A modern WYSIWYG rich-text editor built on top of tiptap and Quasar Framework for Vue.js.

Examples & Demos

Features

Extensions: tiptap official extensions, and dozens of great extensions

Markdown

Diagram and LaTex Math formula

I18n support ( en-us , zh-hans , pl , pt-br )

, , , ) Fully extensible for editor extensions, menubar

I18n

en-us default

default zh-hans

pl by @qyloxe

by @qyloxe pt-br by @fal-pasa

Installation

Dependencies

quasar-tiptap is built on top of Quasar Framework and tiptap, therefore it should be used in Quasar App and depends on several packages.

yarn add tiptap yarn add tiptap-extensions yarn add vue-codemirror yarn add mermaid yarn add katex

yarn add quasar-tiptap

Use mdi-v5 icon set and v-close-popup directive.

extras: [ 'mdi-v5' ], framework: [ directives: [ 'ClosePopup' ] ]

Usage

Register quasar-tiptap globally by installing plugin, or import QuasarTiptap component as needed.

Install plugin

import Vue from 'vue' import { QuasarTiptapPlugin, RecommendedExtensions } from 'quasar-tiptap' Vue.use(QuasarTiptapPlugin, { language: 'zh-hans', spellcheck: true })

Import component

<template> <div> <quasar-tiptap v-bind="options" @update="onUpdate" /> </div> </template> <script> import { QuasarTiptap, RecommendedExtensions } from 'quasar-tiptap' import 'quasar-tiptap/lib/index.css' export default { data () { return { options: { content: 'content', editable: true, extensions: [ ...RecommendedExtensions, // other extenstions // name string, or custom extension ], toolbar: [ 'add-more', 'separator', 'bold', 'italic', 'underline', // other toolbar buttons // name string ] }, json: '', html: '' } }, components: { QuasarTiptap, }, methods: { onUpdate ({ getJSON, getHTML }) { this.json = getJSON() this.html = getHTML() console.log('html', this.html) } }, mounted () { // set language dynamically this.$o.lang.set('en-us') } } </script>

Editor Properties

Property Type Default Description content Object\|String null The editor content editable Boolean true When set to false the editor is read-only. extensions Array [] A list of extensions used, by the editor. This can be String , Nodes , Marks or Plugins . toolbar Array [] A list of toolbar button used, by the editor. This can be String , Vue components tableToolbar Array [] A list of toolbar button used, by the table. This can be String , Vue components

Extensions

Available Extensions

Extensions provided by tiptap official and quasar-tip:

export const TipTapExtensions = [ 'Bold' , 'Italic' , 'Strike' , 'Underline' , 'Code' , 'CodeBlock' , 'CodeBlockHighlight' , 'BulletList' , 'OrderedList' , 'ListItem' , 'TodoList' , 'HorizontalRule' , 'Table' , 'Link' , 'Image' , ] export const QuasarTipTapExtensions = [ 'OTitle' , 'ODoc' , 'OParagraph' , 'OBlockquote' , 'OTodoItem' , 'OHeading' , 'OAlignment' , 'OLineHeight' , 'OForeColor' , 'OBackColor' , 'OFontFamily' , 'OIframe' , 'ODiagram' , 'OKatexBlock' , 'OKatexInline' , 'OFormatClear' , ] export const RecommendedExtensions = [ ...TipTapExtensions, ...QuasarTipTapExtensions ]

extensions and toolbar in options

extension toolbar Remarks 'Bold' 'bold' 'Italic' 'italic' 'Strike' 'strike' 'Underline' 'underline' 'Code' 'code' 'CodeBlock' 'code_blok' 'CodeBlockHighlight' 'BulletList' 'bullet_list' 'OrderedList' 'ordered_list' 'ListItem' 'TodoList' 'todo_list' 'HorizontalRule' 'horizontal' 'Table' 'table' 'Link' 'Image' 'photo' 'OTitle' 'ODoc' 'OParagraph' 'OBlockquote' 'blockquote' 'OTodoItem' 'OHeading' 'heading' 'OIndent' 'indent', 'outdent' 'OAlignment' 'align-dropdown', 'align-group' 'OLineHeight' 'line-height' 'OForeColor' 'fore-color' 'OBackColor' 'back-color' 'OFontFamily' 'font-family' 'OIframe' 'add-more' 'ODiagram' 'add-more' 'OKatexBlock' 'add-more' 'OKatexInline' 'add-more' 'OFormatClear' 'format_clear'

🏗 Contributing

🍴Fork it 🔀Create your branch: git checkout -b your-branch 🎨Make your changes 📝Commit your changes with Semantic Commit Messages (recommended) 🚀Push to the branch: git push origin your-branch 🎉Submit a PR to dev branch

Roadmap

A todo list will be shown in QuasarTiptap Project kanban.

Thanks

Authors of Quasar Framework

Authors of tiptap

Leecason for element-tiptap

License

The MIT License (MIT). Please see License File for more information.