Polyfill for document.queryCommandSupported that fixes known bugs on Gecko and Blink.

Note: Only copy and cut are polyfill'ed. Any other argument will be executed using the native function.

Install

You can get it on npm.

npm install query-command-supported --save

Or bower, too.

bower install query-command-supported --save

If you're not into package management, just download a ZIP file.

Usage

First, include the script located on the dist folder.

< script src = "dist/queryCommandSupported.min.js" > </ script >

Then, run the queryCommandSupported function as you would normally do.

var isSupported = document .queryCommandSupported( 'copy' );

This will return a boolean that indicates whether or not the command is supported by the browser.

License

MIT License © Zeno Rocha