queryl

Query language to perform complex object searches.

Description

Queryl allows to to build complex queries to match JavaScript objects. This can be useful to:

Search collections of objects (even heterogeneus).

Validate objects.

Assert properties of an object for testing purposes.

Installation

Install queryl by running:

$ npm install --save queryl

Documentation

queryl.match(query, object) ⇒ Boolean

Kind: static method of queryl

Summary: Query an object

Returns: Boolean - whether it matches or not

Access: public

Param Type Description query Object query object Object object

Example

queryl.match({ $or : { $equal : { foo : 'bar' }, $and : { $not : { $match : { foo : /^baz/ } }, $gt : { bar : 3 } } } }, { foo : 'hello world' , bar : 5 }); > true

Example

queryl.match({ $contain : { 'foo.bar' : 2 } }, { foo : { bar : [ 1 , 2 , 3 ] } }); > true

Example

queryl.match({ $contain : { 'foo.bar' : { baz : 6 } } }, { foo : { bar : [ 1 , 2 , { baz : 6 } ] } }); > true

Operations

Kind: static method of operations

Properties

Name Type Description $and function logical conjunction

Example

queryl.match({ $and : { $equal : { foo : 'bar' }, $match : { bar : /^hello/ } } }, { foo : 'bar' , bar : 'hello world' }); > true

Kind: static method of operations

Properties

Name Type Description $or function logical disjunction

Example

queryl.match({ $or : { $equal : { foo : 'bar' }, $match : { bar : /^hello/ } } }, { foo : 'bar' , bar : 'hey there' }); > true

Kind: static method of operations

Properties

Name Type Description $not function logical negation

Example

queryl.match({ $not : { $equal : { foo : 'bar' } } }, { foo : 'baz' }); > true

This operation supports deep equality.

Kind: static method of operations

Properties

Name Type Description $equal function equality

Example

queryl.match({ $equal : { foo : 'bar' } }, { foo : 'bar' }); > true

This operation supports deep equality.

Kind: static method of operations

Properties

Name Type Description $contain function collection include

Example

queryl.match({ $contain : { foo : 1 } }, { foo : [ 1 , 2 , 3 ] }); > true

Kind: static method of operations

Properties

Name Type Description $match function RegExp match

Example

queryl.match({ $match : { foo : /^hello/ } }, { foo : 'hello world' }); > true

Kind: static method of operations

Properties

Name Type Description $gt function greater than

Example

queryl.match({ $gt : { foo : 5 } }, { foo : 6 }); > true

Kind: static method of operations

Properties

Name Type Description $lt function less than

Example

queryl.match({ $lt : { foo : 5 } }, { foo : 4 }); > true

Support

If you're having any problem, please raise an issue on GitHub and I'll be happy to help.

Tests

Run the test suite by doing:

$ gulp test

Contribute

Before submitting a PR, please make sure that you include tests, and that jshint runs without any warning:

$ gulp lint

License

The project is licensed under the MIT license.