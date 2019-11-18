Query-Engine is a NoSQL and MongoDb compliant query engine. It can run on the server-side with Node.js, or on the client-side within web browsers
QueryEngine provides extensive Querying, Filtering, and Searching abilities for Backbone.js Collections as well as JavaScript arrays and objects. The Backbone.js and Underscore dependencies are optional.
Tested and working against:
require('query-engine')
npm install --save query-engine
require('query-engine')
//wzrd.in/bundle/query-engine@1.5.7
require('query-engine')
ender add query-engine
window.queryEngine or
window.QueryEngine whichever you prefer
//bevry.github.io/query-engine/lib/query-engine.js
