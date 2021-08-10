A web client for Quassel (requires a running quasselcore)
❗ Your node version should be at least v6.x (v6 through v10 are supported). To install node last version, you can install nvm.
With git:
git clone https://github.com/magne4000/quassel-webserver.git
cd quassel-webserver
npm install --production
With snap, in any of the supported Linux distributions: (Note that this is not yet stable)
snap install quassel-webserver --candidate
Get the code and install the server with:
git clone https://github.com/magne4000/quassel-webserver.git
cd quassel-webserver
npm install
Update the server with:
git pull && npm prune && npm update
and run the following command:
node app.js
The server is now running.
It is recommended to copy settings.js file to a new settings-user.js file
cp settings.js settings-user.js
File
settings-user.js can then be modified to specify default quasselcore
host and
port.
All available settings are described in
settings.js file.
You must use your own certificate for https mode. The key file is located at ssl/key.pem, and the certificate ssl/cert.pem.
You can generate a new self signed certificate with the following command:
openssl req -x509 -newkey rsa:2048 -keyout ssl/key.pem -out ssl/cert.pem -nodes
Usage: app [options]
Options:
-h, --help output usage information
-V, --version output the version number
-c, --config <value> Path to configuration file
-s, --socket <path> listen on local socket. If this option is set, --listen, --port and --mode are ignored
-l, --listen <value> listening address [0.0.0.0]
-p, --port <value> http(s) port to use [64080|64443]
-m, --mode <value> http mode (http|https) [https]
Startup scripts are available in
scripts directory.
# SysVinit
cp scripts/startup /etc/init.d/quasselweb
# systemd
cp scripts/quassel-webserver.service /lib/systemd/system/quassel-webserver.service
For the sysvinit script, be sure to change
BASEDIR,
RUNASUSER and
RUNASGROUP vars.
For the systemd script, you must customize
ExecStart,
User and
Group to suit your needs.
Just go to https://your.tld:64443 and enter your quasselcore information and credentials.
If you want to access quassel-webserver behind a reverse proxy, here are some tips.
You can launch quassel-webserver in local socket mode by adding
-s <path/to/qws.run> to the command line. The specified path must point to a non-existent file, as it will be created by the application.
You can launch quassel-webserver in http mode by adding
-m http to the command line.
This tells the webserver to run in
http mode, and to listen on port
64080.
This way you can let your
apache or
nginx server handle the SSL layer.
If you run behind
/quassel location on your webserver, do not forget to edit
settings-user.js file
...
prefixpath: '/quassel',
...
Also, be sure to launch quassel-webserver in http mode by adding
-m http to the command line, optionally including
-l localhost to block direct outside connections from bypassing the proxy server.
You can also start quassel-webserver in socket mode by instead specifying
-s <path/to/qws.run>.
upstream quassel {
server http://127.0.0.1:64080
# or for socket, uncomment following line, and comment previous line
# server unix:/path/to/qws.run;
}
# rewrite ^[/]quassel$ /quassel/ permanent;
location /quassel {
proxy_pass http://quassel/quassel;
proxy_set_header Upgrade $http_upgrade;
proxy_set_header Connection "upgrade";
proxy_http_version 1.1;
proxy_set_header X-Real-IP $remote_addr;
proxy_set_header X-Forwarded-For $proxy_add_x_forwarded_for;
proxy_set_header Host $host;
proxy_redirect off;
}
You will need mod_proxy_wstunnel and mod_rewrite.
To proxy to a server over TCP:
<VirtualHost ...>
...
RewriteEngine on
RewriteCond %{HTTP:Connection} Upgrade [NC]
RewriteCond %{HTTP:Upgrade} websocket [NC]
RewriteRule /quassel/(.*) ws://127.0.0.1:64080/quassel/$1 [P,L]
ProxyPass /quassel http://127.0.0.1:64080/quassel
...
</VirtualHost>
or to proxy to a unix domain socket:
<VirtualHost ...>
RewriteEngine On
<Location /quassel>
RewriteCond %{HTTP:UPGRADE} ^WebSocket$ [NC]
RewriteCond %{HTTP:CONNECTION} Upgrade$ [NC]
RewriteRule .* unix:///var/run/quasselweb.socket|ws://localhost/quassel/$1 [P,L,NE]
ProxyPass unix:///var/run/quasselweb.socket|http://localhost/quassel
</Location>
</VirtualHost>
(Note that you need the [NE] flag to prevent the "|" from being escaped)
This is a known issue but there is a workaround:
General Configuration and check
Trim buffer when switching to another buffer. This is also configurable in
settings-user.js file (see
settings.js)
It means that quassel-webserver has been killed prematurely. You just have to manually delete
<path/to/qws.run> file.
#quassel-webserver on Freenode
