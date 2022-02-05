Forked from
Parse and stringify URL query strings
$ npm install query-string
This module targets Node.js 6 or later and the latest version of Chrome, Firefox, and Safari. If you want support for older browsers, or, if your project is using create-react-app v1, use version 5:
npm install query-string@5.
const queryString = require('query-string');
console.log(location.search);
//=> '?foo=bar'
const parsed = queryString.parse(location.search);
console.log(parsed);
//=> {foo: 'bar'}
console.log(location.hash);
//=> '#token=bada55cafe'
const parsedHash = queryString.parse(location.hash);
console.log(parsedHash);
//=> {token: 'bada55cafe'}
parsed.foo = 'unicorn';
parsed.ilike = 'pizza';
const stringified = queryString.stringify(parsed);
//=> 'foo=unicorn&ilike=pizza'
location.search = stringified;
// note that `location.search` automatically prepends a question mark
console.log(location.search);
//=> '?foo=unicorn&ilike=pizza'
Parse a query string into an object. Leading
? or
# are ignored, so you can pass
location.search or
location.hash directly.
The returned object is created with
Object.create(null) and thus does not have a
prototype.
Type:
object
Type:
boolean\
Default:
true
Decode the keys and values. URL components are decoded with
decode-uri-component.
Type:
string\
Default:
'none'
'bracket': Parse arrays with bracket representation:
const queryString = require('query-string');
queryString.parse('foo[]=1&foo[]=2&foo[]=3', {arrayFormat: 'bracket'});
//=> {foo: ['1', '2', '3']}
'index': Parse arrays with index representation:
const queryString = require('query-string');
queryString.parse('foo[0]=1&foo[1]=2&foo[3]=3', {arrayFormat: 'index'});
//=> {foo: ['1', '2', '3']}
'comma': Parse arrays with elements separated by comma:
const queryString = require('query-string');
queryString.parse('foo=1,2,3', {arrayFormat: 'comma'});
//=> {foo: ['1', '2', '3']}
'separator': Parse arrays with elements separated by a custom character:
const queryString = require('query-string');
queryString.parse('foo=1|2|3', {arrayFormat: 'separator', arrayFormatSeparator: '|'});
//=> {foo: ['1', '2', '3']}
'none': Parse arrays with elements using duplicate keys:
const queryString = require('query-string');
queryString.parse('foo=1&foo=2&foo=3');
//=> {foo: ['1', '2', '3']}
Type:
string\
Default:
','
The character used to separate array elements when using
{arrayFormat: 'separator'}.
Type:
Function | boolean\
Default:
true
Supports both
Function as a custom sorting function or
false to disable sorting.
Type:
boolean\
Default:
false
const queryString = require('query-string');
queryString.parse('foo=1', {parseNumbers: true});
//=> {foo: 1}
Parse the value as a number type instead of string type if it's a number.
Type:
boolean\
Default:
false
const queryString = require('query-string');
queryString.parse('foo=true', {parseBooleans: true});
//=> {foo: true}
Parse the value as a boolean type instead of string type if it's a boolean.
Stringify an object into a query string and sorting the keys.
Type:
object
Type:
boolean\
Default:
true
Strictly encode URI components with strict-uri-encode. It uses encodeURIComponent if set to false. You probably don't care about this option.
Type:
boolean\
Default:
true
URL encode the keys and values.
Type:
string\
Default:
'none'
'bracket': Serialize arrays using bracket representation:
const queryString = require('query-string');
queryString.stringify({foo: [1, 2, 3]}, {arrayFormat: 'bracket'});
//=> 'foo[]=1&foo[]=2&foo[]=3'
'index': Serialize arrays using index representation:
const queryString = require('query-string');
queryString.stringify({foo: [1, 2, 3]}, {arrayFormat: 'index'});
//=> 'foo[0]=1&foo[1]=2&foo[2]=3'
'comma': Serialize arrays by separating elements with comma:
const queryString = require('query-string');
queryString.stringify({foo: [1, 2, 3]}, {arrayFormat: 'comma'});
//=> 'foo=1,2,3'
'none': Serialize arrays by using duplicate keys:
const queryString = require('query-string');
queryString.stringify({foo: [1, 2, 3]});
//=> 'foo=1&foo=2&foo=3'
Type:
string\
Default:
','
The character used to separate array elements when using
{arrayFormat: 'separator'}.
Type:
Function | boolean
Supports both
Function as a custom sorting function or
false to disable sorting.
const queryString = require('query-string');
const order = ['c', 'a', 'b'];
queryString.stringify({a: 1, b: 2, c: 3}, {
sort: (a, b) => order.indexOf(a) - order.indexOf(b)
});
//=> 'c=3&a=1&b=2'
const queryString = require('query-string');
queryString.stringify({b: 1, c: 2, a: 3}, {sort: false});
//=> 'b=1&c=2&a=3'
If omitted, keys are sorted using
Array#sort(), which means, converting them to strings and comparing strings in Unicode code point order.
Skip keys with
null as the value.
Note that keys with
undefined as the value are always skipped.
Type:
boolean\
Default:
false
const queryString = require('query-string');
queryString.stringify({a: 1, b: undefined, c: null, d: 4}, {
skipNull: true
});
//=> 'a=1&d=4'
const queryString = require('query-string');
queryString.stringify({a: undefined, b: null}, {
skipNull: true
});
//=> ''
Skip keys with an empty string as the value.
Type:
boolean\
Default:
false
const queryString = require('query-string');
queryString.stringify({a: 1, b: '', c: '', d: 4}, {
skipEmptyString: true
});
//=> 'a=1&d=4'
const queryString = require('query-string');
queryString.stringify({a: '', b: ''}, {
skipEmptyString: true
});
//=> ''
Extract a query string from a URL that can be passed into
.parse().
Note: This behaviour can be changed with the
skipNull option.
Extract the URL and the query string as an object.
Returns an object with a
url and
query property.
If the
parseFragmentIdentifier option is
true, the object will also contain a
fragmentIdentifier property.
const queryString = require('query-string');
queryString.parseUrl('https://foo.bar?foo=bar');
//=> {url: 'https://foo.bar', query: {foo: 'bar'}}
queryString.parseUrl('https://foo.bar?foo=bar#xyz', {parseFragmentIdentifier: true});
//=> {url: 'https://foo.bar', query: {foo: 'bar'}, fragmentIdentifier: 'xyz'}
Type:
object
The options are the same as for
.parse().
Extra options are as below.
Parse the fragment identifier from the URL.
Type:
boolean\
Default:
false
const queryString = require('query-string');
queryString.parseUrl('https://foo.bar?foo=bar#xyz', {parseFragmentIdentifier: true});
//=> {url: 'https://foo.bar', query: {foo: 'bar'}, fragmentIdentifier: 'xyz'}
Stringify an object into a URL with a query string and sorting the keys. The inverse of
.parseUrl()
The
options are the same as for
.stringify().
Returns a string with the URL and a query string.
Query items in the
query property overrides queries in the
url property.
The
fragmentIdentifier property overrides the fragment identifier in the
url property.
queryString.stringifyUrl({url: 'https://foo.bar', query: {foo: 'bar'}});
//=> 'https://foo.bar?foo=bar'
queryString.stringifyUrl({url: 'https://foo.bar?foo=baz', query: {foo: 'bar'}});
//=> 'https://foo.bar?foo=bar'
queryString.stringifyUrl({
url: 'https://foo.bar',
query: {
top: 'foo'
},
fragmentIdentifier: 'bar'
});
//=> 'https://foo.bar?top=foo#bar'
Type:
object
Type:
string
The URL to stringify.
Type:
object
Query items to add to the URL.
This module intentionally doesn't support nesting as it's not spec'd and varies between implementations, which causes a lot of edge cases.
You're much better off just converting the object to a JSON string:
const queryString = require('query-string');
queryString.stringify({
foo: 'bar',
nested: JSON.stringify({
unicorn: 'cake'
})
});
//=> 'foo=bar&nested=%7B%22unicorn%22%3A%22cake%22%7D'
However, there is support for multiple instances of the same key:
const queryString = require('query-string');
queryString.parse('likes=cake&name=bob&likes=icecream');
//=> {likes: ['cake', 'icecream'], name: 'bob'}
queryString.stringify({color: ['taupe', 'chartreuse'], id: '515'});
//=> 'color=taupe&color=chartreuse&id=515'
Sometimes you want to unset a key, or maybe just make it present without assigning a value to it. Here is how falsy values are stringified:
const queryString = require('query-string');
queryString.stringify({foo: false});
//=> 'foo=false'
queryString.stringify({foo: null});
//=> 'foo'
queryString.stringify({foo: undefined});
//=> ''
