Parse and stringify URL query strings
$ npm install query-string
This module targets Node.js 6 or later and the latest version of Chrome, Firefox, and Safari. If you want support for older browsers, use version 5:
npm install query-string@5.
const queryString = require('query-string');
console.log(location.search);
//=> '?foo=bar'
const parsed = queryString.parse(location.search);
console.log(parsed);
//=> {foo: 'bar'}
console.log(location.hash);
//=> '#token=bada55cafe'
const parsedHash = queryString.parse(location.hash);
console.log(parsedHash);
//=> {token: 'bada55cafe'}
parsed.foo = 'unicorn';
parsed.ilike = 'pizza';
const stringified = queryString.stringify(parsed);
//=> 'foo=unicorn&ilike=pizza'
location.search = stringified;
// note that `location.search` automatically prepends a question mark
console.log(location.search);
//=> '?foo=unicorn&ilike=pizza'
Parse a query string into an object. Leading
? or
# are ignored, so you can pass
location.search or
location.hash directly.
The returned object is created with
Object.create(null) and thus does not have a
prototype.
Type:
boolean
Default:
true
Decode the keys and values. URI components are decoded with
decode-uri-component.
Type:
string
Default:
'none'
Supports both
index for an indexed array representation or
bracket for a bracketed array representation.
bracket: stands for parsing correctly arrays with bracket representation on the query string, such as:
queryString.parse('foo[]=1&foo[]=2&foo[]=3', {arrayFormat: 'bracket'});
//=> foo: [1,2,3]
index: stands for parsing taking the index into account, such as:
queryString.parse('foo[0]=1&foo[1]=2&foo[3]=3', {arrayFormat: 'index'});
//=> foo: [1,2,3]
none: is the default option and removes any bracket representation, such as:
queryString.parse('foo=1&foo=2&foo=3');
//=> foo: [1,2,3]
Stringify an object into a query string, sorting the keys.
Type:
boolean
Default:
true
Strictly encode URI components with strict-uri-encode. It uses encodeURIComponent if set to false. You probably don't care about this option.
Type:
boolean
Default:
true
URL encode the keys and values.
Type:
string
Default:
'none'
Supports both
index for an indexed array representation or
bracket for a bracketed array representation.
bracket: stands for parsing correctly arrays with bracket representation on the query string, such as:
queryString.stringify({foo: [1,2,3]}, {arrayFormat: 'bracket'});
// => foo[]=1&foo[]=2&foo[]=3
index: stands for parsing taking the index into account, such as:
queryString.stringify({foo: [1,2,3]}, {arrayFormat: 'index'});
// => foo[0]=1&foo[1]=2&foo[3]=3
none: is the default option and removes any bracket representation, such as:
queryString.stringify({foo: [1,2,3]});
// => foo=1&foo=2&foo=3
Type:
Function
boolean
Supports both
Function as a custom sorting function or
false to disable sorting.
const order = ['c', 'a', 'b'];
queryString.stringify({ a: 1, b: 2, c: 3}, {
sort: (m, n) => order.indexOf(m) >= order.indexOf(n)
});
// => 'c=3&a=1&b=2'
queryString.stringify({ b: 1, c: 2, a: 3}, {sort: false});
// => 'c=3&a=1&b=2'
If omitted, keys are sorted using
Array#sort, which means, converting them to strings and comparing strings in Unicode code point order.
Extract a query string from a URL that can be passed into
.parse().
Extract the URL and the query string as an object.
The
options are the same as for
.parse().
Returns an object with a
url and
query property.
queryString.parseUrl('https://foo.bar?foo=bar');
//=> {url: 'https://foo.bar', query: {foo: 'bar'}}
This module intentionally doesn't support nesting as it's not spec'd and varies between implementations, which causes a lot of edge cases.
You're much better off just converting the object to a JSON string:
queryString.stringify({
foo: 'bar',
nested: JSON.stringify({
unicorn: 'cake'
})
});
//=> 'foo=bar&nested=%7B%22unicorn%22%3A%22cake%22%7D'
However, there is support for multiple instances of the same key:
queryString.parse('likes=cake&name=bob&likes=icecream');
//=> {likes: ['cake', 'icecream'], name: 'bob'}
queryString.stringify({color: ['taupe', 'chartreuse'], id: '515'});
//=> 'color=chartreuse&color=taupe&id=515'
Sometimes you want to unset a key, or maybe just make it present without assigning a value to it. Here is how falsy values are stringified:
queryString.stringify({foo: false});
//=> 'foo=false'
queryString.stringify({foo: null});
//=> 'foo'
queryString.stringify({foo: undefined});
//=> ''
MIT © Sindre Sorhus