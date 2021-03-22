queueMicrotask shim for modern engines
queueMicrotask in all modern JS engines.
queueMicrotask in modern environments
Promise.resolve().then(fn) in Node.js 10 and earlier, and old browsers (same performance as
queueMicrotask)
npm install queue-microtask
const queueMicrotask = require('queue-microtask')
queueMicrotask(() => { /* this will run soon */ })
queueMicrotask and why would one use it?
The
queueMicrotask function is a WHATWG standard. It queues a microtask to be executed prior to control returning to the event loop.
A microtask is a short function which will run after the current task has completed its work and when there is no other code waiting to be run before control of the execution context is returned to the event loop.
The code
queueMicrotask(fn) is equivalent to the code
Promise.resolve().then(fn). It is also very similar to
process.nextTick(fn) in Node.
Using microtasks lets code run without interfering with any other, potentially higher priority, code that is pending, but before the JS engine regains control over the execution context.
See the spec or Node documentation for more information.
This package allows you to use
queueMicrotask safely in all modern JS engines. Use it if you prioritize small JS bundle size over support for old browsers.
If you just need to support Node 12 and later, use
queueMicrotask directly. If you need to support all versions of Node, use this package.
process.nextTick?
In Node,
queueMicrotask and
process.nextTick are essentially equivalent, though there are subtle differences that don't matter in most situations.
You can think of
queueMicrotask as a standardized version of
process.nextTick that works in the browser. No need to rely on your browser bundler to shim
process for the browser environment.
setTimeout(fn, 0)?
This approach is the most compatible, but it has problems. Modern browsers throttle timers severely, so
setTimeout(…, 0) usually takes at least 4ms to run. Furthermore, the throttling gets even worse if the page is backgrounded. If you have many
setTimeout calls, then this can severely limit the performance of your program.
immediate or
asap?
These packages are great! However, if you prioritize small JS bundle size over optimal performance in old browsers then you may want to consider this package.
This package (
queue-microtask) is four times smaller than
immediate, twice as small as
asap, and twice as small as using
process.nextTick and letting the browser bundler shim it automatically.
Note: This package throws an exception in JS environments which lack
Promise support -- which are usually very old browsers and Node.js versions.
Since the
queueMicrotask API is supported in Node.js, Chrome, Firefox, Safari, Opera, and Edge, the vast majority of users will get optimal performance. Any JS environment with
Promise, which is almost all of them, also get optimal performance. If you need support for JS environments which lack
Promise support, use one of the alternative packages.
In computer programming, a shim is a library that transparently intercepts API calls and changes the arguments passed, handles the operation itself or redirects the operation elsewhere. – Wikipedia
This package could also be described as a "ponyfill".
A ponyfill is almost the same as a polyfill, but not quite. Instead of patching functionality for older browsers, a ponyfill provides that functionality as a standalone module you can use. – PonyFoo
queueMicrotask(fn)
The
queueMicrotask() method queues a microtask.
The
fn argument is a function to be executed after all pending tasks have completed but before yielding control to the browser's event loop.
MIT. Copyright (c) Feross Aboukhadijeh.