QueryAST

A library to traverse/modify an AST

Documentation

Read the API documentation

Usage

let createQueryWrapper = require ( 'query-ast' ) let $ = createQueryWrapper(ast, options)

Getting Started

QueryAST aims to provide a jQuery like API for traversing an AST.

let ast = { type : 'program' , value : [{ type : 'item_container' , value : [{ type : 'item' , value : 'a' }] }, { type : 'item_container' , value : [] }, { type : 'item' , value : 'b' }] } let $ = createQueryWrapper(ast) $( 'item' ).length() $( 'item_container' ).filter( ( n ) => { return $(n).has( 'item' ) }).length()

Selectors

Most of the traversal functions take an optional QueryWrapper~Selector argument that will be use to filter the results.

A selector can be 1 of 3 types:

string that is compared against the return value of options.getType()

that is compared against the return value of regexp that is compared against the return value of options.getType()

that is compared against the return value of function that will be passed a NodeWrapper and expected to return a boolean

let ast = { type : 'program' , value : [{ type : 'item_container' , value : [{ type : 'item' , value : 'a' }] }, { type : 'item' , value : 'b' }] } let $ = createQueryWrapper(ast) $( 'item' ).length() $(/item/).length() $((n) => n.node.value === 'a' ).length()

Default format

By default, QueryAST assumes that an AST will be formatted as a node tree where each node has a type key and a value key that either contains the string value of the node or an array of child nodes.

let ast = { type : 'program' , value : [{ type : 'item' , value : 'a' }] }

Alternate formats

Not every AST follows the same format, so QueryAST also provides a way to traverse any tree structure. Below are the default options used to handle the above AST structure.

let options = { hasChildren : ( node ) => Array .isArray(node.value), getChildren : ( node ) => node.value, getType : ( node ) => node.type, toJSON : ( node, children ) => { return Object .assign({}, node, { value : children ? children : node.value }) }, toString : ( node ) => { return typeof node.value === 'string' ? node.value : '' } }

Running tests

Clone the repository, then:

npm install npm test

Generate Documentation