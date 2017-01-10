About

Description

A rock solid, dynamic DNS server with swappable backends and CRUD API. Start Quarry with one of the available persistence layers and manage records and forwarders through the API. Quarry can also be accessed programmatically by requiring it in your code!

Author

ContainerShip Developers - developers@containership.io

Getting Started

Installing

Run npm install -g quarry-dns to install Quarry as an executable

Run npm install quarry-dns --save to install Quarry as a required module for your application

Features

Statsd Integration

Setting --statsd-host will enable Quarry statsd integration. Ship metrics such as:

errors

forwarder timeouts

records

forwarders

HTTP Response Codes

Various Persistence Layers

Disk

Memory

MongoDB

S3

Redis

CRUD API

When running Quarry as a standalone executable, records and forwarders are managed through a simple CRUD API.

Module

When requiring Quarry as a module, records and forwarders are managed through exposed functions.

Usage & Examples

Executable

quarry --help can be used for a comprehensive list of available commands and options. To run Quarry on a priviliged port such as 53, it must be start as root. Below are some usage examples:

Disk

sudo quarry disk --file-location /path/to/quarry/config.json

Memory

sudo quarry memory

MongoDB

sudo quarry mongo --mongo-host ds028017.mongolab.com

Redis

sudo quarry redis --redis-host quarry.abcdef.0001.use1.cache.amazonaws.com

S3

sudo quarry s3 --access-key-id $AWS_ACCESS_KEY_ID --secret-access-key $AWS_SECRET_ACCESS_KEY --bucket quarry

Get Records

curl http://quarry.server:5353/v1/records -X GET -H "Content-Type: application/json"

Get Record

curl http://quarry.server:5353/v1/records/www.domain.com -X GET -H "Content-Type: application/json"

Create Record

curl http://quarry.server:5353/v1/records/www.domain.com -X POST -d '{"address": "1.2.3.4", "type": "A", "ttl": 60}' -H "Content-Type: application/json"

curl http://quarry.server:5353/v1/records/www.domain.com -X PUT -d '{"address": ["1.2.3.4", "5.6.7.8"], "type": "A", "ttl": 60}' -H "Content-Type: application/json"

Delete Record

curl http://quarry.server:5353/v1/records/www.domain.com -X DELETE

Get Forwarders

curl http://quarry.server:5353/v1/forwarders -X GET -H "Content-Type: application/json"

Get Forwarder

curl http://quarry.server:5353/v1/forwarders/8.8.8.8 -X GET -H "Content-Type: application/json"

Create Forwarder

curl http://quarry.server:5353/v1/forwarders/8.8.8.8 -X POST -d '{"timeout": 500, "port": 53}' -H "Content-Type: application/json"

curl http://quarry.server:5353/v1/forwarders/8.8.8.8 -X PUT -d '{"timeout": 1000, "port": 53}' -H "Content-Type: application/json"

Delete Forwarder

curl http://quarry.server:5353/v1/forwarders/8.8.8.8 -X DELETE

Module

var Quarry = require ( "quarry-dns" ); var quarry = new Quarry({ persistence : "memory" }); if (quarry){ quarry.listen( function ( ) { console .log( "quarry is now listening" ); }); }

Disk

var quarry = new Quarry({ persistence : "disk" , "file-location" : "/tmp/quarry.json" });

Memory

var quarry = new Quarry({ persistence : "memory" });

MongoDB

var quarry = new Quarry({ persistence : "mongo" , "mongo-host" : "ds028017.mongolab.com" });

Redis

var quarry = new Quarry({ persistence : "redis" , "redis-host" : "quarry.abcdef.0001.use1.cache.amazonaws.com" });

S3

var quarry = new Quarry({ persistence : "s3" , "access-key-id" : process.env[ "AWS_ACCESS_KEY_ID" ], "secret-access-key" : process.env[ "AWS_SECRET_ACCESS_KEY" ], bucket : "quarry" });

Get Records

quarry.persistence.get_configuration( function ( err, configuration ) { if (err) throw err; var records = configuration.records; });

Get Record

quarry.persistence.get_configuration( function ( err, configuration ) { if (err) throw err; var record = configuration.records[ "www.domain.com" ]; });

Create Record

quarry.persistence.create_record( "www.domain.com" , { address : "1.2.3.4" , type : "A" , ttl : 60 }, function ( err ) { if (err) throw err; });

quarry.persistence.update_record( "www.domain.com" , { address : [ "1.2.3.4" , "5.6.7.8" ], type : "A" , ttl : 60 }, function ( err ) { if (err) throw err; });

Delete Record

quarry.persistence.delete_record( "www.domain.com" , function ( err ) { if (err) throw err; });

Get Forwarders

quarry.persistence.get_configuration( function ( err, configuration ) { if (err) throw err; var forwarders = configuration.forwarders; });

Get Forwarder

quarry.persistence.get_configuration( function ( err, configuration ) { if (err) throw err; var forwarder = configuration.forwarders[ "8.8.8.8" ]; });

Create Forwarder

quarry.persistence.create_forwarder( "8.8.8.8" , { timeout : 500 , port : 53 }, function ( err ) { if (err) throw err; });

quarry.persistence.update_forwarder( "8.8.8.8" , { timeout : 1000 , port : 53 }, function ( err ) { if (err) throw err; });

Delete Forwarder

quarry.persistence.delete_forwarder( "8.8.8.8" , function ( err ) { if (err) throw err; });

Contributing

Please feel free to contribute by opening issues and creating pull requests!