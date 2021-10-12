A library to traverse/modify an AST
Read the API documentation
let createQueryWrapper = require('query-ast')
let $ = createQueryWrapper(ast, options)
QueryAST aims to provide a jQuery like API for traversing an AST.
let ast = {
type: 'program',
value: [{
type: 'item_container',
value: [{
type: 'item',
value: 'a'
}]
}, {
type: 'item_container',
value: []
}, {
type: 'item',
value: 'b'
}]
}
// Create a QueryWrapper that will be used to traverse/modify an AST
let $ = createQueryWrapper(ast)
// By default, the QueryWrapper is scoped to the root node
$('item').length() // 2
// The QueryWrapper can also be scoped to a NodeWrapper or array of NodeWrappers
$('item_container').filter((n) => {
return $(n).has('item')
}).length() // 1
Most of the traversal functions take an optional
QueryWrapper~Selector argument that will
be use to filter the results.
A selector can be 1 of 3 types:
string that is compared against the return value of
options.getType()
regexp that is compared against the return value of
options.getType()
function that will be passed a
NodeWrapper and expected to return a
boolean
let ast = {
type: 'program',
value: [{
type: 'item_container',
value: [{
type: 'item',
value: 'a'
}]
}, {
type: 'item',
value: 'b'
}]
}
let $ = createQueryWrapper(ast)
// String
$('item').length() // 2
// RegExp
$(/item/).length() // 3
// Function
$((n) => n.node.value === 'a').length() // 1
By default, QueryAST assumes that an AST will be formatted as a node tree
where each node has a
type key and a
value key that either contains the
string value of the node or an array of child nodes.
let ast = {
type: 'program',
value: [{
type: 'item',
value: 'a'
}]
}
Not every AST follows the same format, so QueryAST also provides a way to traverse any tree structure. Below are the default options used to handle the above AST structure.
let options = {
/**
* Return true if the node has children
*
* @param {object} node
* @returns {boolean}
*/
hasChildren: (node) => Array.isArray(node.value),
/**
* Return an array of child nodes
*
* @param {object} node
* @returns {object[]}
*/
getChildren: (node) => node.value,
/**
* Return a string representation of the node's type
*
* @param {object} node
* @returns {string}
*/
getType: (node) => node.type,
/**
* Convert the node back to JSON. This usually just means merging the
* children back into the node
*
* @param {object} node
* @param {object[]} [children]
* @returns {string}
*/
toJSON: (node, children) => {
return Object.assign({}, node, {
value: children ? children : node.value
})
},
/**
* Convert the node to a string
*
* @param {object} node
* @returns {string}
*/
toString: (node) => {
return typeof node.value === 'string' ? node.value : ''
}
}
Clone the repository, then:
npm install
# requires node >= 6.0.0
npm test
npm run doc