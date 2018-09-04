npm install quest
Quest is the simplest way to make http calls, as well as a drop-in replacement for the popular
request library. It supports HTTPS and follows redirects by default.
quest = require 'quest'
quest 'www.google.com', (err, response, body) ->
console.log body if not err? and response.statusCode is 200
uri - fully qualified uri (e.g. http://google.com). if protocol is left off, assumes http://. may include basic auth
auth - a string of the form
username:password to be used for http basic auth
qs - object containing querystring values to be appended to the uri
method - http method, defaults to GET
headers - http headers, defaults to {}
body - entity body for POST and PUT requests. must be string
form - object containing form values to send in the body. also adds
content-type: application/x-www-form-urlencoded; charset=utf-8 to the header
json - if true, parses response as JSON. if object, additionally sends JSON representation of the object in the body and adds
content-type: application/json to the header
followRedirects - follow HTTP 3xx responses as redirects. defaults to true
followAllRedirects - follow non-GET HTTP 3xx responses as redirects. defaults to false
maxRedirects - the maximum number of redirects to follow. defaults to 10
jar - cookies are enabled by default. set to
false to disable. optionally pass in your own custom cookie jar (see Cookies below)
timeout - integer containing the number of milliseconds to wait for a request to respond before aborting the request
The options object is passed in instead of a url string.
quest = require 'quest'
options =
uri: 'www.google.com'
method: "POST"
quest options, (err, response, body) ->
console.log body if not err? and response.statusCode is 200
Cookies are enabled by default. This means that if your requests involved redirection, any redirects will contain cookies set prior. To disable cookies, set jar to false.
If you want to use a custom cookie jar (instead of letting quest use its own default cookie jar) you do so by specifying a jar as an option:
j = quest.jar()
quest {uri: 'www.google.com', jar: j}, () ->
quest {uri: 'images.google.com', jar: j}, () ->
# The request to Google images was sent with any cookies that were set by the original request to Google
Note that any cookies that earlier requests set are set in your custom jar, so you can use them for later requests. You can also set your own cookies when you specify a jar:
j = quest.jar()
cookie = quest.cookie 'your_cookie_here'
j.add cookie
quest {uri: 'www.google.com', jar: j}, (err, resp, body) ->
# The request to Google was sent with the cookie that you specified
Quest also supports ES6 Promises.
quest = require 'quest'
quest 'www.google.com'
.then (response) ->
console.log response.body if response.statusCode is 200
, (err) ->
console.log err
Clever wrote quest after we had decided we'd spent too long diagnosing bugs in the third-party
request module for node. It should be a drop-in replacement. What are the advantages of quest?
No global state
Cleaner codebase: 1/10th as many lines of code
Fewer bugs