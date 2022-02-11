openbase logo
quasar-framework

by quasarframework
0.17.20 (see all)

Quasar Framework - Build high-performance VueJS user interfaces in record time

Documentation
2.9K

GitHub Stars

20.4K

Maintenance

Last Commit

4d ago

Contributors

535

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Vue Component Library

Average Rating

5.0/52
Top Feedback

1Great Documentation

Quasar Framework logo

Quasar Framework

Build high-performance VueJS user interfaces in record time: responsive Single Page Apps, SSR Apps, PWAs, Browser extensions, Hybrid Mobile Apps and Electron Apps. If you want, all using the same codebase!

Join the chat at https://chat.quasar.dev https://good-labs.github.io/greater-good-affirmation/assets/images/badge.svg

Please submit a PR to https://github.com/quasarframework/quasar-awesome with your website/app/Quasar tutorial/video etc. Thank you!

Supporting Quasar

Quasar Framework is an MIT-licensed open source project. Its ongoing development is made possible thanks to the support by these awesome backers.

Please read our manifest on Why donations are important. If you'd like to become a donator, check out Quasar Framework's Donator campaign.

Proudly sponsored by:

Documentation

Head on to the Quasar Framework official website: https://quasar.dev

Stay in Touch

For latest releases and announcements, follow on Twitter: @quasarframework

Chat Support

Ask questions at the official community Discord server: https://chat.quasar.dev

Community Forum

Ask questions at the official community forum: https://forum.quasar.dev

Contributing

Please make sure to read the Contributing Guide before making a pull request. If you have a Quasar-related project/component/tool, add it with a pull request to this curated list!

Thank you to all the people who already contributed to Quasar!

Semver

Quasar is following Semantic Versioning 2.0.

License

Copyright (c) 2015-present Razvan Stoenescu

MIT License

Great Documentation

Alternatives

quasarQuasar Framework - Build high-performance VueJS user interfaces in record time
GitHub Stars
20K
Weekly Downloads
65K
User Rating
4.7/ 5
63
Top Feedback
20Great Documentation
19Easy to Use
18Performant
vuetify🐉 Material Component Framework for Vue
GitHub Stars
33K
Weekly Downloads
416K
User Rating
4.5/ 5
219
Top Feedback
31Great Documentation
31Easy to Use
16Highly Customizable
primevueNext Generation Vue UI Component Library
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
36K
User Rating
4.8/ 5
4
Top Feedback
4Easy to Use
3Great Documentation
3Highly Customizable
ant-design-vue🌈 An enterprise-class UI components based on Ant Design and Vue. 🐜
GitHub Stars
16K
Weekly Downloads
31K
User Rating
4.5/ 5
11
Top Feedback
2Great Documentation
2Easy to Use
2Performant
bootstrap-vueBootstrapVue provides one of the most comprehensive implementations of Bootstrap v4 for Vue.js. With extensive and automated WAI-ARIA accessibility markup.
GitHub Stars
14K
Weekly Downloads
346K
User Rating
4.5/ 5
53
Top Feedback
13Easy to Use
11Great Documentation
9Performant
