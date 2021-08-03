queue-promise

queue-promise is a small, dependency-free library for promise-based queues. It will execute enqueued tasks concurrently at a given speed. When a task is being resolved or rejected, an event is emitted.

Installation

$ npm install queue-promise

Usage

With automatic start

import Queue from "queue-promise" ; const queue = new Queue({ concurrent : 1 , interval : 2000 }); queue.on( "start" , () => ); queue.on( "stop" , () => ); queue.on( "end" , () => ); queue.on( "resolve" , data => console .log(data)); queue.on( "reject" , error => console .error(error)); queue.enqueue(asyncTaskA); queue.enqueue(asyncTaskB); queue.enqueue(asyncTaskC);

Without automatic start

import Queue from "queue-promise" ; const queue = new Queue({ concurrent : 1 , interval : 2000 , start : false , }); queue.enqueue(asyncTaskA); queue.enqueue(asyncTaskB); queue.enqueue(asyncTaskC); while (queue.shouldRun) { const data = await queue.dequeue(); }

API

new Queue(options)

Create a new Queue instance.

Option Default Description concurrent 5 How many tasks should be executed in parallel interval 500 How often should new tasks be executed (in ms) start true Whether it should automatically execute new tasks as soon as they are added

public .enqueue(tasks) / .add(tasks)

Adds a new task to the queue. A task should be an async function (ES2017) or return a Promise. Throws an error if the provided task is not a valid function.

Example:

async function getRepos ( user ) { return await github.getRepos(user); } queue.enqueue( () => { return getRepos( "userA" ); }); queue.enqueue( async () => { await getRepos( "userB" ); }); queue.enqueue([ () => getRepos( "userA" ), () => getRepos( "userB" )]);

public .dequeue()

Executes n concurrent (based od options.concurrent ) promises from the queue. Uses global Promises. Is called automatically if options.start is set to true . Emits resolve and reject events.

Example:

queue.enqueue( () => getRepos( "userA" )); queue.enqueue( () => getRepos( "userB" )); const userA = await queue.dequeue(); const userB = await queue.dequeue(); const [userA, userB] = await queue.dequeue();

Note:

.dequeue() function throttles (is executed at most once per every options.interval milliseconds).

public .on(event, callback)

Sets a callback for an event . You can set callback for those events: start , stop , resolve , reject , dequeue , end .

Example:

queue.on( "dequeue" , () => …); queue.on( "resolve" , data => …); queue.on( "reject" , error => …); queue.on( "start" , () => …); queue.on( "stop" , () => …); queue.on( "end" , () => …);

Note:

dequeue , resolve and reject events are emitted per task. This means that even if concurrent is set to 2 , 2 events will be emitted.

public .start()

Starts the queue – it will automatically dequeue tasks periodically. Emits start event.

queue.enqueue( () => getRepos( "userA" )); queue.enqueue( () => getRepos( "userB" )); queue.enqueue( () => getRepos( "userC" )); queue.enqueue( () => getRepos( "userD" )); queue.start(); queue.on( "resolve" , data => …); queue.on( "reject" , error => …);

public .stop()

Forces the queue to stop. New tasks will not be executed automatically even if options.start was set to true . Emits stop event.

public .clear()

Removes all tasks from the queue.

public .state

0 : Idle state;

: Idle state; 1 : Running state;

: Running state; 2 : Stopped state;

public .size

Size of the queue.

public .isEmpty

Whether the queue is empty, i.e. there's no tasks.

public .shouldRun

Checks whether the queue is not empty and not stopped.

Tests

$ npm test

Contributing

Development

We have prepared multiple commands to help you develop queue-promise on your own. You will need a local copy of Node.js installed on your machine. Then, install project dependencies using the following command:

$ npm install

Usage

$ npm run < command >

List of commands

Command Description test Run all test:* commands described below. test:flow Test Flow types. test:typescript Test TypeScript types. test:unit Run unit tests. test:lint Run linter tests. defs:flow Build Flow type definitions. defs:typescript Build TypeScript type definitions. clean Clean dist directory. build Build package and generate type definitions. watch Build package in watch mode. release Bump package version and generate a CHANGELOG.md file.

License

queue-promise was created and developed by Bartosz Łaniewski. The full list of contributors can be found here. The package is MIT licensed.

Bug reporting