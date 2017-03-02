Ask questions, persist the answers. Basic support for i18n and storing answers based on current working directory.
Install with npm:
$ npm install --save question-store
Inherits question-cache and persists answers to disk. Answers are stored based on current working directory.
var QuestionStore = require('question-store');
Create an instance of
QuestionsStore with the given
options.
Params
options {Object}: question store options
Example
var QuestionsStore = new QuestionsStore(options);
Create stores for persisting data across sessions.
globals: Persist non-project-specific answers when
question.options.global is true
store: Persist project-specific answers
hints: Persist project-specific hints. This is used to populate the
question.default value.
Params
options {Object}
returns {Object}
To generate the readme and API documentation with verb:
$ npm install -g verb verb-generate-readme && verb
Install dev dependencies:
$ npm install -d && npm test
Jon Schlinkert
Copyright © 2016, Jon Schlinkert. Released under the MIT license.
