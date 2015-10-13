Polyfill for
document.queryCommandSupported that fixes known bugs on Gecko and Blink.
Note: Only
copyand
cutare polyfill'ed. Any other argument will be executed using the native function.
You can get it on npm.
npm install query-command-supported --save
Or bower, too.
bower install query-command-supported --save
If you're not into package management, just download a ZIP file.
First, include the script located on the
dist folder.
<script src="dist/queryCommandSupported.min.js"></script>
Then, run the
queryCommandSupported function as you would normally do.
var isSupported = document.queryCommandSupported('copy');
This will return a boolean that indicates whether or not the command is supported by the browser.
MIT License © Zeno Rocha