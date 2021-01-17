A modern WYSIWYG rich-text editor built on top of tiptap and Quasar Framework for Vue.js.
en-us,
zh-hans,
pl,
pt-br)
en-us default
zh-hans
pl by @qyloxe
pt-br by @fal-pasa
quasar-tiptap is built on top of Quasar Framework and tiptap, therefore it should be used in Quasar App and depends on several packages.
# required
yarn add tiptap
yarn add tiptap-extensions
# optional (required if diagram and latex formula enabled)
yarn add vue-codemirror
yarn add mermaid
yarn add katex
yarn add quasar-tiptap
Use
mdi-v5 icon set and
v-close-popup directive.
extras: [
'mdi-v5'
],
framework: [
directives: [
'ClosePopup'
]
]
Register
quasar-tiptap globally by installing plugin, or import
QuasarTiptap component as needed.
import Vue from 'vue'
import { QuasarTiptapPlugin, RecommendedExtensions } from 'quasar-tiptap'
Vue.use(QuasarTiptapPlugin, {
language: 'zh-hans',
spellcheck: true
})
<template>
<div>
<quasar-tiptap v-bind="options" @update="onUpdate" />
</div>
</template>
<script>
import { QuasarTiptap, RecommendedExtensions } from 'quasar-tiptap'
import 'quasar-tiptap/lib/index.css'
export default {
data () {
return {
options: {
content: 'content',
editable: true,
extensions: [
...RecommendedExtensions,
// other extenstions
// name string, or custom extension
],
toolbar: [
'add-more',
'separator',
'bold',
'italic',
'underline',
// other toolbar buttons
// name string
]
},
json: '',
html: ''
}
},
components: {
QuasarTiptap,
},
methods: {
onUpdate ({ getJSON, getHTML }) {
this.json = getJSON()
this.html = getHTML()
console.log('html', this.html)
}
},
mounted () {
// set language dynamically
this.$o.lang.set('en-us')
}
}
</script>
|Property
|Type
|Default
|Description
content
Object\|String
null
|The editor content
editable
Boolean
true
|When set to
false the editor is read-only.
extensions
Array
[]
|A list of extensions used, by the editor. This can be
String,
Nodes,
Marks or
Plugins.
toolbar
Array
[]
|A list of toolbar button used, by the editor. This can be
String, Vue components
tableToolbar
Array
[]
|A list of toolbar button used, by the table. This can be
String, Vue components
Extensions provided by tiptap official and quasar-tip:
export const TipTapExtensions = [
'Bold',
'Italic',
'Strike',
'Underline',
'Code',
'CodeBlock',
'CodeBlockHighlight',
'BulletList',
'OrderedList',
'ListItem',
'TodoList',
'HorizontalRule',
'Table',
'Link',
'Image',
]
export const QuasarTipTapExtensions = [
'OTitle',
'ODoc',
'OParagraph',
'OBlockquote',
'OTodoItem',
'OHeading',
'OAlignment',
'OLineHeight',
'OForeColor',
'OBackColor',
'OFontFamily',
'OIframe',
'ODiagram',
'OKatexBlock',
'OKatexInline',
'OFormatClear',
]
export const RecommendedExtensions = [
...TipTapExtensions,
...QuasarTipTapExtensions
]
|extension
|toolbar
|Remarks
|'Bold'
|'bold'
|'Italic'
|'italic'
|'Strike'
|'strike'
|'Underline'
|'underline'
|'Code'
|'code'
|'CodeBlock'
|'code_blok'
|'CodeBlockHighlight'
|'BulletList'
|'bullet_list'
|'OrderedList'
|'ordered_list'
|'ListItem'
|'TodoList'
|'todo_list'
|'HorizontalRule'
|'horizontal'
|'Table'
|'table'
|'Link'
|'Image'
|'photo'
|'OTitle'
|'ODoc'
|'OParagraph'
|'OBlockquote'
|'blockquote'
|'OTodoItem'
|'OHeading'
|'heading'
|'OIndent'
|'indent', 'outdent'
|'OAlignment'
|'align-dropdown', 'align-group'
|'OLineHeight'
|'line-height'
|'OForeColor'
|'fore-color'
|'OBackColor'
|'back-color'
|'OFontFamily'
|'font-family'
|'OIframe'
|'add-more'
|'ODiagram'
|'add-more'
|'OKatexBlock'
|'add-more'
|'OKatexInline'
|'add-more'
|'OFormatClear'
|'format_clear'
git checkout -b your-branch
git push origin your-branch
dev branch
A todo list will be shown in QuasarTiptap Project kanban.
The MIT License (MIT). Please see License File for more information.