A web client for Quassel (requires a running quasselcore)

❗ Your node version should be at least v6.x (v6 through v10 are supported). To install node last version, you can install nvm.

Screenshots

Default

Solarized

Installation

With git:

git clone https://github.com/magne4000/quassel-webserver.git cd quassel-webserver npm install --production

With snap, in any of the supported Linux distributions: (Note that this is not yet stable)

snap install quassel-webserver --candidate

Development

Get the code and install the server with:

git clone https://github.com/magne4000/quassel-webserver.git cd quassel-webserver npm install

Update the server with:

git pull && npm prune && npm update

and run the following command: node app.js

The server is now running.

Settings

It is recommended to copy settings.js file to a new settings-user.js file

cp settings .js settings-user .js

File settings-user.js can then be modified to specify default quasselcore host and port .

All available settings are described in settings.js file.

Certificate

You must use your own certificate for https mode. The key file is located at ssl/key.pem, and the certificate ssl/cert.pem.

You can generate a new self signed certificate with the following command:

openssl req -x509 -newkey rsa: 2048 -keyout ssl/key .pem -out ssl/cert .pem -nodes

Usage

Usage: app [options] Options: - h, --help output usage information - V, --version output the version number - c, --config <value> Path to configuration file - s, --socket <path> listen on local socket. If this option is set, --listen, --port and --mode are ignored - l, --listen <value> listening address [ 0 . 0 . 0 . 0 ] - p, --port <value> http(s) port to use [ 64080 |64443] - m, --mode <value> http mode (http|https) [https]

Init script

Startup scripts are available in scripts directory.

cp scripts/startup /etc/init.d/quasselweb cp scripts/quassel-webserver.service /lib/systemd/system/quassel-webserver.service

For the sysvinit script, be sure to change BASEDIR , RUNASUSER and RUNASGROUP vars.

For the systemd script, you must customize ExecStart , User and Group to suit your needs.

In the browser

Just go to https://your.tld:64443 and enter your quasselcore information and credentials.

Reverse proxies

If you want to access quassel-webserver behind a reverse proxy, here are some tips.

Socket mode

You can launch quassel-webserver in local socket mode by adding -s <path/to/qws.run> to the command line. The specified path must point to a non-existent file, as it will be created by the application.

HTTP mode

You can launch quassel-webserver in http mode by adding -m http to the command line. This tells the webserver to run in http mode, and to listen on port 64080 .

This way you can let your apache or nginx server handle the SSL layer.

Reverse proxy on https://your.tld/quassel

If you run behind /quassel location on your webserver, do not forget to edit settings-user.js file

... prefixpath: '/quassel', ...

Also, be sure to launch quassel-webserver in http mode by adding -m http to the command line, optionally including -l localhost to block direct outside connections from bypassing the proxy server. You can also start quassel-webserver in socket mode by instead specifying -s <path/to/qws.run> .

nginx

upstream quassel { server http://127.0.0.1:64080 } location /quassel { proxy_pass http://quassel/quassel; proxy_set_header Upgrade $http_upgrade ; proxy_set_header Connection "upgrade" ; proxy_http_version 1 . 1 ; proxy_set_header X-Real-IP $remote_addr ; proxy_set_header X-Forwarded-For $proxy_add_x_forwarded_for ; proxy_set_header Host $host ; proxy_redirect off ; }

Apache

You will need mod_proxy_wstunnel and mod_rewrite.

To proxy to a server over TCP:

<VirtualHost ...> ... RewriteEngine on RewriteCond %{HTTP:Connection} Upgrade RewriteCond %{HTTP:Upgrade} websocket RewriteRule /quassel/(.*) ws://127.0.0.1:64080/quassel/ $1 ProxyPass /quassel http://127.0.0.1:64080/quassel ... </VirtualHost>

or to proxy to a unix domain socket:

<VirtualHost ...> RewriteEngine On <Location /quassel> RewriteCond %{HTTP:UPGRADE} ^WebSocket$ RewriteCond %{HTTP:CONNECTION} Upgrade$ RewriteRule .* unix:///var/run/quasselweb.socket|ws://localhost/quassel/ $1 ProxyPass unix:///var/run/quasselweb.socket|http://localhost/quassel </Location> </VirtualHost>

(Note that you need the [NE] flag to prevent the "|" from being escaped)

Troubleshooting

Slow buffer display after some time

This is a known issue but there is a workaround:

go to the General Configuration and check Trim buffer when switching to another buffer . This is also configurable in settings-user.js file (see settings.js )

In socket mode : Error: listen EADDRINUSE

It means that quassel-webserver has been killed prematurely. You just have to manually delete <path/to/qws.run> file.

Support

#quassel-webserver on Freenode

License

Copyright (c) 2019 Joël Charles

Licensed under the MIT license.