an object with two properties:
module: the module returned by
await import(importPath).
modulePath: the full path to the module (file) that is the entry point to the package/module.
Note that when mocking internal Node.js modules (e.g. "fs")), you need to mock the named exports both as named exports and as properties in the default export, because Node.js exports internal modules both as named exports and as a default object. Example:
const fsExports = {
readFileSync: function (path) {
console.log("using quibbled readFileSyns... yay!");
return "Looks like 'fs' was replaced correctly.";
},
}
await quibble.esm("fs", fsExports, fsExports);
A few things that stand out about quibble:
require just as you normally would). The instantiation
style of other libs is a little different (e.g.
require('./my/subject', {'/this/thing': stub})
reset() method that undoes everything, intended to be run
afterEach test runs