quasar-tiptap

by donotebase
1.9.1 (see all)

A modern WYSIWYG rich-text editor built on top of tiptap and Quasar for Vue.js.

Overview

Readme

quasar-tiptap

A modern WYSIWYG rich-text editor built on top of tiptap and Quasar Framework for Vue.js.

Codacy Badge Build Status semantic-release Join the chat at discord

Examples & Demos

Features

  • Extensions: tiptap official extensions, and dozens of great extensions
  • Markdown
  • Diagram and LaTex Math formula
  • I18n support (en-us, zh-hans, pl, pt-br)
  • Fully extensible for editor extensions, menubar

I18n

  • en-us default
  • zh-hans
  • pl by @qyloxe
  • pt-br by @fal-pasa

Installation

Dependencies

quasar-tiptap is built on top of Quasar Framework and tiptap, therefore it should be used in Quasar App and depends on several packages.

# required
yarn add tiptap
yarn add tiptap-extensions

# optional (required if diagram and latex formula enabled)
yarn add vue-codemirror
yarn add mermaid
yarn add katex

quasar-tiptap

yarn add quasar-tiptap

quasar.conf.js

Use mdi-v5 icon set and v-close-popup directive.

extras: [
  'mdi-v5'
],
framework: [
  directives: [
    'ClosePopup'
  ]
]

Usage

Register quasar-tiptap globally by installing plugin, or import QuasarTiptap component as needed.

Install plugin

import Vue from 'vue'
import { QuasarTiptapPlugin, RecommendedExtensions } from 'quasar-tiptap'

Vue.use(QuasarTiptapPlugin, {
  language: 'zh-hans',
  spellcheck: true
})

Import component

<template>
  <div>
    <quasar-tiptap v-bind="options" @update="onUpdate" />
  </div>
</template>

<script>
import { QuasarTiptap, RecommendedExtensions } from 'quasar-tiptap'
import 'quasar-tiptap/lib/index.css'

export default {
  data () {
    return {
      options: {
        content: 'content',
        editable: true,
        extensions: [
          ...RecommendedExtensions,
          // other extenstions
          // name string, or custom extension
        ],
        toolbar: [
          'add-more',
          'separator',
          'bold',
          'italic',
          'underline',
          // other toolbar buttons
          // name string
        ]
      },
      json: '',
      html: ''
    }
  },
  components: {
    QuasarTiptap,
  },
  methods: {
    onUpdate ({ getJSON, getHTML }) {
      this.json = getJSON()
      this.html = getHTML()
      console.log('html', this.html)
    }
  },
  mounted () {
    // set language dynamically
    this.$o.lang.set('en-us')
  }
}
</script>

Editor Properties

PropertyTypeDefaultDescription
contentObject\|StringnullThe editor content
editableBooleantrueWhen set to false the editor is read-only.
extensionsArray[]A list of extensions used, by the editor. This can be String, Nodes, Marks or Plugins.
toolbarArray[]A list of toolbar button used, by the editor. This can be String, Vue components
tableToolbarArray[]A list of toolbar button used, by the table. This can be String, Vue components

Extensions

Available Extensions

Extensions provided by tiptap official and quasar-tip:

export const TipTapExtensions = [
  'Bold',
  'Italic',
  'Strike',
  'Underline',
  'Code',
  'CodeBlock',
  'CodeBlockHighlight',
  'BulletList',
  'OrderedList',
  'ListItem',
  'TodoList',
  'HorizontalRule',
  'Table',
  'Link',
  'Image',
]

export const QuasarTipTapExtensions = [
  'OTitle',
  'ODoc',
  'OParagraph',
  'OBlockquote',
  'OTodoItem',
  'OHeading',
  'OAlignment',
  'OLineHeight',
  'OForeColor',
  'OBackColor',
  'OFontFamily',
  'OIframe',
  'ODiagram',
  'OKatexBlock',
  'OKatexInline',
  'OFormatClear',
]

export const RecommendedExtensions = [
  ...TipTapExtensions,
  ...QuasarTipTapExtensions
]

extensions and toolbar in options

extensiontoolbarRemarks
'Bold''bold'
'Italic''italic'
'Strike''strike'
'Underline''underline'
'Code''code'
'CodeBlock''code_blok'
'CodeBlockHighlight'
'BulletList''bullet_list'
'OrderedList''ordered_list'
'ListItem'
'TodoList''todo_list'
'HorizontalRule''horizontal'
'Table''table'
'Link'
'Image''photo'
'OTitle'
'ODoc'
'OParagraph'
'OBlockquote''blockquote'
'OTodoItem'
'OHeading''heading'
'OIndent''indent', 'outdent'
'OAlignment''align-dropdown', 'align-group'
'OLineHeight''line-height'
'OForeColor''fore-color'
'OBackColor''back-color'
'OFontFamily''font-family'
'OIframe''add-more'
'ODiagram''add-more'
'OKatexBlock''add-more'
'OKatexInline''add-more'
'OFormatClear''format_clear'

🏗 Contributing PR or ISSUE

  1. 🍴Fork it
  2. 🔀Create your branch: git checkout -b your-branch
  3. 🎨Make your changes
  4. 📝Commit your changes with Semantic Commit Messages (recommended)
  5. 🚀Push to the branch: git push origin your-branch
  6. 🎉Submit a PR to dev branch

Roadmap

A todo list will be shown in QuasarTiptap Project kanban.

Thanks

License

The MIT License (MIT). Please see License File for more information.

