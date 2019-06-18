openbase logo
quasar-extras

by quasarframework
2.0.9 (see all)

[DEPRECATED, <= 0.17, moved to main repo] Fonts, icons and animations for Quasar Framework

Readme

Quasar Framework

Build responsive Single Page Apps, SSR Apps, PWAs, Hybrid Mobile Apps and Electron Apps, all using the same codebase!, powered with Vue.

Quasar Framework Extras

Join the chat at https://discord.gg/5TDhbDg

Packagequasar.conf.js extras nameVersionDescription
Roboto Fontroboto-fontCDN v18Recommended font along Material theme
Roboto Font Latin Extendedroboto-font-latin-extCDN v18Recommended font along Material theme
Material Iconsmaterial-iconsCDN v41Material icons font
MDI (Material Design Icons)mdi3.0.39Extended Material Design icons font
Font Awesomefontawesome5.5.0Fontawesome icons font
Ioniconsionicons4.4.5Ionicons font
Eva Iconseva-icons1.1.1Eva Icons font
Animate.cssUse animations prop3.5.2Bundle of animations you can use in your website/app

Why this package? Because it strips down unnecessary package files (so faster download times), all in one place, tested and ready to use with Quasar. One other reason is that the material icons npm package sometimes fails to be downloaded by NPM.

Supporting Quasar

Quasar Framework is an MIT-licensed open source project. Its ongoing development is made possible thanks to the support by these awesome backers.

Please read our manifest on Why donations are important. If you'd like to become a donator, check out Quasar Framework's Donator campaign.

Documentation

Head on to the Quasar Framework official website: https://quasar-framework.org

Stay in Touch

For latest releases and announcements, follow on Twitter: @quasarframework

Community Forum

Head on to the official community forum: http://forum.quasar-framework.org

Semver

Using semver 2.0 notation for 'quasar-extras' package.

License

All assets included in this repository are exclusive property of their respective owners. Quasar does not take any credit in packages included here.

