openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

quasar

by quasarframework
2.3.4 (see all)

Quasar Framework - Build high-performance VueJS user interfaces in record time

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

65.4K

GitHub Stars

20.4K

Maintenance

Last Commit

3d ago

Contributors

533

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Vue Component Library

Reviews

Average Rating

4.7/563
Read All Reviews
jimoquinn
swtanggara
spawoz-work
eusebioluca
vladislavkn
bazuka5801
zeroinformatique

Top Feedback

20Great Documentation
19Easy to Use
18Performant
13Responsive Maintainers
12Highly Customizable
9Bleeding Edge

Readme

Quasar Framework logo

Quasar Framework

Build high-performance VueJS user interfaces in record time: responsive Single Page Apps, SSR Apps, PWAs, Browser extensions, Hybrid Mobile Apps and Electron Apps. If you want, all using the same codebase!

Join the chat at https://chat.quasar.dev https://good-labs.github.io/greater-good-affirmation/assets/images/badge.svg

Please submit a PR to https://github.com/quasarframework/quasar-awesome with your website/app/Quasar tutorial/video etc. Thank you!

Supporting Quasar

Quasar Framework is an MIT-licensed open source project. Its ongoing development is made possible thanks to the support by these awesome backers.

Please read our manifest on Why donations are important. If you'd like to become a donator, check out Quasar Framework's Donator campaign.

Proudly sponsored by:

Documentation

Head on to the Quasar Framework official website: https://quasar.dev

Stay in Touch

For latest releases and announcements, follow on Twitter: @quasarframework

Chat Support

Ask questions at the official community Discord server: https://chat.quasar.dev

Community Forum

Ask questions at the official community forum: https://forum.quasar.dev

Contributing

Please make sure to read the Contributing Guide before making a pull request. If you have a Quasar-related project/component/tool, add it with a pull request to this curated list!

Thank you to all the people who already contributed to Quasar!

Semver

Quasar is following Semantic Versioning 2.0.

License

Copyright (c) 2015-present Razvan Stoenescu

MIT License

Rate & Review

Great Documentation20
Easy to Use19
Performant18
Highly Customizable12
Bleeding Edge9
Responsive Maintainers13
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned2
Unwelcoming Community1
100
Jim O'QuinnAustin, Tejas4 Ratings4 Reviews
August 11, 2020
Great Documentation
Easy to Use
Performant
Responsive Maintainers

In 2020, Quasar is likely the most feature rich Javascript framework in existence. From a single code base you can deploy a Single Page Application, Server Side Render app, Progressive Web App, Electron desktop app (Linux, Win, and Mac), plus mobile apps for Android and iOS. All with a few command line switches and a little bit of setup. I have not used the recently added BEX module which produces FireFox and Google Chrome browser plugins from a single code base, so cannot say much about it. Quasar provides the following components; ajax bar, avatar, badge, banner, bar, breadcrumbs, buttons, button group, button dropdown, card, carousel, chat message, chips, circular progress, color picker, dialog, editor, expansion item, input text field, select, file picker, form, field wrapper, radio, checkbox, toggle, button toggle, option group, slider, range, time picker, date picker, icon, img, infinite scroll, inner loading, intersection, knob, linear progress, list, list items, markup table, menu, observers, pagination, parallax, popup edit, popup proxy, pull-to-refresh, rating, responsive, scroll area, separator, skeleton, slide item, slide transition, space, spinners, splitter, stepper, table, tabs, tab panels, timeline, toolbar, tooltip, tree, uploader, video and virtual scroll. The Quasar plugin system has resulted in the community developing the following (easily installed with npm or yarn): address color bar, app full screen, app visibility, bottom sheet, cookies, dark mode, dialog, loading, loading bar, local/session storage, meta, and notify. Additional tools /features like Theme Builder, Icon Genie, and Dark Mode contribute to the solid framework. I'm sure that I'm forgetting plenty, but after using this framework on the last 3 projects it'll be a good many years before I switch to anything else. PS - curious why Jakub feels the project is abandoned and why he was unwelcome by the community?

5
l3ibak
creazy231
NewSwitcher
bazuka5801
zeroinformatique
Anggara SuwartanaJakarta1 Rating1 Review
I know a thing or two about dotnet
September 5, 2020
Great Documentation
Performant
Easy to Use
Highly Customizable
Bleeding Edge
Responsive Maintainers

I use it daily and the quasar framework always awesome and shiny with its new updates. I would recommend it for all frontend dev out there!

2
l3ibak
NewSwitcher
Akshay Kadambattu74 Ratings171 Reviews
February 8, 2021
Performant
Great Documentation
Easy to Use

Quasar is just great. Fun to use and really really fast. Quasar is my goto option when building PWAs and it just satisfy the Lighthouse check most of the time in a couple of development iterations. Great in Electron too btw.

1
l3ibak
Eusebio Luca12 Ratings45 Reviews
November 20, 2020
Great Documentation
Easy to Use
Performant
Highly Customizable
Responsive Maintainers

I used this framework very simply. The first experience with Cross-Platform framework was with ionic (pre v.3, and I think the last ones have improved a lot) ... with quasar a step forward: clarity and cleanliness

1
l3ibak
Vladislav KnyshovRostov-on-Don, Russia56 Ratings46 Reviews
Hello, I am junior frontend developer with skills in JS, React and Node.js.
10 months ago
Great Documentation
Easy to Use
Highly Customizable

A framework on a framework. It sounds strange, but quasar makes it easier for you to develop - there are not only beautiful components, but also useful tools.

1
l3ibak

Alternatives

vuetify🐉 Material Component Framework for Vue
GitHub Stars
33K
Weekly Downloads
416K
User Rating
4.5/ 5
219
Top Feedback
31Great Documentation
31Easy to Use
16Highly Customizable
primevueNext Generation Vue UI Component Library
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
36K
User Rating
4.8/ 5
4
Top Feedback
4Easy to Use
3Great Documentation
3Highly Customizable
quasar-frameworkQuasar Framework - Build high-performance VueJS user interfaces in record time
GitHub Stars
20K
Weekly Downloads
3K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
ant-design-vue🌈 An enterprise-class UI components based on Ant Design and Vue. 🐜
GitHub Stars
16K
Weekly Downloads
31K
User Rating
4.5/ 5
11
Top Feedback
2Great Documentation
2Easy to Use
2Performant
bootstrap-vueBootstrapVue provides one of the most comprehensive implementations of Bootstrap v4 for Vue.js. With extensive and automated WAI-ARIA accessibility markup.
GitHub Stars
14K
Weekly Downloads
346K
User Rating
4.5/ 5
53
Top Feedback
13Easy to Use
11Great Documentation
9Performant
See 29 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial