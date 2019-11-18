openbase logo
query-engine

by bevry-archive
1.5.7

Even though this is an amazing piece of technology, and can be used independently, it requires a conversion to TypeScript and proper documetnation and tutorials, which we do not have time for.

Readme

Query-Engine

Build Status NPM version NPM downloads Dependency Status Dev Dependency Status
Gratipay donate button Flattr donate button PayPayl donate button BitCoin donate button Wishlist browse button

Query-Engine is a NoSQL and MongoDb compliant query engine. It can run on the server-side with Node.js, or on the client-side within web browsers

QueryEngine provides extensive Querying, Filtering, and Searching abilities for Backbone.js Collections as well as JavaScript arrays and objects. The Backbone.js and Underscore dependencies are optional.

Features

  • runs on node.js and in the browser
  • supports NoSQL queries (like MongoDB)
  • supports filters (applying a filter function to a collection)
  • supports search strings (useful for turning search input fields into useful queries)
  • supports pills for search strings (e.g. author:ben priority:important)
  • supports optional live collections (when a model is changed, added or removed, it can automatically be tested against the collections queries, filters, and search string, if it fails, remove it from the collection)
  • supports parent and child collections (when a parent collection has a model removed, it is removed from the child collection too, when a parent collection has a model added or changed, it is retested against the child collection)
  • actively maintained, supported, and implemented by several companies

Compatability

Tested and working against:

Using

Install

NPM

  • Use: require('query-engine')
  • Install: npm install --save query-engine

Browserify

  • Use: require('query-engine')
  • Install: npm install --save query-engine
  • CDN URL: //wzrd.in/bundle/query-engine@1.5.7

Ender

  • Use: require('query-engine')
  • Install: ender add query-engine

Direct

  • Use: window.queryEngine or window.QueryEngine whichever you prefer
  • CDN URL: //bevry.github.io/query-engine/lib/query-engine.js

History

Discover the change history by heading on over to the HISTORY.md file.

Contribute

Discover how you can contribute by heading on over to the CONTRIBUTING.md file.

Backers

Maintainers

These amazing people are maintaining this project:

Sponsors

These amazing people have contributed finances to this project:

Become a sponsor!

Gratipay donate button Flattr donate button PayPayl donate button BitCoin donate button Wishlist browse button

Contributors

These amazing people have contributed code to this project:

Become a contributor!

License

Licensed under the incredibly permissive MIT license

Copyright © 2012+ Bevry Pty Ltd us@bevry.me (http://bevry.me)
Copyright © 2011 Benjamin Lupton b@lupton.cc (http://balupton.com)

