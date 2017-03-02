openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
qs

question-store

by Jon Schlinkert
0.13.1 (see all)

Ask questions, store the answers.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

23.7K

GitHub Stars

11

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

7

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

question-store NPM version NPM downloads Build Status

Ask questions, persist the answers. Basic support for i18n and storing answers based on current working directory.

Table of Contents

(TOC generated by verb using markdown-toc)

Install

Install with npm:

$ npm install --save question-store

Inherits question-cache and persists answers to disk. Answers are stored based on current working directory.

Usage

var QuestionStore = require('question-store');

API

QuestionsStore

Create an instance of QuestionsStore with the given options.

Params

  • options {Object}: question store options

Example

var QuestionsStore = new QuestionsStore(options);

.createStores

Create stores for persisting data across sessions.

  • globals: Persist non-project-specific answers when question.options.global is true
  • store: Persist project-specific answers
  • hints: Persist project-specific hints. This is used to populate the question.default value.

Params

  • options {Object}
  • returns {Object}

About

  • answer-store: Store answers to user prompts, based on locale and/or current working directory. | homepage
  • base-questions: Plugin for base-methods that adds methods for prompting the user and storing the answers on… more | homepage
  • inquirer: A collection of common interactive command line user interfaces. | homepage
  • question-cache: A wrapper around inquirer that makes it easy to create and selectively reuse questions. | homepage

Contributing

Pull requests and stars are always welcome. For bugs and feature requests, please create an issue.

Building docs

(This document was generated by verb-generate-readme (a verb generator), please don't edit the readme directly. Any changes to the readme must be made in .verb.md.)

To generate the readme and API documentation with verb:

$ npm install -g verb verb-generate-readme && verb

Running tests

Install dev dependencies:

$ npm install -d && npm test

Author

Jon Schlinkert

License

Copyright © 2016, Jon Schlinkert. Released under the MIT license.

This file was generated by verb-generate-readme, v0.1.31, on October 01, 2016.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial