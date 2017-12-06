QueryLoader2 serves the main purpose of pre-loading the images on your website by showing an overlay and a loading bar. It automatically fetches all your images and background images and pre-loads them before showing the web page.
QueryLoader currently works in IE version 9+, Chrome, Safari and Firefox.
No dependencies, so no jQuery / Zepto / MooTools required.
View example of how QueryLoader2 works.
Include the
queryloader2.min.js script (which is in the root of this repository) in the head section of your webpage.
<script src="queryloader2.min.js" type="text/javascript"></script>
Create a QueryLoader2 object like this for example:
<script type="text/javascript">
window.addEventListener('DOMContentLoaded', function() {
QueryLoader2(document.querySelector("body"), {
barColor: "#efefef",
backgroundColor: "#111",
percentage: true,
barHeight: 1,
minimumTime: 200,
fadeOutTime: 1000
});
});
</script>
First install QueryLoader as a dependency in your project:
npm install queryloader2 --save-dev
Use it in a node / browserify project:
var QueryLoader2 = require("queryloader2");
var loader = QueryLoader2(document.querySelector("body"), {
barColor: "#efefef",
backgroundColor: "#111",
percentage: true,
barHeight: 1,
minimumTime: 200,
fadeOutTime: 1000
});
Include jQuery and
queryloader2.min.js scripts in the header.
<script src="https://code.jquery.com/jquery-1.11.1.min.js" type="text/javascript"></script>
<script src="queryloader2.min.js" type="text/javascript"></script>
Call QueryLoader in
$(document).ready() like this:
$(document).ready(function () {
$("body").queryLoader2();
});
bower install queryloader2
QueryLoader2(element, options);
backgroundColor
string background color of the loader (in hex).
Default: "#000"
barColor
string background color of the bar (in hex).
Default: "#FFF"
barHeight
int height of the bar in pixels.
Default: 1
minimumTime
int time in miliseconds which the loading has to run. If time has not passed the animation will still show.
Default: 500
maxTime
int maximum time in milliseconds the loader may take. Go past this time and the loader with automatically close.
Default: 10000
fadeOutTime
int time in miliseconds it takes for the overlay to fade out at the end.
Default: 1000
deepSearch
boolean set to true to find ALL images with the selected elements. If you don't want queryLoader to look in the children, set to false.
Default: true
percentage
boolean Set to true to enable percentage visualising.
Default: false
onComplete
function this function is called once the loading and animation are completed.
Default: none
onProgress
function this function is called when an image is loaded. Get parameters
percentage,
imagesLoaded,
totalImages.
Default: none