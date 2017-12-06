openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
que

queryloader2

by Gaya Kessler
3.2.3 (see all)

Version of the QueryLoader by Gaya Kessler. Preload images with ease.

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

46

GitHub Stars

727

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

17

Package

Dependencies

12

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

QueryLoader2

QueryLoader2 serves the main purpose of pre-loading the images on your website by showing an overlay and a loading bar. It automatically fetches all your images and background images and pre-loads them before showing the web page.

Code Climate Build Status

Compatibility

QueryLoader currently works in IE version 9+, Chrome, Safari and Firefox.

No dependencies, so no jQuery / Zepto / MooTools required.

Read the full post here: http://blog.gaya.ninja/articles/queryloader2-preload-your-images-with-ease/

View example of how QueryLoader2 works.

Example usage

Include the queryloader2.min.js script (which is in the root of this repository) in the head section of your webpage.

<script src="queryloader2.min.js" type="text/javascript"></script>

Create a QueryLoader2 object like this for example:

<script type="text/javascript">
    window.addEventListener('DOMContentLoaded', function() {
        QueryLoader2(document.querySelector("body"), {
            barColor: "#efefef",
            backgroundColor: "#111",
            percentage: true,
            barHeight: 1,
            minimumTime: 200,
            fadeOutTime: 1000
        });
    });
</script>

Use with NPM / Browserify

First install QueryLoader as a dependency in your project:

npm install queryloader2 --save-dev

Use it in a node / browserify project:

var QueryLoader2 = require("queryloader2");

var loader = QueryLoader2(document.querySelector("body"), {
    barColor: "#efefef",
    backgroundColor: "#111",
    percentage: true,
    barHeight: 1,
    minimumTime: 200,
    fadeOutTime: 1000
});

jQuery usage

Include jQuery and queryloader2.min.js scripts in the header.

<script src="https://code.jquery.com/jquery-1.11.1.min.js" type="text/javascript"></script>
<script src="queryloader2.min.js" type="text/javascript"></script>

Call QueryLoader in $(document).ready() like this:

$(document).ready(function () {
    $("body").queryLoader2();
});

Install using Bower

bower install queryloader2

Basic usage

QueryLoader2(element, options);

Options

backgroundColor string background color of the loader (in hex). Default: "#000"

barColor string background color of the bar (in hex). Default: "#FFF"

barHeight int height of the bar in pixels. Default: 1

minimumTime int time in miliseconds which the loading has to run. If time has not passed the animation will still show. Default: 500

maxTime int maximum time in milliseconds the loader may take. Go past this time and the loader with automatically close. Default: 10000

fadeOutTime int time in miliseconds it takes for the overlay to fade out at the end. Default: 1000

deepSearch boolean set to true to find ALL images with the selected elements. If you don't want queryLoader to look in the children, set to false. Default: true

percentage boolean Set to true to enable percentage visualising. Default: false

onComplete function this function is called once the loading and animation are completed. Default: none

onProgress function this function is called when an image is loaded. Get parameters percentage, imagesLoaded, totalImages. Default: none

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial