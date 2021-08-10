openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
qw

quassel-webserver

by Joël Charles
2.2.8 (see all)

A web server/client for Quassel

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

0

GitHub Stars

196

Maintenance

Last Commit

6mos ago

Contributors

19

Package

Dependencies

12

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

quassel-webserver

A web client for Quassel (requires a running quasselcore)

❗ Your node version should be at least v6.x (v6 through v10 are supported). To install node last version, you can install nvm.

Screenshots

Default

default theme

Solarized

solarized theme

Installation

With git:

git clone https://github.com/magne4000/quassel-webserver.git
cd quassel-webserver
npm install --production

With snap, in any of the supported Linux distributions: (Note that this is not yet stable)

snap install quassel-webserver --candidate

Development

Get the code and install the server with: 

git clone https://github.com/magne4000/quassel-webserver.git
cd quassel-webserver
npm install

Update

Update the server with: 

git pull && npm prune && npm update

and run the following command: node app.js

The server is now running.

Settings

It is recommended to copy settings.js file to a new settings-user.js file

cp settings.js settings-user.js

File settings-user.js can then be modified to specify default quasselcore host and port.
All available settings are described in settings.js file.

Certificate

You must use your own certificate for https mode. The key file is located at ssl/key.pem, and the certificate ssl/cert.pem.

You can generate a new self signed certificate with the following command:

openssl req -x509 -newkey rsa:2048 -keyout ssl/key.pem -out ssl/cert.pem -nodes

Usage

  Usage: app [options]

  Options:

    -h, --help            output usage information
    -V, --version         output the version number
    -c, --config <value>  Path to configuration file
    -s, --socket <path>   listen on local socket. If this option is set, --listen, --port and --mode are ignored
    -l, --listen <value>  listening address [0.0.0.0]
    -p, --port <value>    http(s) port to use [64080|64443]
    -m, --mode <value>    http mode (http|https) [https]

Init script

Startup scripts are available in scripts directory.

# SysVinit
cp scripts/startup /etc/init.d/quasselweb
# systemd
cp scripts/quassel-webserver.service /lib/systemd/system/quassel-webserver.service

For the sysvinit script, be sure to change BASEDIR, RUNASUSER and RUNASGROUP vars.
For the systemd script, you must customize ExecStart, User and Group to suit your needs.

In the browser

Just go to https://your.tld:64443 and enter your quasselcore information and credentials.

Reverse proxies

If you want to access quassel-webserver behind a reverse proxy, here are some tips.

Socket mode

You can launch quassel-webserver in local socket mode by adding -s <path/to/qws.run> to the command line. The specified path must point to a non-existent file, as it will be created by the application.

HTTP mode

You can launch quassel-webserver in http mode by adding -m http to the command line. This tells the webserver to run in http mode, and to listen on port 64080.
This way you can let your apache or nginx server handle the SSL layer.

Reverse proxy on https://your.tld/quassel

If you run behind /quassel location on your webserver, do not forget to edit settings-user.js file

...
prefixpath: '/quassel',
...

Also, be sure to launch quassel-webserver in http mode by adding -m http to the command line, optionally including -l localhost to block direct outside connections from bypassing the proxy server. You can also start quassel-webserver in socket mode by instead specifying -s <path/to/qws.run>.

nginx

upstream quassel {
    server http://127.0.0.1:64080
    # or for socket, uncomment following line, and comment previous line
    # server unix:/path/to/qws.run;
}

# rewrite ^[/]quassel$ /quassel/ permanent;
location /quassel {
    proxy_pass http://quassel/quassel;
    proxy_set_header Upgrade $http_upgrade;
    proxy_set_header Connection "upgrade";
    proxy_http_version 1.1;
    proxy_set_header X-Real-IP $remote_addr;
    proxy_set_header X-Forwarded-For $proxy_add_x_forwarded_for;
    proxy_set_header Host $host;
    proxy_redirect off;
}

Apache

You will need mod_proxy_wstunnel and mod_rewrite.

To proxy to a server over TCP:

<VirtualHost ...>
...
RewriteEngine on
RewriteCond %{HTTP:Connection} Upgrade [NC]
RewriteCond %{HTTP:Upgrade} websocket [NC]
RewriteRule /quassel/(.*) ws://127.0.0.1:64080/quassel/$1 [P,L]
ProxyPass /quassel http://127.0.0.1:64080/quassel
...
</VirtualHost>

or to proxy to a unix domain socket:

<VirtualHost ...>
  RewriteEngine On
  <Location /quassel>
    RewriteCond %{HTTP:UPGRADE} ^WebSocket$ [NC]
    RewriteCond %{HTTP:CONNECTION} Upgrade$ [NC]
    RewriteRule .* unix:///var/run/quasselweb.socket|ws://localhost/quassel/$1 [P,L,NE]

    ProxyPass unix:///var/run/quasselweb.socket|http://localhost/quassel
  </Location>
</VirtualHost>

(Note that you need the [NE] flag to prevent the "|" from being escaped)

Troubleshooting

Slow buffer display after some time

This is a known issue but there is a workaround:

  • go to the General Configuration and check Trim buffer when switching to another buffer. This is also configurable in settings-user.js file (see settings.js)

In socket mode : Error: listen EADDRINUSE

It means that quassel-webserver has been killed prematurely. You just have to manually delete <path/to/qws.run> file.

Support

#quassel-webserver on Freenode

License

Copyright (c) 2019 Joël Charles
Licensed under the MIT license.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial