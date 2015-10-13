openbase logo
qcs

query-command-supported

by Zeno Rocha
1.0.0 (see all)

Polyfill for document.queryCommandSupported that fixes known bugs on Gecko and Blink

Readme

document.queryCommandSupported

Polyfill for document.queryCommandSupported that fixes known bugs on Gecko and Blink.

Note: Only copy and cut are polyfill'ed. Any other argument will be executed using the native function.

Install

You can get it on npm.

npm install query-command-supported --save

Or bower, too.

bower install query-command-supported --save

If you're not into package management, just download a ZIP file.

Usage

First, include the script located on the dist folder.

<script src="dist/queryCommandSupported.min.js"></script>

Then, run the queryCommandSupported function as you would normally do.

var isSupported = document.queryCommandSupported('copy');

This will return a boolean that indicates whether or not the command is supported by the browser.

License

MIT License © Zeno Rocha

