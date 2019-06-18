Build responsive Single Page Apps, SSR Apps, PWAs, Hybrid Mobile Apps and Electron Apps, all using the same codebase!, powered with Vue.
|Package
|quasar.conf.js extras name
|Version
|Description
|Roboto Font
roboto-font
|CDN v18
|Recommended font along Material theme
|Roboto Font Latin Extended
roboto-font-latin-ext
|CDN v18
|Recommended font along Material theme
|Material Icons
material-icons
|CDN v41
|Material icons font
|MDI (Material Design Icons)
mdi
|3.0.39
|Extended Material Design icons font
|Font Awesome
fontawesome
|5.5.0
|Fontawesome icons font
|Ionicons
ionicons
|4.4.5
|Ionicons font
|Eva Icons
eva-icons
|1.1.1
|Eva Icons font
|Animate.css
|Use
animations prop
|3.5.2
|Bundle of animations you can use in your website/app
Why this package? Because it strips down unnecessary package files (so faster download times), all in one place, tested and ready to use with Quasar. One other reason is that the material icons npm package sometimes fails to be downloaded by NPM.
Quasar Framework is an MIT-licensed open source project. Its ongoing development is made possible thanks to the support by these awesome backers.
Please read our manifest on Why donations are important. If you'd like to become a donator, check out Quasar Framework's Donator campaign.
Head on to the Quasar Framework official website: https://quasar-framework.org
For latest releases and announcements, follow on Twitter: @quasarframework
Head on to the official community forum: http://forum.quasar-framework.org
Using semver 2.0 notation for 'quasar-extras' package.
All assets included in this repository are exclusive property of their respective owners. Quasar does not take any credit in packages included here.