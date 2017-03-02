Ask questions, persist the answers. Basic support for i18n and storing answers based on current working directory.

Table of Contents

(TOC generated by verb using markdown-toc)

Install

Install with npm:

$ npm install --save question-store

Inherits question-cache and persists answers to disk. Answers are stored based on current working directory.

Usage

var QuestionStore = require ( 'question-store' );

API

Create an instance of QuestionsStore with the given options .

Params

options {Object}: question store options

Example

var QuestionsStore = new QuestionsStore(options);

Create stores for persisting data across sessions.

globals : Persist non-project-specific answers when question.options.global is true

: Persist non-project-specific answers when is true store : Persist project-specific answers

: Persist project-specific answers hints : Persist project-specific hints. This is used to populate the question.default value.

Params

options {Object}

returns {Object}

About

Related projects

answer-store: Store answers to user prompts, based on locale and/or current working directory. | homepage

base-questions: Plugin for base-methods that adds methods for prompting the user and storing the answers on… more | homepage

inquirer: A collection of common interactive command line user interfaces. | homepage

question-cache: A wrapper around inquirer that makes it easy to create and selectively reuse questions. | homepage

Contributing

Pull requests and stars are always welcome. For bugs and feature requests, please create an issue.

Building docs

(This document was generated by verb-generate-readme (a verb generator), please don't edit the readme directly. Any changes to the readme must be made in .verb.md.)

To generate the readme and API documentation with verb:

$ npm install -g verb verb-generate-readme && verb

Running tests

Install dev dependencies:

$ npm install -d && npm test

Author

Jon Schlinkert

License

Copyright © 2016, Jon Schlinkert. Released under the MIT license.

This file was generated by verb-generate-readme, v0.1.31, on October 01, 2016.