Asynchronous function queue with adjustable concurrency.

This module exports a class Queue that implements most of the Array API. Pass async functions (ones that accept a callback or return a promise) to an instance's additive array methods. Processing begins when you call q.start() .

Example

npm run example

var queue = require ( '../' ) var q = queue({ results : [] }) q.push( function ( cb ) { const result = 'two' cb( null , result) }) q.push( function ( cb ) { const result = 'four' cb( null , result) }, function ( cb ) { const result = 'five' cb( null , result) } ) q.push( function ( ) { return new Promise ( function ( resolve, reject ) { const result = 'one' resolve(result) }) }) q.unshift( function ( cb ) { const result = 'one' cb( null , result) }) q.splice( 2 , 0 , function ( cb ) { const result = 'three' cb( null , result) }) q.timeout = 100 q.on( 'timeout' , function ( next, job ) { console .log( 'job timed out:' , job.toString().replace( /

/g , '' )) next() }) q.push( function ( cb ) { setTimeout( function ( ) { console .log( 'slow job finished' ) cb() }, 200 ) }) q.push( function ( cb ) { console .log( 'forgot to execute callback' ) }) function extraSlowJob ( cb ) { setTimeout( function ( ) { console .log( 'extra slow job finished' ) cb() }, 400 ) } extraSlowJob.timeout = 500 q.push(extraSlowJob) function superSlowJob ( cb ) { setTimeout( function ( ) { console .log( 'super slow job finished' ) cb() }, 1000 ) } superSlowJob.timeout = null q.push(superSlowJob) q.on( 'success' , function ( result, job ) { console .log( 'job finished processing:' , job.toString().replace( /

/g , '' )) console .log( 'The result is:' , result) }) q.start( function ( err ) { if (err) throw err console .log( 'all done:' , q.results) })

Install

npm install queue

Note: You may need to install the events dependency if your environment does not have it by default (eg. browser, react-native).

Test

npm test npm run test-browser

API

var q = queue([opts])

Constructor. opts may contain inital values for:

q.concurrency

q.timeout

q.autostart

q.results

Instance methods

cb, if passed, will be called when the queue empties or when an error occurs.

Stops the queue. can be resumed with q.start() .

Stop and empty the queue immediately.

Instance methods mixed in from Array

Mozilla has docs on how these methods work here. Note that slice does not copy the queue.

Properties

Max number of jobs the queue should process concurrently, defaults to Infinity .

Milliseconds to wait for a job to execute its callback. This can be overridden by specifying a timeout property on a per-job basis.

Ensures the queue is always running if jobs are available. Useful in situations where you are using a queue only for concurrency control.

An array to set job callback arguments on.

Jobs pending + jobs to process (readonly).

Events

Immediately before a job begins to execute.

After a job executes its callback.

After a job passes an error to its callback.

After q.timeout milliseconds have elapsed and a job has not executed its callback.

After all jobs have been processed

Releases

The latest stable release is published to npm. Abbreviated changelog below:

6.0 Add start event before job begins (@joelgriffith) Add timeout property on a job to override the queue's timeout (@joelgriffith)

5.0 Updated TypeScript bindings (@Codex-)

4.4 Add results feature

4.3 Add promise support (@kwolfy)

4.2 Unref timers on end

4.1 Add autostart feature

4.0 Change license to MIT

3.1.x Add .npmignore

3.0.x Change the default concurrency to Infinity Allow q.start() to accept an optional callback executed on q.emit('end')

2.x Major api changes / not backwards compatible with 1.x

1.x Early prototype



License

Copyright © 2014 Jesse Tane jesse.tane@gmail.com

This work is free. You can redistribute it and/or modify it under the terms of the MIT License. See LICENSE for full details.