There are many great UI libraries for react available but almost all of them are highly customizable and full of boilerplate code, so we decided to create our own lightweight React Component library and you should give it a try.
Here's why:
You may also suggest changes by forking this repo and creating a pull request or opening an issue with the tag.
To get a local copy up and running follow these simple example steps.
npm install quarkify@latest --save
or
yarn add quarkify
git clone https://github.com/Trendyol/quarkify.git
npm install
Or alternatively Yarn
yarn install
npm run test
yarn run test
npm start
yarn start
We have several examples on our document. Here is the first one to get you started:
import Button from "quarkify/components/button"
function App() {
return (
<div className="App">
<Button variant={"primary"} >Hello World</Button>
</div>
);
}
This will render Button component with primary variant:
As you can see, to import components into your project, you need to specify the path as
"quarkify/components/{component-name}"
Furthermore, to use
Modal component:
import Button from "quarkify/components/button"
import Modal from "quarkify/components/modal";
let show = false;
function handleChange() {
show = !show
}
function closeModal() {
show = false
}
function App() {
return (
<div className="App">
<Button onClick={handleChange}>Toggle Me</Button>
<Modal show={show} animation={"slideInUp"}>
<Modal.Header
onClose={closeModal}
leftIcon={"back-button"}
leftIconOnClick={closeModal}
>
Some Title
</Modal.Header>
<Modal.Content>
<p>Some content</p>
</Modal.Content>
<Modal.Actions>
<Button onClick={closeModal} fluid>
Ok
</Button>
</Modal.Actions>
</Modal>
</div>
);
}
When button is toggled, it will render the modal as it is seen below:
Any contributions you make are greatly appreciated.
git checkout -b feature/AmazingFeature)
git commit -m 'Add some AmazingFeature')
git push origin feature/AmazingFeature)
Please don't forget to check our commit message styles as we want to have consistency across our commit logs.
Distributed under the MIT License. See
LICENSE for more information.