que

queryl

by Juan Cruz Viotti
1.1.0 (see all)

🔎 Query language to perform complex object searches

Overview

616

GitHub Stars

410

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

queryl

Query language to perform complex object searches.

Description

Queryl allows to to build complex queries to match JavaScript objects. This can be useful to:

  • Search collections of objects (even heterogeneus).
  • Validate objects.
  • Assert properties of an object for testing purposes.

Installation

Install queryl by running:

$ npm install --save queryl

Documentation

queryl.match(query, object) ⇒ Boolean

Kind: static method of queryl
Summary: Query an object
Returns: Boolean - whether it matches or not
Access: public

ParamTypeDescription
queryObjectquery
objectObjectobject

Example 

queryl.match({
  $or: {
    $equal: {
      foo: 'bar'
    },
    $and: {
      $not: {
        $match: {
          foo: /^baz/
        }
      },
      $gt: {
        bar: 3
      }
    }
  }
}, {
  foo: 'hello world',
  bar: 5
});
> true

Example 

queryl.match({
  $contain: {
    'foo.bar': 2
  }
}, {
  foo: {
    bar: [ 1, 2, 3 ]
  }
});
> true

Example 

queryl.match({
  $contain: {
    'foo.bar': {
      baz: 6
    }
  }
}, {
  foo: {
    bar: [ 1, 2, { baz: 6 } ]
  }
});
> true

Operations

operations.$and()

Kind: static method of operations
Properties

NameTypeDescription
$andfunctionlogical conjunction

Example 

queryl.match({
  $and: {
    $equal: {
      foo: 'bar'
    },
    $match: {
      bar: /^hello/
    }
  }
}, {
  foo: 'bar',
  bar: 'hello world'
});
> true

operations.$or()

Kind: static method of operations
Properties

NameTypeDescription
$orfunctionlogical disjunction

Example 

queryl.match({
  $or: {
    $equal: {
      foo: 'bar'
    },
    $match: {
      bar: /^hello/
    }
  }
}, {
  foo: 'bar',
  bar: 'hey there'
});
> true

operations.$not()

Kind: static method of operations
Properties

NameTypeDescription
$notfunctionlogical negation

Example 

queryl.match({
  $not: {
    $equal: {
      foo: 'bar'
    }
  }
}, {
  foo: 'baz'
});
> true

operations.$equal()

This operation supports deep equality.

Kind: static method of operations
Properties

NameTypeDescription
$equalfunctionequality

Example 

queryl.match({
  $equal: {
    foo: 'bar'
  }
}, {
  foo: 'bar'
});
> true

operations.$contain()

This operation supports deep equality.

Kind: static method of operations
Properties

NameTypeDescription
$containfunctioncollection include

Example 

queryl.match({
  $contain: {
    foo: 1
  }
}, {
  foo: [ 1, 2, 3 ]
});
> true

operations.$match()

Kind: static method of operations
Properties

NameTypeDescription
$matchfunctionRegExp match

Example 

queryl.match({
  $match: {
    foo: /^hello/
  }
}, {
  foo: 'hello world'
});
> true

operations.$gt()

Kind: static method of operations
Properties

NameTypeDescription
$gtfunctiongreater than

Example 

queryl.match({
  $gt: {
    foo: 5
  }
}, {
  foo: 6
});
> true

operations.$lt()

Kind: static method of operations
Properties

NameTypeDescription
$ltfunctionless than

Example 

queryl.match({
  $lt: {
    foo: 5
  }
}, {
  foo: 4
});
> true

Support

If you're having any problem, please raise an issue on GitHub and I'll be happy to help.

Tests

Run the test suite by doing:

$ gulp test

Contribute

Before submitting a PR, please make sure that you include tests, and that jshint runs without any warning:

$ gulp lint

License

The project is licensed under the MIT license.

