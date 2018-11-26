Query language to perform complex object searches.
Queryl allows to to build complex queries to match JavaScript objects. This can be useful to:
Install
queryl by running:
$ npm install --save queryl
Boolean
Kind: static method of
queryl
Summary: Query an object
Returns:
Boolean - whether it matches or not
Access: public
|Param
|Type
|Description
|query
Object
|query
|object
Object
|object
Example
queryl.match({
$or: {
$equal: {
foo: 'bar'
},
$and: {
$not: {
$match: {
foo: /^baz/
}
},
$gt: {
bar: 3
}
}
}
}, {
foo: 'hello world',
bar: 5
});
> true
Example
queryl.match({
$contain: {
'foo.bar': 2
}
}, {
foo: {
bar: [ 1, 2, 3 ]
}
});
> true
Example
queryl.match({
$contain: {
'foo.bar': {
baz: 6
}
}
}, {
foo: {
bar: [ 1, 2, { baz: 6 } ]
}
});
> true
Kind: static method of
operations
Properties
|Name
|Type
|Description
|$and
function
|logical conjunction
Example
queryl.match({
$and: {
$equal: {
foo: 'bar'
},
$match: {
bar: /^hello/
}
}
}, {
foo: 'bar',
bar: 'hello world'
});
> true
Kind: static method of
operations
Properties
|Name
|Type
|Description
|$or
function
|logical disjunction
Example
queryl.match({
$or: {
$equal: {
foo: 'bar'
},
$match: {
bar: /^hello/
}
}
}, {
foo: 'bar',
bar: 'hey there'
});
> true
Kind: static method of
operations
Properties
|Name
|Type
|Description
|$not
function
|logical negation
Example
queryl.match({
$not: {
$equal: {
foo: 'bar'
}
}
}, {
foo: 'baz'
});
> true
This operation supports deep equality.
Kind: static method of
operations
Properties
|Name
|Type
|Description
|$equal
function
|equality
Example
queryl.match({
$equal: {
foo: 'bar'
}
}, {
foo: 'bar'
});
> true
This operation supports deep equality.
Kind: static method of
operations
Properties
|Name
|Type
|Description
|$contain
function
|collection include
Example
queryl.match({
$contain: {
foo: 1
}
}, {
foo: [ 1, 2, 3 ]
});
> true
Kind: static method of
operations
Properties
|Name
|Type
|Description
|$match
function
|RegExp match
Example
queryl.match({
$match: {
foo: /^hello/
}
}, {
foo: 'hello world'
});
> true
Kind: static method of
operations
Properties
|Name
|Type
|Description
|$gt
function
|greater than
Example
queryl.match({
$gt: {
foo: 5
}
}, {
foo: 6
});
> true
Kind: static method of
operations
Properties
|Name
|Type
|Description
|$lt
function
|less than
Example
queryl.match({
$lt: {
foo: 5
}
}, {
foo: 4
});
> true
If you're having any problem, please raise an issue on GitHub and I'll be happy to help.
Run the test suite by doing:
$ gulp test
Before submitting a PR, please make sure that you include tests, and that jshint runs without any warning:
$ gulp lint
The project is licensed under the MIT license.