Querymen

Querystring parser middleware for MongoDB, Express and Nodejs

Install

npm install --save querymen

Examples

Pagination

Querymen has a default schema to handle pagination. This is the most simple and common usage.

import { middleware as query } from 'querymen' ; app.get( '/posts' , query(), ({ querymen : { query, select, cursor } }, res) => { Post.find(query, select, cursor).then( posts => { }); });

User requests /posts?page=2&limit=20&sort=-createdAt querymen will be:

querymen = { query : {}, select : {}, cursor : { limit : 20 , skip : 20 , sort : { createdAt : -1 } } }

User requests /posts?q=term&fields=title,desc querymen will be:

When user requests /posts?q=term , querymen parses it to {keywords: /term/i} . It was designed to work with mongoose-keywords plugin, which adds a keywords field to schemas (check that out).

querymen = { query : { keywords : /term/i }, select : { title : 1 , desc : 1 }, cursor : { limit : 30 , skip : 0 , sort : { createdAt : -1 } } }

User requests /posts?fields=-title&sort=name,-createdAt querymen will be:

querymen = { query : {}, select : { title : 0 }, cursor : { limit : 30 , skip : 0 , sort : { name : 1 , createdAt : -1 } } }

Custom schema

You can define a custom schema, which will be merged into querymen default schema (explained above).

import { middleware as query } from 'querymen' ; app.get( '/posts' , query({ after : { type : Date , paths : [ 'createdAt' ] operator : '$gte' } }), ({ querymen }, res) => { Post.find(querymen.query).then( posts => { }); });

User requests /posts?after=2016-04-23 querymen will be:

querymen = { query : { createdAt : { $gte : 1461369600000 } }, select : {}, cursor : { limit : 30 , skip : 0 , sort : { createdAt : -1 } } }

Reusable schemas

You can create reusable schemas as well. Just instantiate a Schema object.

import { middleware as query, Schema } from 'querymen' ; const schema = new Schema({ tags : { type : [ String ], } }); app.get( '/posts' , query(schema)); app.get( '/articles' , query(schema));

Advanced schema

import { middleware as query, Schema } from 'querymen' ; const schema = new Schema({ active : Boolean , sort : '-createdAt' , term : { type : RegExp , paths : [ 'title' , 'description' ], bindTo : 'search' }, with_picture : { type : Boolean , paths : [ 'picture' ], operator : '$exists' } }, { page : false , limit : 'max_items' }); app.get( '/posts' , query(schema), ({ querymen }, res) => { });

Dynamic advanced schema

import { middleware as query, Schema } from 'querymen' ; const schema = new Schema(); schema.formatter( 'scream' , (scream, value, param) => { if (scream) { value = value.toUpperCase() + '!!!!!!!' ; } return value; }); schema.param( 'text' , null , { type : String }); schema.param( 'text' ).option( 'scream' , true ); schema.param( 'text' ).value( 'help' ); console .log(schema.param( 'text' ).value()); schema.validator( 'isPlural' , (isPlural, value, param) => { return { valid : !isPlural || value.substr( -1 ) === 's' , message : param.name + ' must be in plural form.' }; }); schema.param( 'text' ).option( 'isPlural' , true ); console .log(schema.validate()); schema.param( 'text' , 'helps' ); console .log(schema.validate()); console .log(schema.param( 'text' ).value()); schema.parser( 'elemMatch' , (elemMatch, value, path, operator) => { if (elemMatch) { value = { [path]: { $elemMatch : {[elemMatch]: {[operator]: value } }}}; } return value; }); schema.param( 'text' , 'ivegotcontrols' ); console .log(schema.param( 'text' ).parse()); schema.param( 'text' ).option( 'elemMatch' , 'prop' ); console .log(schema.param( 'text' ).parse());

Geo queries

Querymen also support geo queries, but it's disabled by default. To enable geo queries you just need to set near option to true in schema options.

import { middleware as query } from 'querymen' ; app.get( '/places' , query({}, { near : true }), (req, res) => { });

Its paths option is set to ['location'] by default, but you can change this as well:

import { middleware as query } from 'querymen' ; app.get( '/places' , query({ near : { paths : [ 'loc' ] } }, { near : true }), (req, res) => { });

User requests /places?near=-22.332113,-44.312311 (latitude, longitude), req.querymen.query will be:

req.querymen.query = { loc : { $near : { $geometry : { type : 'Point' , coordinates : [ -44.312311 , -22.332113 ] } } } }

User requests /places?near=-22.332113,-44.312311&min_distance=200&max_distance=2000 (min_distance and max_distance in meters), req.querymen.query will be:

req.querymen.query = { loc : { $near : { $geometry : { type : 'Point' , coordinates : [ -44.312311 , -22.332113 ] }, $minDistace : 200 , $maxDistance : 2000 } } }

You can also use legacy geo queries as well. Just set geojson option in param:

import { middleware as query } from 'querymen' ; app.get( '/places' , query({ near : { paths : [ 'loc' ], geojson : false } }, { near : true }), (req, res) => { });

User requests /places?near=-22.332113,-44.312311&min_distance=200&max_distance=2000 , req.querymen.query will be:

req.querymen.query = { loc : { $near : [ -44.312311 , -22.332113 ], $minDistace : 0.000031 , $maxDistance : 0.00031 } }

Error handling

import { middleware as query, querymen, Schema } from 'querymen' ; const schema = new Schema({ category : { type : String , enum : [ 'culture' , 'general' , 'travel' ] } }); app.get( '/posts' , query(schema)); app.use( ( err, req, res, next ) => { res.status( 400 ).json(err); }); app.use(querymen.errorHandler());

Response body will look like:

{ "valid" : false , "name" : "enum" , "enum" : [ "culture" , "general" , "travel" ], "value" : "world" , "message" : "category must be one of: culture, general, travel" }

Contributing

This package was created with generator-rise. Please refer to there to understand the codestyle and workflow. Issues and PRs are welcome!

License

MIT © Diego Haz