Build high-performance VueJS user interfaces in record time: responsive Single Page Apps, SSR Apps, PWAs, Browser extensions, Hybrid Mobile Apps and Electron Apps. If you want, all using the same codebase!
In 2020, Quasar is likely the most feature rich Javascript framework in existence. From a single code base you can deploy a Single Page Application, Server Side Render app, Progressive Web App, Electron desktop app (Linux, Win, and Mac), plus mobile apps for Android and iOS. All with a few command line switches and a little bit of setup. I have not used the recently added BEX module which produces FireFox and Google Chrome browser plugins from a single code base, so cannot say much about it. Quasar provides the following components; ajax bar, avatar, badge, banner, bar, breadcrumbs, buttons, button group, button dropdown, card, carousel, chat message, chips, circular progress, color picker, dialog, editor, expansion item, input text field, select, file picker, form, field wrapper, radio, checkbox, toggle, button toggle, option group, slider, range, time picker, date picker, icon, img, infinite scroll, inner loading, intersection, knob, linear progress, list, list items, markup table, menu, observers, pagination, parallax, popup edit, popup proxy, pull-to-refresh, rating, responsive, scroll area, separator, skeleton, slide item, slide transition, space, spinners, splitter, stepper, table, tabs, tab panels, timeline, toolbar, tooltip, tree, uploader, video and virtual scroll. The Quasar plugin system has resulted in the community developing the following (easily installed with npm or yarn): address color bar, app full screen, app visibility, bottom sheet, cookies, dark mode, dialog, loading, loading bar, local/session storage, meta, and notify. Additional tools /features like Theme Builder, Icon Genie, and Dark Mode contribute to the solid framework. I'm sure that I'm forgetting plenty, but after using this framework on the last 3 projects it'll be a good many years before I switch to anything else. PS - curious why Jakub feels the project is abandoned and why he was unwelcome by the community?
I use it daily and the quasar framework always awesome and shiny with its new updates. I would recommend it for all frontend dev out there!
Quasar is just great. Fun to use and really really fast. Quasar is my goto option when building PWAs and it just satisfy the Lighthouse check most of the time in a couple of development iterations. Great in Electron too btw.
I used this framework very simply. The first experience with Cross-Platform framework was with ionic (pre v.3, and I think the last ones have improved a lot) ... with quasar a step forward: clarity and cleanliness
A framework on a framework. It sounds strange, but quasar makes it easier for you to develop - there are not only beautiful components, but also useful tools.