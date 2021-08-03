queue-promise is a small, dependency-free library for promise-based queues. It will execute enqueued tasks concurrently at a given speed. When a task is being resolved or rejected, an event is emitted.
$ npm install queue-promise
import Queue from "queue-promise";
const queue = new Queue({
concurrent: 1,
interval: 2000
});
queue.on("start", () => /* … */);
queue.on("stop", () => /* … */);
queue.on("end", () => /* … */);
queue.on("resolve", data => console.log(data));
queue.on("reject", error => console.error(error));
queue.enqueue(asyncTaskA); // resolved/rejected after 0ms
queue.enqueue(asyncTaskB); // resolved/rejected after 2000ms
queue.enqueue(asyncTaskC); // resolved/rejected after 4000ms
import Queue from "queue-promise";
const queue = new Queue({
concurrent: 1,
interval: 2000,
start: false,
});
queue.enqueue(asyncTaskA);
queue.enqueue(asyncTaskB);
queue.enqueue(asyncTaskC);
while (queue.shouldRun) {
// 1st iteration after 2000ms
// 2nd iteration after 4000ms
// 3rd iteration after 6000ms
const data = await queue.dequeue();
}
new Queue(options)
Create a new
Queue instance.
|Option
|Default
|Description
concurrent
5
|How many tasks should be executed in parallel
interval
500
|How often should new tasks be executed (in ms)
start
true
|Whether it should automatically execute new tasks as soon as they are added
.enqueue(tasks)/
.add(tasks)
Adds a new task to the queue. A task should be an async function (ES2017) or return a Promise. Throws an error if the provided
task is not a valid function.
Example:
async function getRepos(user) {
return await github.getRepos(user);
}
queue.enqueue(() => {
return getRepos("userA");
});
queue.enqueue(async () => {
await getRepos("userB");
});
// …equivalent to:
queue.enqueue([() => getRepos("userA"), () => getRepos("userB")]);
.dequeue()
Executes n concurrent (based od
options.concurrent) promises from the queue. Uses global Promises. Is called automatically if
options.start is set to
true. Emits
resolve and
reject events.
Example:
queue.enqueue(() => getRepos("userA"));
queue.enqueue(() => getRepos("userB"));
// If "concurrent" is set to 1, only one promise is executed on dequeue:
const userA = await queue.dequeue();
const userB = await queue.dequeue();
// If "concurrent" is set to 2, two promises are executed concurrently:
const [userA, userB] = await queue.dequeue();
Note:
.dequeue() function throttles (is executed at most once per every
options.interval milliseconds).
.on(event, callback)
Sets a
callback for an
event. You can set callback for those events:
start,
stop,
resolve,
reject,
dequeue,
end.
Example:
queue.on("dequeue", () => …);
queue.on("resolve", data => …);
queue.on("reject", error => …);
queue.on("start", () => …);
queue.on("stop", () => …);
queue.on("end", () => …);
Note:
dequeue,
resolve and
reject events are emitted per task. This means that even if
concurrent is set to
2,
2 events will be emitted.
.start()
Starts the queue – it will automatically dequeue tasks periodically. Emits
start event.
queue.enqueue(() => getRepos("userA"));
queue.enqueue(() => getRepos("userB"));
queue.enqueue(() => getRepos("userC"));
queue.enqueue(() => getRepos("userD"));
queue.start();
// No need to call `dequeue` – you can just listen for events:
queue.on("resolve", data => …);
queue.on("reject", error => …);
.stop()
Forces the queue to stop. New tasks will not be executed automatically even if
options.start was set to
true. Emits
stop event.
.clear()
Removes all tasks from the queue.
.state
0: Idle state;
1: Running state;
2: Stopped state;
.size
Size of the queue.
.isEmpty
Whether the queue is empty, i.e. there's no tasks.
.shouldRun
Checks whether the queue is not empty and not stopped.
$ npm test
We have prepared multiple commands to help you develop
queue-promise on your own. You will need a local copy of Node.js installed on your machine. Then, install project dependencies using the following command:
$ npm install
$ npm run <command>
|Command
|Description
test
|Run all
test:* commands described below.
test:flow
|Test Flow types.
test:typescript
|Test TypeScript types.
test:unit
|Run unit tests.
test:lint
|Run linter tests.
defs:flow
|Build Flow type definitions.
defs:typescript
|Build TypeScript type definitions.
clean
|Clean
dist directory.
build
|Build package and generate type definitions.
watch
|Build package in watch mode.
release
|Bump package version and generate a
CHANGELOG.md file.
queue-promise was created and developed by Bartosz Łaniewski. The full list of contributors can be found here. The package is MIT licensed.
We want contributing to
queue-promise to be fun, enjoyable, and educational for anyone, and everyone. Changes and improvements are more than welcome! Feel free to fork and open a pull request. We use Conventional Commits specification for commit messages. If you have found any issues, please report them here - they are being tracked on GitHub Issues.