Quasar Framework

Build responsive Single Page Apps, SSR Apps, PWAs, Hybrid Mobile Apps and Electron Apps, all using the same codebase!, powered with Vue.

Quasar Framework Extras

Package quasar.conf.js extras name Version Description Roboto Font roboto-font CDN v18 Recommended font along Material theme Roboto Font Latin Extended roboto-font-latin-ext CDN v18 Recommended font along Material theme Material Icons material-icons CDN v41 Material icons font MDI (Material Design Icons) mdi 3.0.39 Extended Material Design icons font Font Awesome fontawesome 5.5.0 Fontawesome icons font Ionicons ionicons 4.4.5 Ionicons font Eva Icons eva-icons 1.1.1 Eva Icons font Animate.css Use animations prop 3.5.2 Bundle of animations you can use in your website/app

Why this package? Because it strips down unnecessary package files (so faster download times), all in one place, tested and ready to use with Quasar. One other reason is that the material icons npm package sometimes fails to be downloaded by NPM.

Semver

Using semver 2.0 notation for 'quasar-extras' package.

License

All assets included in this repository are exclusive property of their respective owners. Quasar does not take any credit in packages included here.