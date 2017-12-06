QueryLoader2

QueryLoader2 serves the main purpose of pre-loading the images on your website by showing an overlay and a loading bar. It automatically fetches all your images and background images and pre-loads them before showing the web page.

Compatibility

QueryLoader currently works in IE version 9+, Chrome, Safari and Firefox.

No dependencies, so no jQuery / Zepto / MooTools required.

Read the full post here: http://blog.gaya.ninja/articles/queryloader2-preload-your-images-with-ease/

View example of how QueryLoader2 works.

Example usage

Include the queryloader2.min.js script (which is in the root of this repository) in the head section of your webpage.

< script src = "queryloader2.min.js" type = "text/javascript" > </ script >

Create a QueryLoader2 object like this for example:

< script type = "text/javascript" > window .addEventListener( 'DOMContentLoaded' , function ( ) { QueryLoader2( document .querySelector( "body" ), { barColor : "#efefef" , backgroundColor : "#111" , percentage : true , barHeight : 1 , minimumTime : 200 , fadeOutTime : 1000 }); }); </ script >

Use with NPM / Browserify

First install QueryLoader as a dependency in your project:

npm install queryloader2 --save-dev

Use it in a node / browserify project:

var QueryLoader2 = require("queryloader2"); var loader = QueryLoader2(document.querySelector("body"), { barColor: "#efefef" , backgroundColor: "#111" , percentage: true , barHeight: 1 , minimumTime: 200 , fadeOutTime: 1000 });

jQuery usage

Include jQuery and queryloader2.min.js scripts in the header.

< script src = "https://code.jquery.com/jquery-1.11.1.min.js" type = "text/javascript" > </ script > < script src = "queryloader2.min.js" type = "text/javascript" > </ script >

Call QueryLoader in $(document).ready() like this:

$( document ).ready( function ( ) { $( "body" ).queryLoader2(); });

Install using Bower

bower install queryloader2

Basic usage

QueryLoader2 (element, options);

Options

backgroundColor string background color of the loader (in hex). Default: "#000"

barColor string background color of the bar (in hex). Default: "#FFF"

barHeight int height of the bar in pixels. Default: 1

minimumTime int time in miliseconds which the loading has to run. If time has not passed the animation will still show. Default: 500

maxTime int maximum time in milliseconds the loader may take. Go past this time and the loader with automatically close. Default: 10000

fadeOutTime int time in miliseconds it takes for the overlay to fade out at the end. Default: 1000

deepSearch boolean set to true to find ALL images with the selected elements. If you don't want queryLoader to look in the children, set to false. Default: true

percentage boolean Set to true to enable percentage visualising. Default: false

onComplete function this function is called once the loading and animation are completed. Default: none