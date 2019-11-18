



Query-Engine is a NoSQL and MongoDb compliant query engine. It can run on the server-side with Node.js, or on the client-side within web browsers

QueryEngine provides extensive Querying, Filtering, and Searching abilities for Backbone.js Collections as well as JavaScript arrays and objects. The Backbone.js and Underscore dependencies are optional.

Features

runs on node.js and in the browser

supports NoSQL queries (like MongoDB)

supports filters (applying a filter function to a collection)

supports search strings (useful for turning search input fields into useful queries)

supports pills for search strings (e.g. author:ben priority:important )

) supports optional live collections (when a model is changed, added or removed, it can automatically be tested against the collections queries, filters, and search string, if it fails, remove it from the collection)

supports parent and child collections (when a parent collection has a model removed, it is removed from the child collection too, when a parent collection has a model added or changed, it is retested against the child collection)

actively maintained, supported, and implemented by several companies

Compatability

Tested and working against:

No library

Backbone v0.9.2, v0.9.9, v1.0.0, v1.1.0, v1.1.2

Exoskeleton v0.5.1, v0.7.0

Using

Install

Use: require('query-engine')

Install: npm install --save query-engine

Use: require('query-engine')

Install: npm install --save query-engine

CDN URL: //wzrd.in/bundle/query-engine@1.5.7

Use: require('query-engine')

Install: ender add query-engine

Direct

Use: window.queryEngine or window.QueryEngine whichever you prefer

or whichever you prefer CDN URL: //bevry.github.io/query-engine/lib/query-engine.js

History

Discover the change history by heading on over to the HISTORY.md file.

Contribute

Discover how you can contribute by heading on over to the CONTRIBUTING.md file.

Backers

Maintainers

These amazing people are maintaining this project:

These amazing people have contributed finances to this project:

Become a sponsor!

Contributors

These amazing people have contributed code to this project:

Become a contributor!

License

Licensed under the incredibly permissive MIT license

Copyright © 2012+ Bevry Pty Ltd us@bevry.me (http://bevry.me)

Copyright © 2011 Benjamin Lupton b@lupton.cc (http://balupton.com)