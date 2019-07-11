Quasar CLI

CLI for Quasar Framework. Start a project, build it, optimize it.

Quasar Framework

Build responsive Single Page Apps, SSR Apps, PWAs, Hybrid Mobile Apps and Electron Apps, all using the same codebase!, powered with Vue.

Supporting Quasar

Quasar Framework is an MIT-licensed open source project. Its ongoing development is made possible thanks to the support by these awesome backers. If you'd like to join them, check out Quasar Framework's Patreon campaign.

Quickstart

Installing

$ npm install -g quasar-cli

TODO Command overview

Display list of commands:

$ quasar

init - create app from template

- create app from template dev - run dev server for your app

- run dev server for your app build - build for production

- build for production clean - clean build assets

- clean build assets new - create app assets (component, pages, layouts, store module)

- create app assets (component, pages, layouts, store module) serve - start a live reload HTTP server on a folder (like /dist )

Help

$ quasar [command name] --help

Documentation

Head on to the Quasar Framework official website for help on CLI commands: http://quasar-framework.org

Community Forum

Head on to the official community forum: http://forum.quasar-framework.org

Contributing

I'm excited if you want to contribute to Quasar under any form (report bugs, write a plugin, fix an issue, write a new feature).

Issue Reporting Guidelines

Please use the appropriate Github repo to report issues. See "Related Components" above. For example, a bug related to CLI should be reported to the CLI repo, one related to build issues to Quasar Framework Templates repo and so on.

The issue list of the repository is exclusively for bug reports and feature requests. For anything else please use the Community Forum.

Try to search for your issue, it may have already been fixed in the development branch or it may have a resolution.

Check if the issue is reproducible with the latest stable version of Quasar. If you are using a pre-release, please indicate the specific version you are using.

It is required that you clearly describe the steps necessary to reproduce the issue you are running into. Issues with no clear repro steps will not be triaged. If an issue labeled "need repro" receives no further input from the issue author for more than 5 days, it will be closed.

If your issue is resolved but still open, don’t hesitate to close it. In case you found a solution by yourself, it could be helpful to explain how you fixed it.

Read more here.

License

Copyright (c) 2016-present Razvan Stoenescu

MIT License