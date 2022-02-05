Parse and stringify URL query strings

Install

$ npm install query- string

This module targets Node.js 6 or later and the latest version of Chrome, Firefox, and Safari. If you want support for older browsers, or, if your project is using create-react-app v1, use version 5: npm install query-string@5 .

Usage

const queryString = require ( 'query-string' ); console .log(location.search); const parsed = queryString.parse(location.search); console .log(parsed); console .log(location.hash); const parsedHash = queryString.parse(location.hash); console .log(parsedHash); parsed.foo = 'unicorn' ; parsed.ilike = 'pizza' ; const stringified = queryString.stringify(parsed); location.search = stringified; console .log(location.search);

API

Parse a query string into an object. Leading ? or # are ignored, so you can pass location.search or location.hash directly.

The returned object is created with Object.create(null) and thus does not have a prototype .

options

Type: object

decode

Type: boolean \ Default: true

Decode the keys and values. URL components are decoded with decode-uri-component .

arrayFormat

Type: string \ Default: 'none'

'bracket' : Parse arrays with bracket representation:

const queryString = require ( 'query-string' ); queryString.parse( 'foo[]=1&foo[]=2&foo[]=3' , { arrayFormat : 'bracket' });

'index' : Parse arrays with index representation:

const queryString = require ( 'query-string' ); queryString.parse( 'foo[0]=1&foo[1]=2&foo[3]=3' , { arrayFormat : 'index' });

'comma' : Parse arrays with elements separated by comma:

const queryString = require ( 'query-string' ); queryString.parse( 'foo=1,2,3' , { arrayFormat : 'comma' });

'separator' : Parse arrays with elements separated by a custom character:

const queryString = require ( 'query-string' ); queryString.parse( 'foo=1|2|3' , { arrayFormat : 'separator' , arrayFormatSeparator : '|' });

'none' : Parse arrays with elements using duplicate keys:

const queryString = require ( 'query-string' ); queryString.parse( 'foo=1&foo=2&foo=3' );

arrayFormatSeparator

Type: string \ Default: ','

The character used to separate array elements when using {arrayFormat: 'separator'} .

sort

Type: Function | boolean \ Default: true

Supports both Function as a custom sorting function or false to disable sorting.

parseNumbers

Type: boolean \ Default: false

const queryString = require ( 'query-string' ); queryString.parse( 'foo=1' , { parseNumbers : true });

Parse the value as a number type instead of string type if it's a number.

parseBooleans

Type: boolean \ Default: false

const queryString = require ( 'query-string' ); queryString.parse( 'foo=true' , { parseBooleans : true });

Parse the value as a boolean type instead of string type if it's a boolean.

Stringify an object into a query string and sorting the keys.

options

Type: object

strict

Type: boolean \ Default: true

Strictly encode URI components with strict-uri-encode. It uses encodeURIComponent if set to false. You probably don't care about this option.

encode

Type: boolean \ Default: true

URL encode the keys and values.

arrayFormat

Type: string \ Default: 'none'

'bracket' : Serialize arrays using bracket representation:

const queryString = require ( 'query-string' ); queryString.stringify({ foo : [ 1 , 2 , 3 ]}, { arrayFormat : 'bracket' });

'index' : Serialize arrays using index representation:

const queryString = require ( 'query-string' ); queryString.stringify({ foo : [ 1 , 2 , 3 ]}, { arrayFormat : 'index' });

'comma' : Serialize arrays by separating elements with comma:

const queryString = require ( 'query-string' ); queryString.stringify({ foo : [ 1 , 2 , 3 ]}, { arrayFormat : 'comma' });

'none' : Serialize arrays by using duplicate keys:

const queryString = require ( 'query-string' ); queryString.stringify({ foo : [ 1 , 2 , 3 ]});

arrayFormatSeparator

Type: string \ Default: ','

The character used to separate array elements when using {arrayFormat: 'separator'} .

sort

Type: Function | boolean

Supports both Function as a custom sorting function or false to disable sorting.

const queryString = require ( 'query-string' ); const order = [ 'c' , 'a' , 'b' ]; queryString.stringify({ a : 1 , b : 2 , c : 3 }, { sort : ( a, b ) => order.indexOf(a) - order.indexOf(b) });

const queryString = require ( 'query-string' ); queryString.stringify({ b : 1 , c : 2 , a : 3 }, { sort : false });

If omitted, keys are sorted using Array#sort() , which means, converting them to strings and comparing strings in Unicode code point order.

skipNull

Skip keys with null as the value.

Note that keys with undefined as the value are always skipped.

Type: boolean \ Default: false

const queryString = require ( 'query-string' ); queryString.stringify({ a : 1 , b : undefined , c : null , d : 4 }, { skipNull : true });

const queryString = require ( 'query-string' ); queryString.stringify({ a : undefined , b : null }, { skipNull : true });

skipEmptyString

Skip keys with an empty string as the value.

Type: boolean \ Default: false

const queryString = require ( 'query-string' ); queryString.stringify({ a : 1 , b : '' , c : '' , d : 4 }, { skipEmptyString : true });

const queryString = require ( 'query-string' ); queryString.stringify({ a : '' , b : '' }, { skipEmptyString : true });

Extract a query string from a URL that can be passed into .parse() .

Note: This behaviour can be changed with the skipNull option.

Extract the URL and the query string as an object.

Returns an object with a url and query property.

If the parseFragmentIdentifier option is true , the object will also contain a fragmentIdentifier property.

const queryString = require ( 'query-string' ); queryString.parseUrl( 'https://foo.bar?foo=bar' ); queryString.parseUrl( 'https://foo.bar?foo=bar#xyz' , { parseFragmentIdentifier : true });

options

Type: object

The options are the same as for .parse() .

Extra options are as below.

parseFragmentIdentifier

Parse the fragment identifier from the URL.

Type: boolean \ Default: false

const queryString = require ( 'query-string' ); queryString.parseUrl( 'https://foo.bar?foo=bar#xyz' , { parseFragmentIdentifier : true });

Stringify an object into a URL with a query string and sorting the keys. The inverse of .parseUrl()

The options are the same as for .stringify() .

Returns a string with the URL and a query string.

Query items in the query property overrides queries in the url property.

The fragmentIdentifier property overrides the fragment identifier in the url property.

queryString.stringifyUrl({ url : 'https://foo.bar' , query : { foo : 'bar' }}); queryString.stringifyUrl({ url : 'https://foo.bar?foo=baz' , query : { foo : 'bar' }}); queryString.stringifyUrl({ url : 'https://foo.bar' , query : { top : 'foo' }, fragmentIdentifier : 'bar' });

object

Type: object

url

Type: string

The URL to stringify.

query

Type: object

Query items to add to the URL.

Nesting

This module intentionally doesn't support nesting as it's not spec'd and varies between implementations, which causes a lot of edge cases.

You're much better off just converting the object to a JSON string:

const queryString = require ( 'query-string' ); queryString.stringify({ foo : 'bar' , nested : JSON .stringify({ unicorn : 'cake' }) });

However, there is support for multiple instances of the same key:

const queryString = require ( 'query-string' ); queryString.parse( 'likes=cake&name=bob&likes=icecream' ); queryString.stringify({ color : [ 'taupe' , 'chartreuse' ], id : '515' });

Falsy values

Sometimes you want to unset a key, or maybe just make it present without assigning a value to it. Here is how falsy values are stringified:

const queryString = require ( 'query-string' ); queryString.stringify({ foo : false }); queryString.stringify({ foo : null }); queryString.stringify({ foo : undefined });

