Parse and stringify URL query strings

Install

$ npm install query- string

This module targets Node.js 6 or later and the latest version of Chrome, Firefox, and Safari. If you want support for older browsers, use version 5: npm install query-string@5 .

Usage

const queryString = require ( 'query-string' ); console .log(location.search); const parsed = queryString.parse(location.search); console .log(parsed); console .log(location.hash); const parsedHash = queryString.parse(location.hash); console .log(parsedHash); parsed.foo = 'unicorn' ; parsed.ilike = 'pizza' ; const stringified = queryString.stringify(parsed); location.search = stringified; console .log(location.search);

API

Parse a query string into an object. Leading ? or # are ignored, so you can pass location.search or location.hash directly.

The returned object is created with Object.create(null) and thus does not have a prototype .

decode

Type: boolean

Default: true

Decode the keys and values. URI components are decoded with decode-uri-component .

arrayFormat

Type: string

Default: 'none'

Supports both index for an indexed array representation or bracket for a bracketed array representation.

bracket : stands for parsing correctly arrays with bracket representation on the query string, such as:

queryString.parse( 'foo[]=1&foo[]=2&foo[]=3' , { arrayFormat : 'bracket' });

index : stands for parsing taking the index into account, such as:

queryString.parse( 'foo[0]=1&foo[1]=2&foo[3]=3' , { arrayFormat : 'index' });

none : is the default option and removes any bracket representation, such as:

queryString.parse( 'foo=1&foo=2&foo=3' );

Stringify an object into a query string, sorting the keys.

strict

Type: boolean

Default: true

Strictly encode URI components with strict-uri-encode. It uses encodeURIComponent if set to false. You probably don't care about this option.

encode

Type: boolean

Default: true

URL encode the keys and values.

arrayFormat

Type: string

Default: 'none'

Supports both index for an indexed array representation or bracket for a bracketed array representation.

bracket : stands for parsing correctly arrays with bracket representation on the query string, such as:

queryString.stringify({ foo : [ 1 , 2 , 3 ]}, { arrayFormat : 'bracket' });

index : stands for parsing taking the index into account, such as:

queryString.stringify({ foo : [ 1 , 2 , 3 ]}, { arrayFormat : 'index' });

none : is the default option and removes any bracket representation, such as:

queryString.stringify({ foo : [ 1 , 2 , 3 ]});

sort

Type: Function boolean

Supports both Function as a custom sorting function or false to disable sorting.

const order = [ 'c' , 'a' , 'b' ]; queryString.stringify({ a : 1 , b : 2 , c : 3 }, { sort : ( m, n ) => order.indexOf(m) >= order.indexOf(n) });

queryString.stringify({ b : 1 , c : 2 , a : 3 }, { sort : false });

If omitted, keys are sorted using Array#sort , which means, converting them to strings and comparing strings in Unicode code point order.

Extract a query string from a URL that can be passed into .parse() .

Extract the URL and the query string as an object.

The options are the same as for .parse() .

Returns an object with a url and query property.

queryString.parseUrl( 'https://foo.bar?foo=bar' );

Nesting

This module intentionally doesn't support nesting as it's not spec'd and varies between implementations, which causes a lot of edge cases.

You're much better off just converting the object to a JSON string:

queryString.stringify({ foo : 'bar' , nested : JSON .stringify({ unicorn : 'cake' }) });

However, there is support for multiple instances of the same key:

queryString.parse( 'likes=cake&name=bob&likes=icecream' ); queryString.stringify({ color : [ 'taupe' , 'chartreuse' ], id : '515' });

Falsy values

Sometimes you want to unset a key, or maybe just make it present without assigning a value to it. Here is how falsy values are stringified:

queryString.stringify({ foo : false }); queryString.stringify({ foo : null }); queryString.stringify({ foo : undefined });

License

MIT © Sindre Sorhus